ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, it’s pretty common to say that you have lost all faith in humanity. After all, so many disturbing things are happening everywhere all at once (yes, that’s a reference to a 2022 movie by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan).

So, when something wholesome happens, it’s also rather common to say that it restores your faith. That’s why today, we’re bringing you one of such stories — about a man who went out of his way to put out some kindness into the world. Let’s jump in and raise our morale a little bit, shall we?

RELATED:

When many bad things are happening all around us, it’s rather normal to lose your hope in humanity

Share icon

Image credits: Gillian Rogers

Luckily, from time to time, something happens that boosts our morale

The New York subway opened for the first time back on October 27th, 1904. So, it has been over 120 years, and ever since, transportation has become a vital part of the city. In fact, if someone asks you to imagine New York City, it’s likely that among all of its characteristics, you’re going to imagine the subway in your mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Valeria Nikitina / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

While transportation is a vital part of the city, its occasional craziness is just as vital a part of the subway itself. Here, on this Reddit thread, you can read up on what various people, who had a chance to ride on the NYC subway had a chance to witness. It ranges from people screaming to people dying, and A LOT of stories about people defecating.

Share icon

Image credits: Gillian Rogers

Like a man gently bottle feeding a poor kitten on a subway — a sight you don’t see every day

ADVERTISEMENT

So, you get it, the transportation has its own kind of unhinged charm, but it’s normal, knowing that the city has over 8 million residents. Some people are inherently weird, so when the population is so big, they’re bound to be part of it.

Yet, it shouldn’t be viewed as the place where only crazy things happen – nice and wholesome things happen there, too. And today, we’re going to present you with one of them.

Share icon

Image credits: Andrew Keymaster / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

A few years ago, a person was casually riding on the subway home. Then, a random stranger caught their eye because of a rather odd thing they were doing. It wasn’t anything malicious; in fact, it was the exact opposite of that.

You see, it was a man with a small kitten wrapped in a towel, in his lap. It wasn’t simply resting there – it was being fed with a bottle. Sounds wholesome, doesn’t it?

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Gillian Rogers

As the witness put it in an interview with The Dodo: “You could see the caring. My heart felt like it was going to explode to see someone with that much caring. He was so in the moment.”

The woman who saw this couldn’t let go of such a heartwarming sight so easily, and so she approached the man to find out more – it’s not like you see a man bottle feeding a cat on a subway every day.

This exact story was captured a few years ago in New York

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Turns out, the man found the feline alone, fending for itself, between two buildings. So, he rescued her, taking on the responsibility to take care of her.

After this, the witness of the situation said that the whole interaction transformed her day for the better and even renewed her faith in humanity.

Share icon

Image credits: Nishaan ahmed / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

She wasn’t the only one carrying such a sentiment – many folks online, after the story went kind of viral, expressed similar opinions. Someone even dubbed the man “the Cat Dad of the year.” And who can disagree with that, right?

When it was shared online, it quickly gathered quite a lot of attention and all of it was very positive — how could it be anything else, right?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon