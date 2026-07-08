Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mackenzie Shirilla Appears In New Prison Photo Following Legal Setback
Mackenzie Shirilla in a close-up prison photo, with long brown hair and distinct eyebrows, looking at the camera.
Society, World

Mackenzie Shirilla Appears In New Prison Photo Following Legal Setback

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
4

21

4

ADVERTISEMENT

A chilling new prison selfie has put Mackenzie Shirilla back in the spotlight.

Days after her latest legal setback, the 21-year-old convict was seen giving the camera a frozen, almost-sulking stare.

“Prison can take your freedom, but apparently not your lip filler appointment,” one commented on the selfie.

RELATED:

    A chilling new prison selfie has put Mackenzie Shirilla back in the spotlight

    Mackenzie Shirilla prison photo after legal setback, she wears a light blue uniform against a yellow wall.

    Image credits: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

    Highlights
    • Selfie-obsessed Mackenzie Shirilla was back in the spotlight with a new Instagram post.
    • The 21-year-old is “trying to do better every day and holding on to hope,” read the caption shared by “Mackenzie Shirilla’s Support Team.”
    • A former inmate said the convicted woman has been flaunting tight prison outfits, makeup, and hickeys behind bars.
    • “She definitely carried herself like she was the Regina George of prison … she was very much like an ‘It girl,’” said the former inmate.

    Mackenzie Shirilla’s latest attempt to gain attention was a prison selfie, which went up on her Instagram account, reportedly run by her supporters.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 21-year-old is “trying to do better every day and holding on to hope,” read the caption shared by “Mackenzie Shirilla’s Support Team.”

    The post came in the wake of the Ohio Supreme Court’s rejection of her most recent appeal for post-conviction relief in late June. Her lawyers filed the request on October 24, 2024, one day after the deadline under state law.

    Mackenzie Shirilla prison photo, a selfie showing her with long hair and a dark top, with red cheeks.

    Image credits: mackenzieshirilla

    Screenshot of a tweet by sharon vape about Mackenzie Shirilla, stating a constitutional right to lip fillers in prison.

    Image credits: sharonvape

    Screenshot of a tweet by Kaitlen Villa replying to sharon vape about Mackenzie Shirilla, discussing justice system speed.

    Image credits: notkaitlen

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Her post-conviction relief was denied due to a deadline technicality,” said the caption of her latest Instagram post.

    “The decision has nothing to do with the contents of it, it was unable to even be reviewed. Her appellate lawyer missed a deadline by filing it one day late due to a leap year, which also makes HIM ineffective assistance of council.”

    Mackenzie is “trying to do better every day and holding on to hope,” read the caption shared by her “Support Team”

    Mackenzie Shirilla prison photo, showing her crying with long dark hair, a poignant moment after a legal setback.

    Image credits: LawAndCrime

    A social media post about Mackenzie Shirilla and a legal setback, stating, Every day the law gets more unbelievable.

    Image credits: Mia7514519

    The post said Mackenzie and her family will continue to do everything possible and urged supporters to sign an online petition for an “immediate retrial.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Four years have passed since Mackenzie took the lives of her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and their friend, Davion Flanagan, in a devastating crash.

    The three of them were hanging out at their friends’ place on the night of July 30, 2022, having what witnesses described as “chill” parties.

    Mackenzie Shirilla appears in court as a lawyer presents evidence of a crashed car on a large screen during a legal setback.

    Image credits: WKYCChannel3

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mackenzie and Dominic decided to leave around 5 a.m., and Davion joined them in the 2018 Toyota Camry that the then-17-year-old girl was driving.

    A few minutes into their drive, Mackenzie slammed the accelerator and rammed the car into a brick wall, instantly ending the lives of Dominic and Davion.

    She was arrested in November that year and by 2023, she was found guilty of four counts of felonious assault and two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

    The youngsters were in a relationship for about four years but had heated arguments in the weeks prior to the crash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mackenzie Shirilla, emotional, appears in court, holding a tissue during a legal setback, looking up with tears in her eyes.

    Image credits: WKYCChannel3

    A social media post about Mackenzie Shirilla, discussing her rights in relation to a legal setback.

    Image credits: createfreedomx

    Mackenzie and Dominic were together for about four years.

    It is believed their relationship descended into toxicity, and they frequently fought in the weeks leading up to the crash.

    Their arguments would include allegations of cheating, blackmail, reckless driving, and anger issues, as per texts exchanged between them.

    A damaged brick wall, showing the impact from the crash related to Mackenzie Shirilla's legal setback.

    Image credits: WKYCChannel3

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The teenager was sentenced in August 2023 to two concurrent 15-year-to-life terms.

    After the court rejected her latest appeal for post-conviction relief, her lawyers filed a new motion on Tuesday, July 7, asking the court to reconsider the appeal.

    They stated in court documents that the deadlines were confusing.

    Mackenzie reportedly has her prison cothes altered to fit her tighter and walks around with makeup and hickeys 

    Mackenzie Shirilla with an individual with curly hair, appearing in a new prison photo with a legal setback.

    Image credits: mackenzieshirilla

    As Mackenzie lives out her sentence at the Ohio Reformatory for Women, she reportedly collected 23 complaints while behind bars.

    Some of the complaints included flashing her breasts to visitors on video calls and stashing n*de pictures.

    She has built a reputation of customizing her prison clothes to make them tighter and accessorizing with cosmetics and jewelry.

    Mackenzie Shirilla, left, and an unidentified individual, right, in new prison photos reflecting a legal setback.

    Image credits: City of Strongsville / Jardine Funeral Home

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On one occasion in April, 2025, a prison official slapped a dress code violation on her for her appearance.

    The conduct report revealed that Mackenzie had “clearly taken in” the sides of her hoodie to make it form-fitting, and her prison-issued shirt was unbuttoned underneath.

    When a female guard escorted her to a restroom at the time, Mackenzie reportedly screamed, saying: “If he got a bon*r from the way I’m dressed that’s his fault,”

    “The whole time we were in the restroom she was very disrespectful and talked with a loud tone asking if this was all we were worried about was her altered jacket,” the guard said, as per the conduct report.

    “She definitely carried herself like she was the Regina George of prison … she was very much like an ‘It girl,’” said a former inmate 

    Mackenzie Shirilla in a new prison photo, facing a legal setback, with her long brown hair.

    Image credits: mackenzieshirilla

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A former inmate, Mary Katherine Crowder, said Mackenzie has not only been parading around in glamorous outfits but has even been acting like a “Mean Girls” character in prison.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “When I was in there with her, you’d look at her and she had her makeup done every day, she was very well put together — almost like preppy,” Mary told the New York Post earlier this year.

    She noted that her personality in prison was nothing like the person depicted in the Netflix documentary, The Crash, which documents the case of Dominic and Davion losing their lives while Mackenzie was behind the wheel.

    Mackenzie Shirilla in a stylish black outfit, appearing in a new prison photo after a legal setback.

    Image credits: mackenzieshirilla

    “Everyone knew why she was there, and she walked around like she was this famous person within prison,” Mary said. “She always had makeup done, hair done, her clothes were altered to fit her body tighter or be different.

    “She definitely carried herself like she was the Regina George of prison … she was very much like an ‘It girl,’” she added.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mary shared up-close details about her impression of Mackenzie in a series of TikTok videos, one of which claimed the young convict has had multiple romantic relationships with other female inmates.

    “Yes, Mackenzie has had multiple girlfriends … she was walking around with hickies on her neck,” the former inmate claimed in one video.

    She was even sent to solitary confinement for being “intimate with girls in prison,” Mary claimed before adding, “If she was grieving or remorseful, she would not have gone to prison and jumped into prison relationships over the next six months.”

    Netizens had plenty to say about Mackenzie’s latest prison selfie 

    A social media post about Mackenzie Shirilla, prison photo, and a legal setback, mentioning prison glam.

    Image credits: xoSarahCxo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media post questioning prison rules and glamorous rehabilitation regarding Mackenzie Shirilla's new prison photo.

    Image credits: Mara_47p

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media post commenting on Mackenzie Shirilla's prison treatment and legal setback, calling 15 years too little.

    Image credits: Juney18kl

    A social media post criticizing Mackenzie Shirilla's prison conduct, mentioning selfies and facial treatments.

    Image credits: ItsMeMTJohnson

    A social media post asking when selfies were allowed in prison, referencing Mackenzie Shirilla's new prison photo.

    Image credits: Mac421015315792

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media post expressing disbelief about prison beauty maintenance related to Mackenzie Shirilla's legal setback.

    Image credits: Auraa_t3

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sasha S Wilde's tweet about Mackenzie Shirilla and prison photo availability.

    Image credits: SashaSWilde

    Millie Sweety's tweet on Mackenzie Shirilla's prison photo and influencer coding.

    Image credits: SweetyMilliexd

    Priyanshu's tweet about Mackenzie Shirilla's prison photo priorities.

    Image credits: priyanshhhu69

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Luna's tweet on Mackenzie Shirilla's prison photo and constitutional rights.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: AreebaK37007980

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    21

    4

    21

    4

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about injecting filler into her frontal lobe?

    2
    2points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about injecting filler into her frontal lobe?

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Homepage
    Next in Society
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT