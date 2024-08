ADVERTISEMENT

Madonna is no stranger to grand gestures and heartfelt moments, but her latest Instagram tribute to her eldest son, Rocco Ritchie, takes the cake!

On Saturday, August 11, the proud mom, 65, delighted fans with a heartwarming post to celebrate the 24th birthday of her son, whom she shares with her ex, Guy Ritchie.

The collection of photos and clips offered a glimpse into Rocco’s life and his childhood, showcasing the bond he shares with his pop star mother.

Madonna shared a heartfelt birthday tribute for her son, Rocco Ritchie, who turned 24 years old on Sunday, August 11



The Instagram post kicked off with a touching mother-son snapshot, capturing Rocco sweetly kissing Madonna on the forehead. The tender moment set the tone for the rest of the Instagram Carousel, which is a treasure trove of about 20 photos and videos chronicling the 24-year-old’s journey from childhood to adulthood.

Among the highlights is a black-and-white home video featuring a young Rocco and his older sister, Lourdes Leon, now 27.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROCCO— the long and Winding Road through all your many moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises,” the singer wrote in the caption. “But through it all —your curiosity, and Artistic Soul has been the glue that has held us together. Thank God for Art.”

“Thank God for you. We have been together for many lifetimes,” the pop star said in the caption. “Thank you for choosing me again. I Love you -for Eternity.”

“Thank God for you,” she wrote as she shared the below tribute; swipe right to see Rocco’s journey from childhood to adulthood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

The Hung Up singer is the mother of six children. She gave birth in 1996 to her eldest child, Lourdes Leon, whom she shares with fitness trainer Carlos Leon.

Rocco Ritchie, born in 2000, is the second child born to the artist with her then-husband and director, Guy.

In the late 2000s, the music icon welcomed her son David Banda, 18, from Malawi via adoption. She then went on to adopt her three youngest daughters—Chifundo “Mercy” James, 18, and 11-year-old twins Stella Ciccone and Estere Ciccone—also from Malawi.

The Grammy winner first became a mother in 1996 and then went on to welcome five other children to her family

Currently, Rocco is building his career as an artist after studying at Central Saint Martins in London before transferring to the Royal Drawing School.

His famous mother and siblings were seen attending the unveiling of his collection of paintings called “Pack A Punch” in April.

“So happy to have the night off to enjoy my son Rocco’s latest collection of paintings called ‘Pack A Punch’ inspired by Muay Thai fighters. So Proud!” the Material Girl singer wrote on Instagram at the time.

The pop icon recently attended the unveiling of Rocco’s latest collection of paintings called ‘Pack A Punch’ in April

When he was just 12 years old, Rocco sat beside his mother for an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he admitted his mother is “strict” but “in a good way.”

“She’s a good mother. Yes. That’s all I have to say. She’s very strict but in a good way,” the pre-teen said.

The 7-time Grammy-winning singer has admitted in the past that motherhood has been one of her greatest challenges.

“Whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art. And no one gives you a manual,” the 65-year-old singer said about motherhood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

“Growing up with a mother like me is a challenge,” the Vogue singer said in her cover story last year for three different European editions of Vanity Fair, as quoted by Page Six. “It has been the most difficult, the hardest battle.”

“Today, I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job,” she continued. “Because, whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art. And no one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest.”