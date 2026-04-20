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“Karen” Faces Instant Karma After Making Racist Comments To Kids Then Biting Cop
Woman confronting police officer at a park bench, illustrating a Karen facing instant karma after racist comments incident.
Social Issues, Society

“Karen” Faces Instant Karma After Making Racist Comments To Kids Then Biting Cop

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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A California woman’s alleged racist outburst led to a violent police take-down caught on camera.

Witnesses watched in disbelief as a tense standoff escalated within seconds, with the cop slamming the woman onto the pavement.

A video of the confrontation sparked a fierce debate online, with some saying, “he should not have slammed her,” while others said they “enjoyed watching this Karen get an education.”

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A viral video of an officer's heated confrontation with a woman went viral online.
    • The woman was allegedly arrested for being racist towards adults and children at a California park.
    • Cops said the woman bit the officer as he tried to place her in handcuffs.
    • “That is excessively ab*sive,” one commented online.

    A California woman’s alleged racist outburst led to a violent police takedown caught on camera

    "Karen" Faces Instant Karma After Making Racist Comments To Kids Then Biting Cop

    Image credits: Jamesjonesik8

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

    The unidentified woman was reportedly making racist comments about adults and children at the Linda Vista Recreation Center in San Diego.

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    Officers were called to the park after reports of a woman behaving aggressively toward visitors at around 6 p.m. on March 21.

    "Karen" Faces Instant Karma After Making Racist Comments To Kids Then Biting Cop

    Image credits: Jamesjonesik8

    "Karen" Faces Instant Karma After Making Racist Comments To Kids Then Biting Cop

    Image credits: Alicat5551

    A video, which captured the moment a cop confronted the woman at the skate park area, recently went viral on social media.

    The footage began with the woman sitting on a bench before the cop unexpectedly shoved her onto the paved ground.

    After the woman’s sunglasses fell off, the cop managed to get her in a chest-down position and forcefully brought her hands behind her back.

    The woman continued her expletives-filled rant with the cop on top of her 

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    "Karen" Faces Instant Karma After Making Racist Comments To Kids Then Biting Cop

    Image credits: Jamesjonesik8

    "Karen" Faces Instant Karma After Making Racist Comments To Kids Then Biting Cop

    Image credits: AscentBtc

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    "Karen" Faces Instant Karma After Making Racist Comments To Kids Then Biting Cop

    Image credits: fromLDNRose

    “Get the f*** off me,” the woman was heard screaming.

    She continued yelling statements with expletives while the cop was on top of her.

    At one point, the cop was heard screaming at the woman, asking her not to bite him.

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    Witnesses, including at least one child, were seen hovering around as the confrontation escalated.

    Cops later revealed that the woman was refusing to comply with the responding officers’ orders and resisted arrest.

    They said the woman also allegedly bit the officer as he tried to place her in handcuffs, leaving him with pain, swelling, and an abrasion.

    The officer was left with pain, swelling, and an abrasion following the woman’s bite 

    "Karen" Faces Instant Karma After Making Racist Comments To Kids Then Biting Cop

    Image credits: andranik.h90/freepik (not an actual photo)

    Paramedics checked on the woman at the scene before she was taken into custody.

    She was charged with delaying or obstructing officers, resisting an officer with violence, and committing a felony while out on bail.

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    The officer received medical attention at a hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries.

    "Karen" Faces Instant Karma After Making Racist Comments To Kids Then Biting Cop

    Image credits: Patty Barajas

    "Karen" Faces Instant Karma After Making Racist Comments To Kids Then Biting Cop

    Image credits: woed051

    The woman’s identity was not immediately released, but the video of her altercation with the cop went viral online.

    Netizens were divided in their opinions, with some saying the cop used excessive brute force. Others felt the woman got “what she deserved.”

    Netizens had mixed reactions, with some saying the cop used excessive brute force, while others claimed she “deserved” it

    "Karen" Faces Instant Karma After Making Racist Comments To Kids Then Biting Cop

    Image credits: Anthony Navarra

    “He should not have slammed her… escalated it to violence way too quickly, she was not posing any sort of threat to the officer to warrant the WWE drama… somebody call Vince Vaughn and transfer this guy off the force into showbiz,” one said.

    “That is excessively ab*sive,” read a second comment, while a third said, “I’m sorry, that’s so unnecessary. Old people can easily get a hip broken that way and cut their lifespan down by 30%. Stupid af on the cops part.”

    A fourth wrote, “This woman is not old, and she shouldn’t have been acting inappropriately in front of children. She got exactly what she deserved.”

    “What a foul-mouthed piece of work is she! Not an ounce of dignity,” one said online 

    "Karen" Faces Instant Karma After Making Racist Comments To Kids Then Biting Cop

    Image credits: Kam’s Studio/freepik (not an actual photo)

    “Clearly, she has issues. Was it necessary for the officer to manhandle her?” one asked. He could have simply arrested her…”

    “I hate cops, but well, I enjoyed watching this Karen get an education,” another said.

    “What a foul-mouthed piece of work is she! Not an ounce of dignity,” wrote one.

    “[She] should have complied,” another said. “She got what she asked for.  I hope she learns to mind her own business…”

    “America is plagued with adult toddlers,” one commented online

    "Karen" Faces Instant Karma After Making Racist Comments To Kids Then Biting Cop

    Image credits: EdMac84

    "Karen" Faces Instant Karma After Making Racist Comments To Kids Then Biting Cop

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    "Karen" Faces Instant Karma After Making Racist Comments To Kids Then Biting Cop

    Image credits: Choppsface

    "Karen" Faces Instant Karma After Making Racist Comments To Kids Then Biting Cop

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    "Karen" Faces Instant Karma After Making Racist Comments To Kids Then Biting Cop

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    "Karen" Faces Instant Karma After Making Racist Comments To Kids Then Biting Cop

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    "Karen" Faces Instant Karma After Making Racist Comments To Kids Then Biting Cop

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    "Karen" Faces Instant Karma After Making Racist Comments To Kids Then Biting Cop

    Image credits: Zerubbabell25

    "Karen" Faces Instant Karma After Making Racist Comments To Kids Then Biting Cop

    Image credits: Patriot232323

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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