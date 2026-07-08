Mackenzie Shirilla Appears In New Prison Photo Following Legal Setback

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A chilling new prison selfie has put Mackenzie Shirilla back in the spotlight.

Days after her latest legal setback, the 21-year-old convict was seen giving the camera a frozen, almost-sulking stare.

“Prison can take your freedom, but apparently not your lip filler appointment,” one commented on the selfie.

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A chilling new prison selfie has put Mackenzie Shirilla back in the spotlight

Image credits: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

Highlights Selfie-obsessed Mackenzie Shirilla was back in the spotlight with a new Instagram post.

The 21-year-old is “trying to do better every day and holding on to hope,” read the caption shared by “Mackenzie Shirilla’s Support Team.”

A former inmate said the convicted woman has been flaunting tight prison outfits, makeup, and hickeys behind bars.

“She definitely carried herself like she was the Regina George of prison … she was very much like an ‘It girl,’” said the former inmate.

Mackenzie Shirilla’s latest attempt to gain attention was a prison selfie, which went up on her Instagram account, reportedly run by her supporters.

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The 21-year-old is “trying to do better every day and holding on to hope,” read the caption shared by “Mackenzie Shirilla’s Support Team.”

The post came in the wake of the Ohio Supreme Court’s rejection of her most recent appeal for post-conviction relief in late June. Her lawyers filed the request on October 24, 2024, one day after the deadline under state law.

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“Her post-conviction relief was denied due to a deadline technicality,” said the caption of her latest Instagram post.

“The decision has nothing to do with the contents of it, it was unable to even be reviewed. Her appellate lawyer missed a deadline by filing it one day late due to a leap year, which also makes HIM ineffective assistance of council.”

Mackenzie is “trying to do better every day and holding on to hope,” read the caption shared by her “Support Team”

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The post said Mackenzie and her family will continue to do everything possible and urged supporters to sign an online petition for an “immediate retrial.”

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Four years have passed since Mackenzie took the lives of her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and their friend, Davion Flanagan, in a devastating crash.

The three of them were hanging out at their friends’ place on the night of July 30, 2022, having what witnesses described as “chill” parties.

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Mackenzie and Dominic decided to leave around 5 a.m., and Davion joined them in the 2018 Toyota Camry that the then-17-year-old girl was driving.

A few minutes into their drive, Mackenzie slammed the accelerator and rammed the car into a brick wall, instantly ending the lives of Dominic and Davion.

She was arrested in November that year and by 2023, she was found guilty of four counts of felonious assault and two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

The youngsters were in a relationship for about four years but had heated arguments in the weeks prior to the crash

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Mackenzie and Dominic were together for about four years.

It is believed their relationship descended into toxicity, and they frequently fought in the weeks leading up to the crash.

Their arguments would include allegations of cheating, blackmail, reckless driving, and anger issues, as per texts exchanged between them.

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The teenager was sentenced in August 2023 to two concurrent 15-year-to-life terms.

After the court rejected her latest appeal for post-conviction relief, her lawyers filed a new motion on Tuesday, July 7, asking the court to reconsider the appeal.

They stated in court documents that the deadlines were confusing.

Mackenzie reportedly has her prison cothes altered to fit her tighter and walks around with makeup and hickeys

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As Mackenzie lives out her sentence at the Ohio Reformatory for Women, she reportedly collected 23 complaints while behind bars.

Some of the complaints included flashing her breasts to visitors on video calls and stashing n*de pictures.

She has built a reputation of customizing her prison clothes to make them tighter and accessorizing with cosmetics and jewelry.

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On one occasion in April, 2025, a prison official slapped a dress code violation on her for her appearance.

The conduct report revealed that Mackenzie had “clearly taken in” the sides of her hoodie to make it form-fitting, and her prison-issued shirt was unbuttoned underneath.

When a female guard escorted her to a restroom at the time, Mackenzie reportedly screamed, saying: “If he got a bon*r from the way I’m dressed that’s his fault,”

“The whole time we were in the restroom she was very disrespectful and talked with a loud tone asking if this was all we were worried about was her altered jacket,” the guard said, as per the conduct report.

“She definitely carried herself like she was the Regina George of prison … she was very much like an ‘It girl,’” said a former inmate

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A former inmate, Mary Katherine Crowder, said Mackenzie has not only been parading around in glamorous outfits but has even been acting like a “Mean Girls” character in prison.

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“When I was in there with her, you’d look at her and she had her makeup done every day, she was very well put together — almost like preppy,” Mary told the New York Post earlier this year.

She noted that her personality in prison was nothing like the person depicted in the Netflix documentary, The Crash, which documents the case of Dominic and Davion losing their lives while Mackenzie was behind the wheel.

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“Everyone knew why she was there, and she walked around like she was this famous person within prison,” Mary said. “She always had makeup done, hair done, her clothes were altered to fit her body tighter or be different.

“She definitely carried herself like she was the Regina George of prison … she was very much like an ‘It girl,’” she added.

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Mary shared up-close details about her impression of Mackenzie in a series of TikTok videos, one of which claimed the young convict has had multiple romantic relationships with other female inmates.

“Yes, Mackenzie has had multiple girlfriends … she was walking around with hickies on her neck,” the former inmate claimed in one video.

She was even sent to solitary confinement for being “intimate with girls in prison,” Mary claimed before adding, “If she was grieving or remorseful, she would not have gone to prison and jumped into prison relationships over the next six months.”

Netizens had plenty to say about Mackenzie’s latest prison selfie

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