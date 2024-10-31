“Fairy Tale”: Woman Falls In Love With Man Who Drove 4 Hours For Their Blind Date Photoshoot

ADVERTISEMENT

An Oregon-based couple went viral on social media for their unconventional “love at first sight” story that happened in the span of just a few hours.

Baleigh Richards and Lane Hersha lived hours apart and were just two strangers before photographer Traci Hume brought them together for a blind date photoshoot—which has been viewed by more than 1.5M people on TikTok and thousands more on Instagram.

In an exclusive interview with Bored Panda, Baleigh opened up about her experience working on set in July, the inspiration behind the idea, and where she now stands with Lane.

Baleigh and Lane, who started as two strangers, were paired together for a blind date photoshoot—and the pictures have gone viral

Image credits: tracihumephotography

Baleigh, who now lives in Medford, Oregon, had previously modeled for Traci when she told the photographer about the idea of a blind date photoshoot, as she was single at the time.

Traci “loved” the pitch and started to work on an advertisement, asking Baleigh “some small details on what [she] was looking for in a man.”

Afterward, Traci made multiple posts on social media platforms, calling for a model who met all the expectations they were looking for.

“She had LOTS of people reach out to her but in the end decided Lane was the most fit,” Baleigh said.

Image credits: baleighrich

The photoshoot took place in a park located in Medford. Beforehand, the Oregon native met Traci in her shop to get styled before heading to the site to decide on a few poses and ideas.

Meanwhile, Lane geared up for a four-hour drive to the location and was instructed to wear a blindfold upon arrival. He was then guided to where Baleigh was standing, who was also blindfolded.

“At this point, we were standing back to back, doing some small talk before we saw each other for the first time,” she said.

While nerves were definitely present before the big reveal, they all melted away once the shoot started

Image credits: tracihumephotography

The moment seemed perfect once the blindfolds were taken off.

“My very first impression of Lane was ‘thank goodness you’re tall,’” Baleigh said. “I am 5’10” so this was one of my little details I was looking for in a man. He was also very cute and I could tell by his vibe he was an overall good person.”

While the two were initially nervous before the shoot, the jitters quickly melted away as time went on. By the end of the day, Baleigh explained that “all the nerves were gone and we were having such a fun time!”

Image credits: tracihumephotography

She said, “I am a very extroverted bubbly person so a big goal of mine during the shoot was to make him feel comfortable and enjoy the experience.”

The whole photoshoot was described as “an absolute blast,” and “exceeded all [their] expectations.”

“Traci is one of the most fun and talented photographers I have worked with,” Baleigh recalled. “Lane is a very gentlemanly kind man.”

The natural background of the field served as an important part of the photoshoot

Image credits: tracihumephotography

Situated by an old picturesque country road, many of the couple’s photos have a resonant feel of being intimately connected with nature.

One photo shows the two embracing in a vast country field with the golden glow of the sun capturing an otherworldly ambiance. Another shot sees Lane kissing Baleigh’s forehead as she sits on his lap, cozied up on a blanket.

“The photoshoot was in a very ‘nature’ like spot so there wasn’t a whole lot we added to it,” Baleigh said. “We did involve my truck in the shoot. The blanket we laid on the bed of the truck was something that Traci brought.”

Image credits: tracihumephotography

The released photos perfectly captured the feeling of what it would be like to get engaged, according to Baleigh.

“I knew from the beginning that the photos Traci took were going to be amazing,” she gushed. “There’s not any photos she has taken that are not top notch. She absolutely killed the photos and her editing skills are unmatched.

“I told her that if I never get engaged at least I can look back at these and see what it would have looked like!”

The Internet has been eager for an update on the pair ever since the shoot went public

Image credits: tracihumephotography

“I need updates. Hopeful for this duo,” was the consensus on one of Traci’s Instagram posts highlighting the two strangers.

Baleigh told Bored Panda that she and Lane had decided to go on a date “directly following the photoshoot,” where they headed to a country fair, played some games, and watched a concert.

“With us being long distance we have not gotten a whole lot of time together,” she admitted, but the two were able to do a “third date” photoshoot with Traci.

The follow-up project had the pair posing sweetly against a similar backdrop as they wore different outfits and went horseback riding—a side passion of Baleigh’s.

Another photo featured the duo in the center of the shot, looking as if they were about to kiss.

The Internet’s excitement and enthusiasm from the first photoshoot carried over to the second.

Image credits: tracihumephotography

“Whaaaaat!!!!!?” said one person. “STOOOPPP!!!! HOW STINKING COOL IS THIS!!?? You did this!!”

“This has me all in my feels,” echoed someone else.

A third labeled this journey as “the most precious thing in life,” while another said it was “a fairy tale ending.”

As time passed, the distance between Baleigh and Lane, as well as their respective work schedules, seemed to be a noticeable barrier. But the two feel immense gratitude for being part of such a unique project.

“Recently we did decide that friendship would be the best option for our relationship but do still keep in touch and are very thankful for the whole experience and the friendship that came out of it!” Baleigh said. “We are both now seeing other people!”

Image credits: baleighrich

She mentioned that she and Traci “have grown quite a solid relationship during all of this,” and she plans to have more shoots with her in the future.

“She will most definitely be my photographer for any of my life events i.e. engagement, wedding, baby, etc.,” she said.

“They make a beautiful couple” read one of the comments

