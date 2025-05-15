Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Uses Statistics To Predict That Pregnant Friend Will Have A Boy, Wife Livid He Wasn’t ‘Hopeful’
Woman looks upset sitting in car with man, illustrating tension after guy uses statistics to predict pregnant friend will have a boy
Couples, Relationships

Guy Uses Statistics To Predict That Pregnant Friend Will Have A Boy, Wife Livid He Wasn’t ‘Hopeful’

We’ve all been there: someone asks a question they don’t really want the answer to, but then you provide a response based on facts, and they’re even more upset.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) was asked by his wife to guess what their friend would be having as they were en route to her gender reveal party. He gave her a science-based prediction about the baby’s gender, and when he turned out to be right, it caused a problem.

More info: Reddit

    Sometimes we play a little game where we fish for reassurance while pretending we’re open to any answer

    Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    On the way to a friend’s gender reveal, the author’s wife asked him to guess the baby’s sex

    Image credit: anon

    Image credits: Alexander Mass / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    He gave a logical answer, saying it was likely to be a boy, and then backed it up with science and facts

    Image credit: anon

    Image credits: cookie_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When the baby was revealed to be a boy, both the wife and the expectant mother were visibly disappointed

    Image credit: anon

    On the drive home, his wife was very upset, feeling his response lacked emotional support, and this left him completely confused

    On the way to a friend’s gender reveal, the OP was asked by his wife to guess the baby’s gender, so he relied on cold, hard statistics: about 105 boys are born for every 100 girls, making it slightly more likely for the baby to be a boy. However, his wife, pointing out that their friends already had two boys, suggested that this time it’s due to be a girl.

    The OP gently shut that down with science, explaining that previous births didn’t really impact the odds of the next. At the party, his prediction was accurate as it was revealed that their friend would be having a third boy.

    The mom-to-be had tried to put on a brave face, but her disappointment was clear, and the OP’s wife also seemed let down by the result. On the way home, his wife confronted him not about the outcome, but about his earlier logic-filled answer.

    She felt he wasn’t being supportive, and that perhaps he should’ve sugarcoated his prediction or just gone along with the hope for a girl. Now, this left him completely confused, especially because he had answered the question innocently, logically, and truthfully.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Bloom Psychology acknowledges that sex and gender disappointment happen when a baby’s sex doesn’t align with what expectant parents were hoping for, and when the reality doesn’t match that vision, it can lead to disappointment.

    According to Be Calm with Tati, a mental health professional, having expectations is perfectly normal, but problems arise when those expectations become rigid and begin to affect your mood. Since reality doesn’t always match what we hope for, flexibility is essential.

    Tati offers three key tips: first, compare your expectations with reality and factual outcomes; second, be willing to adjust those expectations; and third, lead with compassion, both for yourself and for those around you.

    As All In The Family explains, not every problem requires a solution, especially in emotional situations. For many people, emotions often exist independently of logic and don’t always need to be resolved, just acknowledged and processed, which could be a reason why the OP’s wife was so upset.

    Netizens supported the OP, emphasizing that he simply answered a direct question with logic and honesty. They found his wife’s reaction to be misplaced, suggesting that emotional responses to facts shouldn’t lead to blame, especially when he didn’t announce his thoughts publicly or try to influence anyone’s feelings at the party.

    What do you think about this situation? Should you always give an honest answer, even if it might upset someone? Or is it better to go with what people want to hear? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens were equally confused and maintained he did nothing wrong, as he had simply answered her question

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    "If you don't want to know the answer, don't ask the question."

