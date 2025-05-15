Guy Uses Statistics To Predict That Pregnant Friend Will Have A Boy, Wife Livid He Wasn’t ‘Hopeful’

We’ve all been there: someone asks a question they don’t really want the answer to, but then you provide a response based on facts, and they’re even more upset.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) was asked by his wife to guess what their friend would be having as they were en route to her gender reveal party. He gave her a science-based prediction about the baby’s gender, and when he turned out to be right, it caused a problem.

Sometimes we play a little game where we fish for reassurance while pretending we’re open to any answer

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

On the way to a friend’s gender reveal, the author’s wife asked him to guess the baby’s sex

Image credit: anon

Image credits: Alexander Mass / Pexels (not the actual photo)

He gave a logical answer, saying it was likely to be a boy, and then backed it up with science and facts

Image credit: anon

Image credits: cookie_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When the baby was revealed to be a boy, both the wife and the expectant mother were visibly disappointed

Image credit: anon

On the drive home, his wife was very upset, feeling his response lacked emotional support, and this left him completely confused

On the way to a friend’s gender reveal, the OP was asked by his wife to guess the baby’s gender, so he relied on cold, hard statistics: about 105 boys are born for every 100 girls, making it slightly more likely for the baby to be a boy. However, his wife, pointing out that their friends already had two boys, suggested that this time it’s due to be a girl.

The OP gently shut that down with science, explaining that previous births didn’t really impact the odds of the next. At the party, his prediction was accurate as it was revealed that their friend would be having a third boy.

The mom-to-be had tried to put on a brave face, but her disappointment was clear, and the OP’s wife also seemed let down by the result. On the way home, his wife confronted him not about the outcome, but about his earlier logic-filled answer.

She felt he wasn’t being supportive, and that perhaps he should’ve sugarcoated his prediction or just gone along with the hope for a girl. Now, this left him completely confused, especially because he had answered the question innocently, logically, and truthfully.

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Bloom Psychology acknowledges that sex and gender disappointment happen when a baby’s sex doesn’t align with what expectant parents were hoping for, and when the reality doesn’t match that vision, it can lead to disappointment.

According to Be Calm with Tati, a mental health professional, having expectations is perfectly normal, but problems arise when those expectations become rigid and begin to affect your mood. Since reality doesn’t always match what we hope for, flexibility is essential.

Tati offers three key tips: first, compare your expectations with reality and factual outcomes; second, be willing to adjust those expectations; and third, lead with compassion, both for yourself and for those around you.

As All In The Family explains, not every problem requires a solution, especially in emotional situations. For many people, emotions often exist independently of logic and don’t always need to be resolved, just acknowledged and processed, which could be a reason why the OP’s wife was so upset.

Netizens supported the OP, emphasizing that he simply answered a direct question with logic and honesty. They found his wife’s reaction to be misplaced, suggesting that emotional responses to facts shouldn’t lead to blame, especially when he didn’t announce his thoughts publicly or try to influence anyone’s feelings at the party.

What do you think about this situation? Should you always give an honest answer, even if it might upset someone? Or is it better to go with what people want to hear? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens were equally confused and maintained he did nothing wrong, as he had simply answered her question

