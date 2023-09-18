Woman Inherits Grandparents’ House, Estranged Dad Wants In, But Will Probably End Up Homeless

Some might argue that the universe is merely a random accident of the cosmos. Most folks, however, hope that it is possible to make sense of the world and everything in it—that things aren’t just a mere coincidence and that forces like karma will make things right. Or at least teach folks that making poor decisions in life will have appropriate consequences.

A woman recently shared her heartfelt life story of how a series of bad decisions on the part of her dad has essentially led him to the brink of homelessness. And somehow that’s her problem? Or so that side of the family wants to claim.

Redditor u/swiggitywigg has been in a rocky relationship with her father for pretty much her entire life. Recently, she talked about it on r/entitledparents, detailing a number of his fumbles—not really accidental ones, honestly—as a parent. I couldn’t do retelling the story justice with how much pathos is instilled in it, so it’s best to just read the original. But the gist is this:

OP’s dad’s parenting left much to be desired, so his parents, OP’s grandparents, picked up a lot of slack. And, thankfully, were more than great at it. Not only was dad’s relationship with OP rocky, his relationship with his parents seemed even worse. To a degree where he didn’t seem all that fazed by how his also seemingly dysfunctional wife shoved his 74-year-old dad in a way that left him literally injured. This was the last straw for OP—she knew she could never forgive him for it.

Unfortunately, she lost her grandpa in 2014, and her grandmother just this last December. But what she still had was her childhood home—the grandparents’ house. She fondly reminisced about how grandma left cheeky notes around the house for folks to find after she’s gone.

Dad knew the house was going to be hers, but that didn’t stop him from channeling his entitlement and still trying to get a slice of that cake. Even more so as OP noted he’s retired military, has zero savings and lives with his new wife and 4 kids in an RV that has seen better days. He even managed to stash some of his belongings after the funeral.

Well, OP got some audio-visual and locksmithing countermeasures put in place so that doesn’t happen again. She also collected all that was rightfully his, locked it up in storage and gave the key to an uncle to pass it on to the dad. Needless to say, he was not happy about any of it. OP’s stepsiblings were even more furious, calling her all the time, saying she’s heartless.

But, after the ride OP’s been through, she’d rather share her childhood home with her daughter “and all the whimsical things it had to offer. Even if my dad ends up homeless.”

While the story got modest upvotage, clocking in at 1,500 upvotes, people were engaged and very supportive of OP. The general consensus among folks was that she shouldn’t concern herself at all with her father. If someone ever does end up wanting any part in an inheritance, it has to be taken with responsibility, i.e. accepting all the consequences of the actions that have led up to this point.

In particular, there are 4 other people in the equation who could possibly help the dad, i.e. OP’s stepsiblings. While it’s understandable why they don’t do it—OP noted that 3 of the 4 stepsiblings are on welfare—but if they care so much about the well-being of their own parents, they can make an effort.

Others suggested one-upping the current security setup which would include more than just cameras and changing locks—maybe an actual security alarm. If OP’s stepmother doesn’t have a problem pushing a senior citizen, there is an increased non-zero chance of them getting themselves into more criminal trouble.

OP was also active in the comment section. This is where we also learn where OP’s mother is—she gave up custody of her to her father when she was 13, and it’s never been the same, though they still keep up a relationship. She also explained what he took from the house that one time. It was mostly dad’s tools and other technical junk. The police saw it happen, but OP decided not to cause a ruckus over it and let it slide.

For context, the situation isn’t as dire as the dad might possibly think. OP doesn’t have to help, nor do stepsiblings, as the United States have a slew of financial help and government programs for seniors:

Social security income has recently increased by an average of $92 for all retired workers. There’s also a number of programs provided by the likes of Volunteers of America, AmeriCorps Seniors, and National PACE Association that provide nearly every service under the sun from food to medical help to simple companionship.

Moreover, as per section 504 Home Repair Program, senior homeowners can get up to $7,500 to repair damages that are deemed hazardous to safety and health at home. And the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) offers assistance to families with energy costs (managing costs connected to home energy bills, energy crises, weatherization, and energy-related home repairs).

Don’t forget that taxation might come to your aid as there’s credit for the elderly (reduces the tax bill from $3,750 to $7,500), standard deductions for seniors (standard deduction for seniors filing singly is $14,250) and there’s also medical expenses aid that seniors can apply for to get itemized deductions on.

Heck, there are even institutions that can help with jobs. The Senior Community Service Program (SCSEP) pays folks over 55 minimum wage to work at government and community agencies. This also includes help with training for jobs like teacher’s aid or computer technician.

In other words, the world is ripe with opportunity—you just gotta seek it out. And the comment section is also ripe with opportunity for self-expression, namely the expression of opinions and stories on everything that you’ve read here today. So, have at it!

