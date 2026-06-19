“Male Karen” Faces Karma After Harassing Dad For Helping Daughters In Women’s Restroom And Making Girl Cry

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A man who aggressively berated a father for taking his two daughters to a women’s restroom is facing the consequences for his “male Karen” behavior.

Tyler Brodsky, the dad on the receiving end of the irate customer’s outburst, shared footage of the tense interaction on TikTok earlier this week.

“He came in screaming and hollering,” Tyler said.

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Highlights A "male Karen" is facing the consequences for a viral confrontation with a father named Tyler Brodsky.

He was captured yelling at the father for taking his two daughters to a women's restroom.

The incident unfolded this month at a gas station in Alabama.

“He came in screaming and hollering,” the father said.

A man is facing consequences for being an aggressive “male Karen” towards a father and his little girls

Image credits: tylerbrodsky2

The fuming customer, who had no qualms about yelling at Tyler Brodsky and his two daughters, was fired by Overstreet Properties after millions of people saw the ordeal online.

The real estate firm based in Starkville, Mississippi, said it was “aware of videos” showing one of its independent contractors screaming at the Brodskys.

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Image credits: tylerbrodsky2

“The conduct depicted in the video does not reflect the values of Overstreet Properties or the standards we expect of those who represent our organization,” the company wrote in a statement.

“Our focus remains on providing quality service to our clients, partners, and community,” they continued.

“The individual depicted in the video is no longer associated with Overstreet Properties.”

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Tyler Brodsky said the customer came “screaming and hollering” when he was in the restroom with his daughters

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Tyler revealed that he was driving from Florida back to Oklahoma when he decided to pull up for a routine bathroom break at a QuikTrip in Alabama.

Before taking his two little girls to the women’s bathroom, he knocked on the door and announced himself.

He then entered the empty restroom with his girls.

Image credits: Quiktrip

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“I knocked and announced that I’m coming in with two girls, which, at this time, the bathroom was empty, he said on Fox & Friends First.

Within moments, a man swings the restroom door open and begins yelling at the father, asking him to leave.

“This guy comes in, starts yelling, demanding that we need to leave, I should have taken them to the men’s restroom, which I disagreed with,” he said.

“He kept escalating it. He kept yelling at us — on the phone with the police,” the father said

Image credits: tylerbrodsky2

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With a phone pressed to his ear, the screaming customer seemed to inform someone about the father in the women’s restroom. And in between, he would take pauses to continue scolding Tyler.

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The customer even claimed that his wife and “very ill” mother-in-law were the ones who told him about the father in the restroom.

Tyler stayed calm and began recording the altercation whilst still continuing to help his daughters at the bathroom sink.

Image credits: GoFundMe

“He kept escalating it. He kept yelling at us — on the phone with the police,” Tyler told KFOR.

“He was being pretty aggressive, so I didn’t know what was going to happen there,” he went on to say. “So, I just wanted to make sure it was all documented for my safety, my kids’ safety.”

One of Tyler’s daughters was seen crying as the “male Karen” continued yelling at them, while the father helped her wash her hands.

Tyler shared footage of the tense exchange on TikTok, garnering 25 million views

Image credits: tylerbrodsky2

Keeping his children’s safety in mind, Tyler said he kept calm throughout the situation and tried not to “escalate the matter” any further.

“I’m with my girls, and they were already scared … I wanted to be there for them and let them know that nothing is going to happen, and that’s really all I had on my mind was my girls, you know?” he said.

Eventually, the furious customer left, while a QuikTrip employee closed the door and apologized to Tyler for the altercation.

“I am so sorry,” the employee said as she grabbed paper towels for the girls.

@tylerbrodsky2 A few things I wanted to clear up! There are a lot of rumors circulating, including one that QuikTrip sent me $50,000. That unfortunately isn’t true. I also want to ask everyone to please stop leaving negative reviews or harassing businesses that had nothing to do with what happened. If anything, go show them some love instead. Thank you to everyone who has sent gifts, letters, prayers, and words of encouragement to my girls and our family. Your kindness has been overwhelming, and we’ll never forget it. Many of you have been asking me to create a GoFundMe. I wasn’t planning to, but because so many people requested a way to support us, I decided to set one up. I’m not looking to get rich, if you choose to donate, even $1 means more than you know, and if you can’t, your support and prayers are more than enough. Most importantly, I hope the outcome of all of this is bigger than one viral video. My hope is that more businesses consider adding family restrooms so parents have a safe, private place to care for their children. If that conversation leads to positive change, then something good came from all of this. Thank you all. ❤️ #dadlife #fyp #family #GirlDad #Update ♬ original sound – Tyler Brodsky

The father said he waited at the QuikTrip until police officers arrived and spoke to them, assuring them that they did nothing wrong.

“The police officers came and talked to my girls, and made sure that they felt safe and reassured them that there was no danger, that [the police] were there to protect them,” Tyler said.

“It’s really going to put a good image of police officers for my girls growing up.”

Tyler and his daughters waited at the QuikTrip until the police arrived

Image credits: GoFundMe

Tyler admitted he preferred taking his daughters to the women’s restroom.

“I’ve personally been in men’s restrooms. I just didn’t feel like it was a good place to take two little girls,” he added.

He shared footage of the altercation online, hoping that solo dads wouldn’t have to face similar harassment or threats for simply taking their little girls to women’s restrooms.

“It’s a scary thing for little girls, so I tried to just do the best I could in the moment and keep them calm. But they’re doing well now,” he told Fox & Friends First.

Tyler set up a GoFundMe page to support his family, create “positive content,” cover “travel and media-related expenses, and build “a more secure future” for his daughters.

The page has so far raised just over $950 out of its goal of $3K.

Netizens shared their opinions online about the tense exchange