Gym Influencer Lies Online And Doesn’t See The Problem, It’s A Dealbreaker For Her Boyfriend

Being a social media influencer requires a lot of hard work and dedication. You must live and breathe the persona you embody, and sometimes, doing so can carry undesirable consequences.

It’s something this man has grown way too familiar with. He had been dealing with his influencer girlfriend for the last six months and had seen everything that had been happening behind the scenes. That includes the fake persona she had been presenting to the camera, as well as her ugly side behind it.

His discovery had shocked him to the point where he needed to share his story on Reddit.

A man shared his displeasing experiences with his influencer girlfriend

Gym influencer recording skincare video at home, showing product and makeup brush while filming on smartphone tripod.

Image credits: triangleprod (not the actual photo)

He went on to expose the fake persona she had been putting on

Alt text: Man frustrated about his girlfriend’s gym influencer fake online persona and dishonesty affecting their relationship.

Text post with a millennial guy stating his photos are honest and he doesn't lie online, referencing gym influencer lies.

Text about a gym influencer who lies online and its impact on her boyfriend’s relationship.

Text discussing a gym influencer using slimming and beauty face filters on photos, causing issues in her relationship.

Text about gym influencer lying online, promoting fake lifestyle and positivity, causing issues with her boyfriend.

Alt text: Gym influencer lying online about her diet and causing a dealbreaker issue with her boyfriend.

Text describing heavy editing of videos and pictures with voice pitch altered for a gym influencer lying online issue.

Man sitting on bed using phone, looking concerned, illustrating issues related to gym influencer lies online.

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

The experience taught him a valuable lesson, which he also shared

Text discussing a gym influencer lying about weight loss journey using filters and video edits, upsetting her boyfriend.

Gym influencer lies online about false drama and gym incidents, causing relationship issues with her boyfriend.

Text image showing the phrase about deleting negative comments or those mentioning filters, related to gym influencer behavior online.

Text image showing a message about gym influencer lies and urging people to stop believing influencer posts.

Text excerpt about a gym influencer lying online and causing a dealbreaker for her boyfriend.

Text about distrust in influencers, highlighting gym influencer lies online and impact on her boyfriend.

Text post about a gym influencer obsessed with social media and conflict with her boyfriend over honesty.

Text screenshot showing a comment criticizing a gym influencer for lying and making fake money online.

Image credits: doesanyofthismatter

The importance of abiding by algorithms and the necessity to entertain the audience are key considerations for influencers

You’ve likely heard the same story of an influencer’s manufactured, heavily-filtered persona. The author’s girlfriend is one of the many cases of people who put on a mask when they’re in front of the camera, an image that is entirely different from who they truly are.

As our experts have noted, authenticity is still the name of the game. However, the importance of algorithms and entertainment creates a conflicting objective for influencers.

“Brands realize that their audience wants to be entertained 24/7, 365 days a year, but that is just not humanly possible, making these ‘virtual influencers’ the perfect solution to a puzzling query,” marketing professional and Marygrove.com CMO Josh Eberly told Bored Panda.

Former TikTok employee and House of Marketers managing director Iñigo Rivero added that while algorithms initially focused on “perfect visual content,” which resulted in expectations for “flawless” appearances, viewers can still see through the fakery.

“The ‘curated authenticity’ creates stronger connections with followers because it presents brand messages in an authentic way,” he stated.

Zenius co-founder Rohit Agarwal noticed a shift among creators, focusing on the visuals rather than the content itself. As a veteran in the marketing industry with over a decade of experience under his belt, he says it has done more harm than good.

“Audiences are engaging more with lesser-known influencers who produce small-scale content reminiscent of the early days of social media, as popular creators fixate on having every frame look perfect,” he explained.

Regarding authenticity, Uniyield founder and digital growth strategy expert Seun Osho says that authenticity in today’s social media age is different.

As he explained, creators are putting on a “sense of controlled vulnerability” where they reveal their weaknesses in a “moderated method.” This perfectly describes what the author’s girlfriend showed by all accounts.

Social media may support the development of narcissistic characteristics

The woman’s efforts to go to great lengths and put on the “mask” for the camera have gone too far, as the author noted. According to licensed therapist Matthew Bernarda, the nature of her work may encourage narcissistic behavior, which was what she was likely showing.

“People who need social validation through likes to survive in their work environment start to forget what genuine behavior looks like,” he stated, noting how the need for external approval may overshadow the person’s ability to be vulnerable.

Yet, despite what could easily be warning signs for a tumultuous life episode, the author seemed to have turned a blind eye. However, no expert would advise pursuing a relationship with a possible narcissist.

“You can be in a relationship with a narcissist. You can also eat gas station sushi. I wouldn’t recommend either,” leadership coach and TEDx speaker Ginny Priem quipped.

Licensed professional counselor Christian Shearer calls it a mistake, primarily because narcissists don’t respect the rights and autonomy of others.

“If an influencer shows those tendencies in their content-if they’re invasive and entitled- it’s a huge red flag,” he said.

At this point, the author can gradually distance himself from his girlfriend before eventually ending things. The fallout may be ugly, but he knows the truth. And given her seeming focus and intent on putting on a front, things can only get worse moving forward.

People in the comments shared their reactions as the author responded to some of them

Reddit discussion about a gym influencer lying online causing a dealbreaker for her boyfriend.

Reddit user criticizing a gym influencer for online lies and the impact on her boyfriend and followers.

Reddit user discusses the consequences of a gym influencer lying and its impact on her relationship.

Reddit conversation discussing a gym influencer lying online and causing relationship issues with her boyfriend.

Reddit conversation discussing a gym influencer lying online and its impact on her relationship.

Forum discussion on a gym influencer lying online and the impact on her relationship with her boyfriend.

Reddit conversation discussing gym influencer lying online using filters, causing relationship issues with her boyfriend.

Screenshot of a discussion about gym influencer lies, online dating, and misleading photos causing relationship dealbreakers.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a gym influencer lying and the impact on her boyfriend’s relationship.

Online discussion about gym influencer catfishing and lying, causing problems in her relationship with her boyfriend.

Reddit discussion about a gym influencer lying online, causing conflict with her boyfriend over dishonesty.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a gym influencer lying and the impact on her relationship.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a gym influencer lying and its impact on her boyfriend's relationship.

Comment on a forum about a gym influencer lying online, discussing its impact on her boyfriend’s relationship.

Comment expressing frustration with gym influencers and obsession with social media personas in modern society.

Comment on social media discussing gym influencer lying online and the impact on her relationship.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing relationship issues related to a gym influencer lying.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing the breakup related to a gym influencer lying and its impact on her boyfriend.

Comment on social media about creating a personal account to share behind the scenes content by a gym influencer.

Screenshot of a comment discussing a gym influencer being deceitful about her career and its impact on her boyfriend.

Text excerpt discussing gym influencers and preferences for genuine content over drama, mentioning a gym influencer who lies online.

Comment from Reddit user littledipper16 about gym effort and weight loss, highlighting gym influencer trust issues.

Comment on Reddit discussing a gym influencer lying online and its impact on her boyfriend’s relationship.