Heartbreak After Beloved Nutritionist And Influencer Stacey Hatfield, 30, Suddenly Passes Away

ADVERTISEMENT

Stacey Hatfield, a nutritionist and wellness influencer, has passed away from an “extremely rare” complication following childbirth after welcoming her first baby at home.

The heartbreaking news was announced by Stacey’s husband in a social media tribute to his “soulmate.”

The 30-year-old was best known for her recipe website Natural Spoonfuls, where she promoted the benefits of a “low-tox” diet.

Highlights Popular nutritionist and food influencer Stacey Hatfield has passed away following childbirth, her husband shared.

Stacey and Nathan Warnecke "successfully welcomed” their first child, Axel, at home, but she soon experienced rare complications.

Stacey ran a blog and Instagram page called Natural Spoonfuls, where she promoted the benefits of a low-tox lifestyle.

RELATED:

Stacey Hatfield, a 30-year-old nutritionist and content creator, has passed away after welcoming her first child

Image credits: naturalspoonfuls / Instagram

Her husband, Nathan Warnecke, said his late wife had always dreamed of becoming a mother and she was able to hold their son, Axel, before her passing.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I share with you the unexpected passing of my beautiful wife, soul mate and best friend, Stacey,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The influencer passed away on September 29 after “successfully giving birth” to their son at home, but Nathan shared the news publicly on Sunday (October 19).

Share icon

Image credits: gofundme

“Tragically, shortly after, an unforeseen and extremely rare complication arose and she passed after being transferred to hospital,” the grieving father continued.

“Hospital staff were amazing and did the utmost to help, but ultimately nothing could be done despite their best efforts.”

The news was shared by her husband, Nathan Warnecke, in a heartfelt social media tribute

Share icon

Image credits: naturalspoonfuls / Instagram

After welcoming Axel into the world, Stacey looked the “happiest” her husband had ever seen her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Melbourne-based social media star held and nursed her baby for a “few short moments” before she suddenly passed away.

Nathan had known Stacey for nine years, and the couple had been married for less than a year after tying the knot in the Maldives, a day Nathan described as the happiest of his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Hatfield | Low Tox Nutritionist & Food Content Creator (@naturalspoonfuls)

“She was the light of my life and the reason I got up in the morning. Words can’t do justice to how devastating this is for myself and everyone that knew and loved her,” he penned. “She was my lighthouse in the storm and the world is less bright without her in it.”



Tributes also poured in from her social media followers, who remembered Stacey as “kind” and “inspiring” and sent their condolences to her family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stacey founded Natural Spoonfuls in 2019 before launching the food content company Waffl.

Family and friends launched a GoFundMe page to support Nathan with funeral expenses and baby supplies

Share icon

Image credits: gofundme

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: naturalspoonfuls / Instagram

Share icon

The mother promoted a low-toxin diet, emphasizing the consumption of foods that are as natural as possible and free from harmful additives or artificial chemicals.

On her company’s website, she noted that eating organic and seasonal products offers several benefits, including weight loss, increased energy, and improved gut health.

Stacey shared that she began embracing a low-tox lifestyle and cutting off processed foods after experiencing different health complications, such as “a never-ending cycle of digestive issues, skin problems, a lack of energy, low immunity, moodiness, & unwanted excess weight.”

Nathan said his late wife suffered an “unforeseen and extremely rare complication” after giving birth at home

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: gofundme

ADVERTISEMENT

In his emotional tribute, Nathan highlighted Stacey’s drive and unparalleled work ethic.

“I’m so proud of her for everything she achieved in her professional life and I was privileged enough to be able to help her complete her vision throughout the years,” he wrote.

While Stacey loved inspiring others with her healthy recipes, her biggest dream in life had always been to become a mother, he added, something she did “on her terms” just as she had always imagined.

Share icon

Image credits: naturalspoonfuls / Instagram

“She loved being pregnant and over the last nine months told our son she loved him every day. She held Axel when he was born, nursed him, saw that he was a boy and loved him. She loved him so much and still continues to love him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nathan did not provide details about the unforeseen complications his wife experienced after childbirth.

Stacey was known for her website Natural Spoonfuls and for promoting a low-tox diet

Share icon

Image credits: naturalspoonfuls / Instagram

Share icon

Family and friends have launched a GoFundMe page to support Nathan with funeral and memorial costs, baby supplies, and household bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nathan, a professional surveyor, works on the construction of new roads and freeways, often taking the night shift.

The fundraiser’s organizer, Nathan’s uncle, noted that he’s not one to ask for help, but they “know he will need assistance” as he raises Axel as a single father while trying to cope with his recent loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: gofundme

“The ability for Nathan to return to work in this capacity as a single father and the sole care giver to Axel is currently unrealistic. When he may be able to return to work is unknown,” the page reads.

“Late night feedings, nappy changes and adjustment to this new life are a heavy burden for a young father even with the support of family.”

Nathan said Stacey had always dreamed of becoming a mother and was able to hold their son, Axel, before her passing

Share icon

Image credits: naturalspoonfuls / Instagram

At the time of writing, the page has raised $28,563 AUD (approx. $18,560), which is 58% of the family’s goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his tribute, Nathan described Stacey as a travel lover whose favorite pastime was reading a book with a cup of tea and their French bulldog, Winter, by her side. She also had a deep love for nature and didn’t care for material possessions.

Share icon

Image credits: naturalspoonfuls / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, approximately 260,000 women passed away during and following pregnancy and childbirth, according to the World Health Organization’s latest report on maternal mortality.

Just over 90% of all maternal mortality cases occurred in low- and lower-middle-income countries, and most could have been prevented.

The major complications that account for around 75% of all maternal mortality cases are severe bleeding after childbirth, infections after childbirth, high-blood pressure during pregnancy, and unsafe abortions.

“May you find comfort in your memories and in your beautiful baby boy,” one netizen wrote

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon