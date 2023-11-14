“Mistake of Assuming He Was Telling Truth”: Person Stranded In The Storm After Boss Ghosts Them
We cover lots of stories about jerk bosses here at Bored Panda. Bosses who deny their workers a day off. Bosses who come to your house first thing in the morning to fire you. Bosses who change their mind about giving you the weekend off. But nothing tops the level of maliciousness of what this boss did.
The Reddit user Plunky-juju’s story on the r/antiwork subreddit captivated the Internet’s attention in real-time. Their boss left them alone during a snowstorm after promising to come back. As the OP was alone in the middle of nowhere with a shoddy internet connection, other users rallied to help. Scroll down to see how this intense story unfolded.
Snowstorms are no joke and nobody should be alone in remote locations during a blizzard
Image credits: Magda Ehlers (not the actual photo)
This redditor’s boss turned out to be a neglectful liar and put his employee in serious danger
Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)
The OP shared a video of the snowstorm and provided real-time updates as the day went on
Image credits: Plunky-juju
Image credits: Maria Orlova(not the actual photo)
The story ends on a somewhat positive note – the OP is feeling optimistic
Image credits: Plunky-juju