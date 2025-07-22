Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Photo Of One Of Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Final Public Appearances Circulates Amid Mourning
Malcolm-Jamal Warner smiling while holding a microphone during one of his final public appearances with purple lighting.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Photo Of One Of Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Final Public Appearances Circulates Amid Mourning

Malcolm-Jamal Warner traveled to Costa Rica in his final days for some rest and relaxation. But the family holiday took a tragic turn when he was swept away and pulled deep into the ocean.

A second adult male was also involved and hospitalized.

Following Malcolm-Jamal’s passing at age 54, photographs of the actor’s last public appearances began circulating online.

Highlights
  • Malcolm-Jamal Warner traveled to Costa Rica in his final days for some rest and relaxation.
  • A picture of him in an airport was captured days before the accident.
  • A second male victim was also involved and hospitalized in critical condition.
  • Months before the drowning, Malcolm-Jamal Warner spoke lovingly about his wife and daughter.
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Malcolm-Jamal Warner traveled to Costa Rica in his final days for some rest and relaxation

    Malcolm-Jamal Warner smiling and holding a microphone during one of his final public appearances at an event.

    Image credits: Randy Shropshire/Variety

    Malcolm‑Jamal was photographed at an airport in Costa Rica on July 13, about a week before he drowned at Playa Grande, Cahuita, Limón.

    He appeared calm and relaxed in what is believed to be one of the last public pictures of him, according to TMZ.

    Details about what took place in the actor’s final moments have been revealed.

    Malcolm-Jamal Warner in a red jacket and white shirt, posing confidently in a studio setting amid public mourning.

    Image credits: Malcolm-Jamal Warner

    Malcolm‑Jamal “appears to have entered the sea and was apparently swept away by a current” on Sunday, July 20, the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) said.

    Onlookers rushed to his aid and pulled him out of the water, but it was too late to save him.

    The actor was spotted inside an airport in Costa Rica looking calm and relaxed 

    Malcolm-Jamal Warner in a candid moment wearing a black cap and shirt during one of his final public appearances.

    Image credits: TMZ/BACKGRID

    “The man was rescued by bystanders and taken to shore, where he received treatment from the Costa Rican Red Cross. However, he was declared lifeless at the scene,” OIJ added in their statement.

    Paramedics “performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the patient for more than 20 minutes, but without successful results,” a Costa Rican Red Cross spokesperson told People.

    Three ambulances were dispatched to the scene at around 2:10 p.m.

    Malcolm-Jamal Warner in yellow shirt sitting on sofa during one of his final public appearances amid mourning

    Image credits: Hot & Bothered

    Comment expressing grief over Malcolm-Jamal Warner with a warning about water safety during summer vacations.

    A spokesperson for the Red Cross revealed that another male, aged 35, was also involved in the drowning.

    The unidentified man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, whereas Malcolm‑Jamal was declared deceased at the scene.

    His body was taken to the morgue at San Joaquin de Flores. The cause of his passing was listed as asphyxiation by “submersion,” local officials said.

    A second male victim was also involved in the drowning and was hospitalized in critical condition

    Malcolm-Jamal Warner with family enjoying outdoor holiday lights during one of his final public appearances.

    Image credits: malcolmjamalwar

    Roger Sanz, the President of the Chamber of Tourism and Commerce of the Southern Caribbean, released a statement acknowledging the actor’s passing.

    “Despite the rescue efforts made by Caribbean Guard volunteers at Playa Grande, the actor—who was vacationing in the area with his family—tragically lost his life,” he said.

    “We want to make it clear that we are organized, that most of us do inform our clients and visitors. But like in every part of the world, accidents can happen—and this time, it happened to us,” he added.

    The deceased actor spoke about his wife earlier this year and how they “have never had a fight [or] an argument.”

    Image credits: Hot & Bothered

    Comment from Trinda Cooke expressing sympathy for losing a husband and father during a vacation amid mourning.

    Malcolm-Jamal largely kept his private life under wraps, but it is believed he married a Connecticut-based attorney in 2017.

    “We’ve been together almost 10 years and we have never had a fight, an argument, a raised voice or a harsh word said to one another … And it’s not like we agree on everything,” he said on the Hot & Bothered podcast in May.

    Malcolm-Jamal Warner smiling outdoors with a child on his back during one of his final public appearances.

    Image credits: malcolmjamalwar

    Comment expressing grief over Malcolm-Jamal Warner, remembering him as a favorite on the Cosby Show.

    The 9-1-1 actor, who never revealed his wife’s full name, admitted he initially told her he didn’t want kids. But all of that changed a few months into the relationship.

    “I said, ‘What do you think about starting a family?’” he said. “At some point during this time, if I’m going to have a kid, this is the person I would like to have it with.”

    The actor expressed happiness over parenting his 8-year-old daughter with his wife.

    “If I’m going to have a kid, this is the person I would like to have it with,” the Grammy winner gushed about his wife

    Man and child washing a truck outdoors with cleaning supplies during one of Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s final public appearances

    Image credits: malcolmjamalwar

    Comment expressing condolences and mourning for Malcolm-Jamal Warner, offering strength to his family.

    “This feels right and this makes sense,” he said on the podcast. “When people say, ‘When you know you know,’ that’s what that feeling is.”

    The Grammy-winner said he began watching The Cosby Show with his daughter when she was 4 years old.

    “She said, ‘That’s Papa! That’s Papa!’” he reminisced.

    “Watching the show with my daughter was surreal in itself…” he added and praised Bill Cosby’s “vision” for wanting to create a “timeless, evergreen show.”

    Malcolm-Jamal Warner in a dark jacket during one of his final public appearances amid mourning.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Malcolm-Jamal played Theo Huxtable, the only son and middle child of five children in the Huxtable family. Bill Cosby played his father, Heathcliff, and Phylicia Rashad played his onscreen wife, Clair.

    Theo’s character was loosely based on Bill’s own son Ennis Cosby.

    Malcolm-Jamal and Ennis were friends before Bill’s son lost his life at the age of 27 during a failed robbery attempt.

    The actor, who played Theo Huxtable in the series, said he began watching The Cosby Show with his daughter since she was four

    “Malcolm calls here regularly,” Bill told ABC News as he paid tribute to his co-star after his passing. “While I was their TV dad, I never stopped being a father to them.”

    The disgraced actor also spoke about a recent conversation they had over the phone before the tragic drowning.

    “What we talked about was something he was very proud of,” he told CBS News. “He had done a concert in Minnesota with a symphony and there was something he had written, but he was very proud of what he had done and what he had said, and it was about living in America.”

    Malcolm-Jamal Warner playing a floor game and laughing with a young child during a candid moment indoors.

    Image credits: malcolmjamalwar

    Fans mourned the actor’s loss online, with one saying, “Man this [is] like losing a brother for the whole black community. Everyone grew up with him on The Cosby Show.”

    “He was such a good dude and a very talented actor,” one said,

    Another wrote, “My heart breaks for his family, especially his wife and daughter. RIP.”

    “Another star gone way too soon,” one commented online

    Comment by Valerie Forrester expressing sorrow with sad emojis about Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s final public appearances circulating amid mourning.

    Comment expressing sadness and prayers following news about Malcolm-Jamal Warner amid public mourning.

    Comment expressing condolences and mourning for Malcolm-Jamal Warner, mentioning he will be missed and remembered.

    Comment praising Malcolm-Jamal Warner as a talented actor and a good person amid public mourning.

    Comment on Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s final public appearance mourning his daughter, expressing sadness and RIP message.

    Comment from fan Nika Williams expressing condolences and mourning the legacy of Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

    Malcolm-Jamal Warner at one of his final public appearances, captured amid mourning and remembrance.

    Comment expressing condolences for Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s final public appearances amid mourning and loss.

    Comment from Karan McCoy expressing heartbreak over Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s final public appearances amid mourning.

    Comment by Uloma Ezinne Anyanwu expressing condolences and mourning Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s final public appearances.

    Social media post mourning Malcolm-Jamal Warner, referencing his final public appearances and impact.

    Malcolm-Jamal Warner at one of his final public appearances, wearing a dark jacket and speaking with someone nearby.

    Comment by Jeffrey Clute saying you have to be an Olympic swimmer to survive Costa Rican waters with reaction emojis.

    Comment on social media post expressing that the situation feels like Matthew Perry all over again amid Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s final public appearances.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Alan Russell expressing sentiment amid mourning for Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
