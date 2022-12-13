Law Firm Owner’s Illegal Wrongdoings Backfire After He Fires His Subordinate Over Fabricated List Of Reasons

No workplace is perfect, and that’s a fact.

Don’t get me wrong; some companies are lucky enough to be built on a much healthier foundation than others, but none are ideal, and there’s always room for improvement.

Every business has its problems, but what makes one a little bit charitable is its desire to address those problems and perhaps, if you’re lucky, even fix them. A lack of boundaries/trust, a blame-heavy environment, gaslighting, poor communication, and burnout are just a few common drawbacks many of us have experienced or are currently facing at our jobs.

But the thing is, everything is rather predictable. When you’re accepting a new position, you know that it can go two ways: either everything lives up to expectations and your new job’s advertisement, or you’re going to enter yet another hellhole.

However, what’s not predictable is having a crook instead of a higher-up.

More info: Reddit

“Well, well, well, if it isn’t the consequences of my own actions”

Image credits: Sarah Beth Dwyer (not the actual image)

“Make false accusations? Lose your business” – this internet user that goes under the name of u/kr0mb0pulos_michael turned to one of Reddit’s most vengeful groups to tell its members a tale about the time he got revenge on his ex-workplace’s toxic owner. The post managed to garner nearly 7K upvotes as well as 117 comments discussing the story.

Guy exacts professional vengeance on former law firm owner after he sacked him based on false justifications

Image source: u/kr0mb0pul0s_michael

The man began his post with a little backstory. He said that he used to work at a mid-sized law firm with 10 other lawyers, including the owner. I think you’ve already guessed where this tale is heading – the higher-up’s setup was to do as little work as possible and just take a cut from his subordinates as independent contractors. Basically, the dude was one of those “it doesn’t matter what they can afford, bill them as much as you can” types.

Now, one thing that the company handled was property law. However, over the course of his two-year employment, the author rarely looked after real estate deals, dealing with roughly 2-3 each year.

The owner eventually made the decision to let the man go. He allegedly created a litany of made-up justifications, including client complaints, missing court dates, and other things. However, essentially what happened is that the guy’s boss simply didn’t want to give him a bigger cut.

The author was let go for a bunch of made-up reasons, but he soon noticed that several real estate transactions had been recorded with his bar

Image source: u/kr0mb0pul0s_michael

Image credits: peggydavis66 (not the actual image)

The author’s contract was terminated, and shortly after, he checked his insurance and found that, under his name, no less than 60 real estate transactions had been recorded with his bar. The former attorney noted that there is a certain guideline he follows in a scenario like this, and that is that he had to be named on the retainer agreement and have contributed in some way to the file.

The man got a bunch of phone numbers for his so-called clients, asked for a copy of their retainer, and discovered that he was on none of them

Image source: u/kr0mb0pul0s_michael

Thanks to his ex-colleagues, the post’s author got a bunch of phone numbers for these clients that weren’t actually his. He asked each of them for a copy of their retainer for his records, and most of them had little to no issue with sending it through.

Surprise, surprise, he was on none of them.

Upon the discovery, he quickly contacted the bar association, and the whole thing ended up being a complete and utter mess. Besides an “intensely scrutinized” audit, it came out that the higher-up had done this for every lawyer in the organization. The crook of a boss was eventually ordered to pay an insane sum and had his license suspended for a few years. The firm shut down and, apparently, he never went on to practice again.

He made a call to the bar association, which led to the owner paying a large fee and having his license suspended

Image credits: Ken Banks (not the actual image)

As one of the commenters said: “Oh no, not the consequences of my own actions!” Seriously though, what was this dude thinking when he decided to con EVERY single lawyer at his firm?

All jokes aside, uncovering unlawful activity at your workplace is probably one of the toughest situations you could ever face. You don’t know whether you should report it or mind your business. However, ideally, it all should come down to two options: if this activity is only harming them, move on, but if it’s affecting others, approach someone you trust and raise the concern discreetly.

Still, every situation is different and, at the end of the day, you need to mind your own safety first.

Fellow community members shared their thoughts and opinions on this r/ProRevenge tale