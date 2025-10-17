ADVERTISEMENT

Britain’s biggest family, the Radfords, have spoken out after facing legal consequences over their $70,000 Disney vacation.

Sue and Noel Radford, who share 22 children and 11 grandchildren, traveled to the Orlando theme park to celebrate Sue’s 50th birthday.

However, their bill ended up growing even larger when the couple was fined for pulling four of their younger children out of school.

At Preston Magistrates Court, the stars of the reality show 22 Kids and Counting were recently found guilty of failing to ensure regular school attendance for the four children between March 24 and May 1.

Each parent was reportedly fined $88 per child and had to pay $160 in court costs, leaving them with a total bill of $1,024, adding to the already expensive holiday.

The parents shared photos from their trip on Instagram, including one of the family posing with Donald Duck and another of Sue posing in Minnie Mouse ears.

After being found guilty of taking their kids out of school, Sue and Noel issued a statement on Instagram expressing concerns about a potential data breach involving their children’s school records.

“Will also be going into details of the children’s secondary school breaching data protection from sharing our children’s details on someone else’s form who doesn’t live in our house, along with emails sent to the school and registration details,” the post read. “We also had another child’s details and emails on our form. Now, please tell me if this is ok or not?”

Sue and Noel Radford, parents of 22 children and 11 grandchildren, traveled to Orlando to celebrate Sue’s 50th birthday

Comment from Mary Abbott on family holidays and school attendance amid price hikes affecting parents of 22 in Disney vacation court case.

One of their daughters, Chloe, did not join them on the trip as she was due to give birth to her second child.

The celebration trip hit a snag early on when 24-year-old Millie Radford and her two children missed their flight to the US due to expired ESTA certificates.

Noel stayed behind with his daughter and grandchildren while they reapplied before flying out the following day, according to Unilad.

A comment by Cassie Lyn discussing impact on class attendance, related to parents of 22 and a $70,000 Disney vacation court case.

“Evidence shows that attainment is linked to attendance, so supporting our schools with this issue is important,” they continued.

They also noted that the laws on school attendance are “very clear” and outline the legitimate reasons why students may be absent from school for a period of time.

“We always encourage schools to work closely with parents to reduce unauthorized absences, and our aim is to ensure that children and young people attend school and receive a good education.”

In a statement, they raised concerns about a possible breach of their children’s school data

Comment by Sam Deighton questioning why a $70,000 Disney vacation case involving parents went to court.

Taking children out of school without a legitimate reason can be punished in four ways.

These include a parenting order requiring parents to attend parenting classes; an education supervision order, where a supervisor is appointed to ensure the child receives an education; a school attendance order, under which parents may face prosecution if they fail to provide evidence that their child has been registered at school or is being educated at home; or a fine.

Facebook comment mentioning a stay at Disneyland related to a $70,000 Disney vacation court case.

Sue became pregnant with her first child at age 13, while Noel was 17.



Noel and Sue paid for flights, accommodation, and park passes for nearly all their children and grandchildren

Comment by Mark Bean emphasizing benefits of taking kids on holiday for mental health and education, relating to parents and vacation.

“We were young and we were daft. But we wanted to continue as a couple,” the father of 22 wrote in his family’s book, The Radfords: Making Life Count, responding to criticism about the ages at which they had their first child.

“We were both kids, it was not as if I was 10 or 15 years older than Sue,” Noel added.

Sue turned 50 on March 22, 2025, insisting she was really “49 plus one.”

Sue became pregnant with her first child at 13, while Noel was 17

View this post on Instagram A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning)

At the beginning of the year, the family matriarch revealed that she wanted a “whole year of celebrations” to mark entering her fifth decade.

Just weeks after returning from the Disney World trip, the family returned to Florida for another vacation in June. The trip reportedly marked their eighth visit to the US in three years.

The British travel lovers have also explored various European countries in the $53,000 motorhome they purchased in 2022. The Radfords have also jetted off to the Maldives and Dubai.

Public reactions were mixed, with some supporting the family and others saying the fines were justified

Comment from Joanne Lewis, a top fan, stating that going to court is cheaper than paying the fine after Disney vacation dispute.

Comment from parent about $70,000 Disney vacation and school fines, highlighting autism and holiday rights.

Facebook comment from Tess Jones discussing the cost comparison of a $70,000 Disney vacation and fines for parents of 22.

Comment from Lisa Hardy Wootton discussing challenges of managing a $70,000 Disney vacation with 22 children.

Comment by Amna Mohsin Karim suggesting making holidays cheaper during term to avoid need, related to parents of 22 and Disney vacation court case.

Comment by Helina Czerny discussing parents of 22 involved in court over a $70,000 Disney vacation dispute.

Comment from Penny North defending parents' right to take holidays and criticizing UK fines for missing school. Parents Disney vacation court.

Comment by Carla Taylor about a family making memories during a $70,000 Disney vacation causing court issues.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing parents and a $70,000 Disney vacation leading to a court case.

Comment by Sheila Beadel expressing disbelief about Disneyland being educational, related to parents of 22 on $70,000 Disney vacation court case.

Comment from Calum Barnes discussing a rule knowledge in a social media post about a Disney vacation court case.

Comment by Alizya Marschall expressing disbelief about a temporary move during a $70,000 Disney vacation dispute.

Screenshot of social media post discussing parents facing court after $70,000 Disney vacation controversy.

Parents of 22 discussing the $70,000 Disney vacation controversy with a fierce statement in a social media post.

Comment by Yvonne Gibson, top fan, sharing opinion on $70,000 Disney vacation court case involving parents of 22.

Facebook comment by Andrew Brown discussing kids and benefits related to parents of 22 and a $70,000 Disney vacation court case.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Jackie Williams Allen Haines reacting to the $70,000 Disney vacation court case.