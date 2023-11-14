“Mistake of Assuming He Was Telling Truth”: Person Stranded In The Storm After Boss Ghosts Them

ADVERTISEMENT

We cover lots of stories about jerk bosses here at Bored Panda. Bosses who deny their workers a day off. Bosses who come to your house first thing in the morning to fire you. Bosses who change their mind about giving you the weekend off. But nothing tops the level of maliciousness of what this boss did.

The Reddit user Plunky-juju’s story on the r/antiwork subreddit captivated the Internet’s attention in real-time. Their boss left them alone during a snowstorm after promising to come back. As the OP was alone in the middle of nowhere with a shoddy internet connection, other users rallied to help. Scroll down to see how this intense story unfolded.

Snowstorms are no joke and nobody should be alone in remote locations during a blizzard

Image credits: Magda Ehlers (not the actual photo)

This redditor’s boss turned out to be a neglectful liar and put his employee in serious danger

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP shared a video of the snowstorm and provided real-time updates as the day went on

Image credits: Plunky-juju

Image credits: Maria Orlova(not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The story ends on a somewhat positive note – the OP is feeling optimistic

Image credits: Plunky-juju

Commenters offered advice on how to get through the night and what steps to take next against the employers

ADVERTISEMENT