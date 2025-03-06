“AITA For Finally Telling My Brother-In-Law To Leave After He’s Been Mooching Off Us For A Year?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Helping each other when times get tough is what family is all about. However, there’s a limit to everyone’s kindness, and when the person who lends a helping hand starts to get negatively affected by it, they might want to reconsider their gesture of goodwill.

Just like this couple, who took in a brother-in-law for a few months so he could save up some money. But the months turned into a year and he did nothing to contribute to the household. The last straw was when he carelessly left the gate open and disaster struck, resulting in him getting kicked out.

Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

However, when this BIL took advantage of his family’s help, he was left without a place to stay

Image credits: EyeEm (not the actual image)

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

Image credits: DaoMingBaba

According to Lending Tree’s Household Financial Insecurity Report, more than a third of Americans are having financial difficulties, while 25% of people aged 18 to 24 face challenges in paying for usual expenses like food, housing, and medicine.

During such hard times, it’s no surprise that people turn to their family for support. When faced with a request for help, it might be tempting to agree immediately to avoid awkwardness or hurting any feelings. While it’s important to try to help, it’s also essential to consider your own financial stability and mental well-being before making the decision. There’s a high possibility that you’ll get sucked into financial problems alongside your loved one if you don’t properly think it through.

Of course, seeing a loved one struggling financially is challenging, but leaving emotions out of it can be beneficial before making a final decision. Having a neutral and objective conversation can help to consider the possible options and solve the situation more successfully.

Before agreeing to anything, it might be a good idea to find out more about their financial status. Confirming whether they’re facing a one-time crisis or an ongoing rough patch could help to determine what kind of support they’ll need. Something unexpected or temporary, like a broken water heater, compared to a more long-term and costly affair like a mortgage or eviction, usually requires less time and resources.

After it’s clear where they stand financially, then it’s time to decide on financial and emotional boundaries. If the budget allows it and feelings about helping are positive, it’s a green sign to go ahead. What’s left is to evaluate if any repayment is required and, if it is, how it’s going to pan out.

“It’s important to be mindful of boundaries around giving—both emotionally and financially”

However, not everyone is in a financial position to help their family members. “You may not be in a position to help financially, but offering support can take on many forms,” says money counselor Vicky Reynal. “Even small practical gestures can help others feel supported.”

These could include sharing resources, financial advice, and tools that point them in the right direction. Some great examples are sharing information about government support programs, financial wellness, or low-cost transport options. In some cases, teaching people financial literacy instead of lending money can be more beneficial in recovering from financial troubles.

Lastly, while helping family members, it’s important to consider your own needs first. “Helping others is both generous and rewarding,” Vicky says. “However, it’s important to be mindful of boundaries around giving—both emotionally and financially. After all, modelling self-care can be a powerful way to be helpful, too.”

Some readers thought the person was right to kick out the brother-in-law

While others gave the author some tough love