Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Kafka, Is That You?”: Man, 25, Accused Of Taking Two Lives Claims A Cockroach Ordered Him To Do So
Mugshot of 25-year-old man accused of taking two lives, claiming a cockroach ordered him to do so.
Crime

“Kafka, Is That You?”: Man, 25, Accused Of Taking Two Lives Claims A Cockroach Ordered Him To Do So

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
6

26

6

ADVERTISEMENT

A man claimed to authorities that he carried out a brutal attack after receiving orders from a cockroach.

On November 7, police responded to reports of gunfire in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, at approximately 10:30 p.m.

According to a press release issued by the Sheriff’s Office, deputies found two deceased men inside the residence with apparent gunshot wounds.

RELATED:

    A 25-year-old man was arrested after claiming a cockroach instructed him to carry out a fatal attack

    Man accused of taking two lives wearing white protective suit, linked to Kafka and cockroach claim in tragic case

    Man accused of taking two lives wearing white protective suit, linked to Kafka and cockroach claim in tragic case

    Image credits: Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office

    Three additional adults and two young children were also found inside the home.

    “The adults were detained for questioning, and the children were safely removed from the scene,” the statement stated.

    Authorities said one suspect was taken into custody in connection with the crime. He was later identified as 25-year-old Alexis Hernandez, as per People.

    The suspect was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center and is facing two open counts of first-degree murder.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Police car with flashing lights parked near a modern building in an urban setting at dusk.

    Police car with flashing lights parked near a modern building in an urban setting at dusk.

    Image credits: Unsplash+/ Ahmet Kurt

    When deputies arrived at the scene, Hernandez was reportedly standing at the front door with a firearm on his waistband and a Marine Corps Sabre on his hip.

    According to the arrest warrant, the 25-year-old told authorities he was in the Marines and “had to do what he had to do.” He then allegedly stated that there were two bodies inside the house.

    The suspect confirmed he knew both men, one of whom was the owner of the property.

    Alexis Hernandez has been detained in connection with the fatal attack of two men in New Mexico

    Close-up of a cockroach on a white surface highlighting the insect linked to a man accused of taking two lives.

    Close-up of a cockroach on a white surface highlighting the insect linked to a man accused of taking two lives.

    Image credits: Pexels/Erik Karits

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hernandez told officials that he had previously bought a handgun for “protection” and that he had it with him because he was “afraid for his life” when the two men allegedly took him to the back room of the house.

    Hernandez then shot the property owner in the front of the house and the other man in the kitchen, as per the arrest warrant. 

    He then allegedly shot the victims again after going back to his car to reload his weapon.

    Man in handcuffs lying on a surface, illustrating Kafka case involving a cockroach and a homicide accusation.

    Man in handcuffs lying on a surface, illustrating Kafka case involving a cockroach and a homicide accusation.

    Image credits: Pexels/Kindel Media

    The property owner was found with “possible gunshot wounds,” while the second victim also appeared to have stab wounds.

    Hernandez claimed that the property owner had been stalking him by installing surveillance cameras in the lights of the home. 

    Hernandez told police he had previously bought a weapon for “protection”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He also said he heard “creepy voices coming from the vents.”

    The suspect alleged that he had “been getting signs” to murder the property owner. 

    According to the warrant, Hernandez claimed he “received an encrypted message in a cockroach because [the property owner] did not like cockroaches.”

    “This message told Alexis he needed to kill [him],” the document read.

    Cockroach crawling on dark blue denim jeans, illustrating the unusual claim involving a man and a cockroach.

    Cockroach crawling on dark blue denim jeans, illustrating the unusual claim involving a man and a cockroach.

    Image credits: Pexels/Mart Production

    The alleged attacker further claimed that he had been “seeing signs all around him that he saw and couldn’t ignore” before carrying out the crime.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hernandez told authorities that the two children inside the property had witnessed the double murder and insisted he wasn’t going to “take” them or “do anything to them.”

    The investigation is ongoing. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said they are continuing to gather evidence and interview witnesses.

    The suspect claimed he had been “getting signs” to carry out the double homicide

    Blurred image of a young man in a dark room, reflecting the surreal theme of a man claiming a cockroach ordered him.

    Blurred image of a young man in a dark room, reflecting the surreal theme of a man claiming a cockroach ordered him.

    Image credits: Unsplash+/Andrej Lišakov

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2022, a 52-year-old British man named Can Arslan stabbed his neighbor 27 times, telling police that the voice of his childhood teddy bear had instructed him to commit the crime.

    However, a forensic psychologist concluded there was no evidence to suggest that Arslan was mentally ill. Instead, the expert said he was fully in control of his actions and that the attack was a “purposeful act.” 

    The expert, Dr. John Sandford, noted that people who are hallucinating are often very distracted, will respond to the voices they are hearing, and find it difficult to differentiate between the person talking to them in real life and the voice, as per The Independent.

    Paranoia manifests as a pattern of delusional beliefs or excessive mistrust that is not rooted in reality

    Yellow crime scene tape with black text reading crime scene do not cross, marking a police investigation area.

    Yellow crime scene tape with black text reading crime scene do not cross, marking a police investigation area.

    Image credits: Pexels/Kat Wilcox

    Additionally, for people with paranoia, the voices typically fit into a pattern of delusional beliefs. In contrast, Arslan’s beliefs were rooted in reality, as he was facing eviction and had prior confrontations with his neighbors.

    “When you get a voice on its own you are always very sceptical, but when you get a voice on its own after a serious offence, you are even more sceptical,” stated Dr. Sandford.

    Police SUV with flashing lights parked on rural road during daylight, related to man accused in unusual m****r case.

    Police SUV with flashing lights parked on rural road during daylight, related to man accused in unusual m****r case.

    Image credits: Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office

    Arslan had reportedly subjected the victim, Matthew Boorman, to years of threats before the incident, warning him, “I’m going to kill you” and “I’m going to put you in the ground.”

    The perpetrator, who claimed he should be convicted of a lesser charge of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, was found guilty of murder in April 2022.

    Social media users were baffled by Alexis Hernandez’s unusual explanation to police

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning a cockroach as the mastermind related to a m****r case involving a 25-year-old man.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning a cockroach as the mastermind related to a m****r case involving a 25-year-old man.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying Kafka, is that you, related to man accused of taking lives claim.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying Kafka, is that you, related to man accused of taking lives claim.

    Man, 25, accused of taking two lives, shown with text about claiming a cockroach ordered him to act.

    Man, 25, accused of taking two lives, shown with text about claiming a cockroach ordered him to act.

    Comment by Salman Khan discussing paranoid schizophrenia causing delusions and hallucinations in a social media post.

    Comment by Salman Khan discussing paranoid schizophrenia causing delusions and hallucinations in a social media post.

    Screenshot of Facebook comment discussing schizophrenia and its potential to save innocent lives by treating inner voice confusion.

    Screenshot of Facebook comment discussing schizophrenia and its potential to save innocent lives by treating inner voice confusion.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Sam Guard discussing unpredictable reactions to psych meds.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Sam Guard discussing unpredictable reactions to psych meds.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning a cockroach and disbelief related to a man accused of taking two lives.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning a cockroach and disbelief related to a man accused of taking two lives.

    Man, 25, comments on Kafka, relating to bizarre claim about cockroach ordering him to take two lives.

    Man, 25, comments on Kafka, relating to bizarre claim about cockroach ordering him to take two lives.

    Comment on social media post about cockroach and Kafka referencing unusual m****r claim and Kafka metamorphosis theme.

    Comment on social media post about cockroach and Kafka referencing unusual m****r claim and Kafka metamorphosis theme.

    Comment by Sahil Ahmed asking about the language of the cockroach in a discussion thread.

    Comment by Sahil Ahmed asking about the language of the cockroach in a discussion thread.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Roshan Khatry about being straight outta hospital, not prison.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Roshan Khatry about being straight outta hospital, not prison.

    Man, 25, accused of taking two lives claims a cockroach ordered him to do so in a shocking case update.

    Man, 25, accused of taking two lives claims a cockroach ordered him to do so in a shocking case update.

    Man aged 25 accused of two deaths claims a cockroach ordered him, related to Kafka-inspired case conversation.

    Man aged 25 accused of two deaths claims a cockroach ordered him, related to Kafka-inspired case conversation.

    Man, 25, accused of taking two lives claims a cockroach ordered him, expressing his unusual defense in a chat message.

    Man, 25, accused of taking two lives claims a cockroach ordered him, expressing his unusual defense in a chat message.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    26

    6

    26

    6

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two people dead and BP makes a joke headline? That's pretty gross.

    2
    2points
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And we can't even write d**n..

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gee it's such fun living here in New Mexico.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is just crazy enough that I would have voted diminished capacity.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two people dead and BP makes a joke headline? That's pretty gross.

    2
    2points
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And we can't even write d**n..

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gee it's such fun living here in New Mexico.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is just crazy enough that I would have voted diminished capacity.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Homepage
    Next in Crime
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT