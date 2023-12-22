Woman Asks If She’s A Jerk For Saying “I Told You So” To Her Husband Over Paternity Test Results

ADVERTISEMENT

Waiting for your child to come into this world is a time full of wonder and anticipation, which often involves trying to guess what the baby is going to look like.

When this redditor gave birth to a blue-eyed bundle of joy with blonde hair, her husband went into shock as both of the parents were brunettes. His wife tried to explain it was genetics at play, but the dad did not want to listen and chose to take a paternity test instead; only to receive an “I told you so” a few weeks later.

Soon-to-be-parents often try to imagine what their baby is going to look like

Image credits: Ben Weber / unsplash (not the actual photo)

This man didn’t expect his newborn to have blue eyes and blond hair, so he asked for a paternity test

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Goda Morgan / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Anna Shvets / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Either_Economy_793

Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments, they didn’t hold back their opinions on the father’s request and reaction

ADVERTISEMENT