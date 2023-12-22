Woman Asks If She’s A Jerk For Saying “I Told You So” To Her Husband Over Paternity Test Results
Waiting for your child to come into this world is a time full of wonder and anticipation, which often involves trying to guess what the baby is going to look like.
When this redditor gave birth to a blue-eyed bundle of joy with blonde hair, her husband went into shock as both of the parents were brunettes. His wife tried to explain it was genetics at play, but the dad did not want to listen and chose to take a paternity test instead; only to receive an “I told you so” a few weeks later.
Soon-to-be-parents often try to imagine what their baby is going to look like
Image credits: Ben Weber / unsplash (not the actual photo)
This man didn’t expect his newborn to have blue eyes and blond hair, so he asked for a paternity test
Image credits: Goda Morgan / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Anna Shvets / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Either_Economy_793
WTAF??? I really hope she divorced this POS! She needs to get out of this toxic relationship as it's not going to get better. Genetics can be funky at the best of time. My husband is a redhead, but all his family have dark hair. There was an Irish branch generations ago and his great-great grandfather had red hair. Myself, I was born blonde and my family all have dark hair, my hair changed when I was about 7....it's now mousy brown (well mostly grey as I'm 53 lol) but holy hell, I feel so sorry for this poor woman having to deal with a newborn and healing whilst he saunters off to his mummy....the apple doesn't fall far from the tree with this one.
He's obviously cheating. Trying to cover up his misdemeanours
His grasp of simple genetics is so feeble that he probably thinks that child looks like his side piece
Why the f**k would you stay with this person?
WTAF??? I really hope she divorced this POS! She needs to get out of this toxic relationship as it's not going to get better. Genetics can be funky at the best of time. My husband is a redhead, but all his family have dark hair. There was an Irish branch generations ago and his great-great grandfather had red hair. Myself, I was born blonde and my family all have dark hair, my hair changed when I was about 7....it's now mousy brown (well mostly grey as I'm 53 lol) but holy hell, I feel so sorry for this poor woman having to deal with a newborn and healing whilst he saunters off to his mummy....the apple doesn't fall far from the tree with this one.
He's obviously cheating. Trying to cover up his misdemeanours
His grasp of simple genetics is so feeble that he probably thinks that child looks like his side piece
Why the f**k would you stay with this person?