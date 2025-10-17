Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Parents Of 22 Issue Fierce Statement After $70,000 Disney Vacation Lands Them In Court
Large family dressed in colorful retro outfits posing indoors, highlighting parents of 22 after $70,000 Disney vacation court dispute
Lifestyle, Parenting

Parents Of 22 Issue Fierce Statement After $70,000 Disney Vacation Lands Them In Court

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

Britain’s biggest family, the Radfords, have spoken out after facing legal consequences over their $70,000 Disney vacation.

Sue and Noel Radford, who share 22 children and 11 grandchildren, traveled to the Orlando theme park to celebrate Sue’s 50th birthday.

However, their bill ended up growing even larger when the couple was fined for pulling four of their younger children out of school.

Highlights
  • The Radfords, Britain's biggest family with 22 children, faced over $1,000 in fines for taking 4 kids out of school during a Disney trip.
  • Sue and Noel Radford expressed concerns over a possible breach of their children’s school data.
  • A Lancashire council spokesperson stressed school attendance is a "key priority" and rules regarding unauthorized absences are clear.
RELATED:

    Couple sitting together at a table, smiling and discussing their $70,000 Disney vacation and related court issues.

    Britain’s largest family, the Radfords, faced fines after taking four of their kids out of school for a $70,000 Disney vacation
    Couple sitting together at a table, smiling and discussing their $70,000 Disney vacation and related court issues.

    Image credits: Channel 5

    At Preston Magistrates Court, the stars of the reality show 22 Kids and Counting were recently found guilty of failing to ensure regular school attendance for the four children between March 24 and May 1.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Each parent was reportedly fined $88 per child and had to pay $160 in court costs, leaving them with a total bill of $1,024, adding to the already expensive holiday.

    The parents shared photos from their trip on Instagram, including one of the family posing with Donald Duck and another of Sue posing in Minnie Mouse ears.

    Large family group dressed in colorful outfits posing indoors after $70,000 Disney vacation causing court issues.

    Large family group dressed in colorful outfits posing indoors after $70,000 Disney vacation causing court issues.

    Image credits: theradfordfamily

    After being found guilty of taking their kids out of school, Sue and Noel issued a statement on Instagram expressing concerns about a potential data breach involving their children’s school records.

    “Will also be going into details of the children’s secondary school breaching data protection from sharing our children’s details on someone else’s form who doesn’t live in our house, along with emails sent to the school and registration details,” the post read. “We also had another child’s details and emails on our form. Now, please tell me if this is ok or not?”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sue and Noel Radford, parents of 22 children and 11 grandchildren, traveled to Orlando to celebrate Sue’s 50th birthday

    Parents of 22 holding books at a signing event, related to Disney vacation court case and fierce statement news.

    Parents of 22 holding books at a signing event, related to Disney vacation court case and fierce statement news.

    Image credits: theradfordfamily

    Comment from Mary Abbott on family holidays and school attendance amid price hikes affecting parents of 22 in Disney vacation court case.

    Comment from Mary Abbott on family holidays and school attendance amid price hikes affecting parents of 22 in Disney vacation court case.
    Noel and Sue, who support their large family through their pie company, splashed out on flights, accommodation, and park passes for nearly all of their children and 11 grandchildren.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One of their daughters, Chloe, did not join them on the trip as she was due to give birth to her second child.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The celebration trip hit a snag early on when 24-year-old Millie Radford and her two children missed their flight to the US due to expired ESTA certificates.

    Noel stayed behind with his daughter and grandchildren while they reapplied before flying out the following day, according to Unilad.

    Large family gathered for a festive holiday meal, highlighting parents of 22 dealing with Disney vacation court issues.

    Large family gathered for a festive holiday meal, highlighting parents of 22 dealing with Disney vacation court issues.

    Image credits: theradfordfamily

    A comment by Cassie Lyn discussing impact on class attendance, related to parents of 22 and a $70,000 Disney vacation court case.

    A comment by Cassie Lyn discussing impact on class attendance, related to parents of 22 and a $70,000 Disney vacation court case.
    A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council emphasized the importance of ensuring children receive a good education, stating that it remains one of the county’s “key priorities.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Evidence shows that attainment is linked to attendance, so supporting our schools with this issue is important,” they continued.

    They also noted that the laws on school attendance are “very clear” and outline the legitimate reasons why students may be absent from school for a period of time.

    “We always encourage schools to work closely with parents to reduce unauthorized absences, and our aim is to ensure that children and young people attend school and receive a good education.”

    In a statement, they raised concerns about a possible breach of their children’s school data

    Text on blue background about children’s secondary school breaching data protection by sharing details and emails improperly.

    Text on blue background about children’s secondary school breaching data protection by sharing details and emails improperly.

    Image credits: theradfordfamily

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Sam Deighton questioning why a $70,000 Disney vacation case involving parents went to court.

    Comment by Sam Deighton questioning why a $70,000 Disney vacation case involving parents went to court.
    The UK government website states that a vacation is “generally not considered an exceptional circumstance” for taking children out of school during term time.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Taking children out of school without a legitimate reason can be punished in four ways.

    These include a parenting order requiring parents to attend parenting classes; an education supervision order, where a supervisor is appointed to ensure the child receives an education; a school attendance order, under which parents may face prosecution if they fail to provide evidence that their child has been registered at school or is being educated at home; or a fine.

    Family of 22 posing with Donald Duck at Disney during a $70,000 vacation that led to court issues.

    Family of 22 posing with Donald Duck at Disney during a $70,000 vacation that led to court issues.

    Image credits: theradfordfamily

    Facebook comment mentioning a stay at Disneyland related to a $70,000 Disney vacation court case.

    Facebook comment mentioning a stay at Disneyland related to a $70,000 Disney vacation court case.
    Hailing from Morecambe in Lancashire, the Radfords boast more than 530,000 followers on Instagram. In 2023, the large family began starring in the Channel 5 reality show 22 Kids and Counting. Their first TV appearance, however, came in 2012 with the show 15 Kids and Counting.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sue became pregnant with her first child at age 13, while Noel was 17.

    Noel and Sue paid for flights, accommodation, and park passes for nearly all their children and grandchildren

    Parents of 22 sitting at a restaurant table with a menu, related to a $70,000 Disney vacation court case.

    Parents of 22 sitting at a restaurant table with a menu, related to a $70,000 Disney vacation court case.

    Image credits: theradfordfamily

    Comment by Mark Bean emphasizing benefits of taking kids on holiday for mental health and education, relating to parents and vacation.

    Comment by Mark Bean emphasizing benefits of taking kids on holiday for mental health and education, relating to parents and vacation.

    Large family posing for a group photo at a Disney theme park during a costly $70,000 Disney vacation dispute.

    Large family posing for a group photo at a Disney theme park during a costly $70,000 Disney vacation dispute.

    Image credits: theradfordfamily

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We were young and we were daft. But we wanted to continue as a couple,” the father of 22 wrote in his family’s book, The Radfords: Making Life Count, responding to criticism about the ages at which they had their first child.

    We were both kids, it was not as if I was 10 or 15 years older than Sue,” Noel added.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sue turned 50 on March 22, 2025, insisting she was really “49 plus one.”

    Sue became pregnant with her first child at 13, while Noel was 17

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning)

    At the beginning of the year, the family matriarch revealed that she wanted a “whole year of celebrations” to mark entering her fifth decade.

    Just weeks after returning from the Disney World trip, the family returned to Florida for another vacation in June. The trip reportedly marked their eighth visit to the US in three years.

    The British travel lovers have also explored various European countries in the $53,000 motorhome they purchased in 2022. The Radfords have also jetted off to the Maldives and Dubai.

    Public reactions were mixed, with some supporting the family and others saying the fines were justified

    Comment from Joanne Lewis, a top fan, stating that going to court is cheaper than paying the fine after Disney vacation dispute.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Joanne Lewis, a top fan, stating that going to court is cheaper than paying the fine after Disney vacation dispute.

    Comment from parent about $70,000 Disney vacation and school fines, highlighting autism and holiday rights.

    Comment from parent about $70,000 Disney vacation and school fines, highlighting autism and holiday rights.

    Facebook comment from Tess Jones discussing the cost comparison of a $70,000 Disney vacation and fines for parents of 22.

    Facebook comment from Tess Jones discussing the cost comparison of a $70,000 Disney vacation and fines for parents of 22.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Lisa Hardy Wootton discussing challenges of managing a $70,000 Disney vacation with 22 children.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Lisa Hardy Wootton discussing challenges of managing a $70,000 Disney vacation with 22 children.

    Comment by Amna Mohsin Karim suggesting making holidays cheaper during term to avoid need, related to parents of 22 and Disney vacation court case.

    Comment by Amna Mohsin Karim suggesting making holidays cheaper during term to avoid need, related to parents of 22 and Disney vacation court case.

    Comment by Helina Czerny discussing parents of 22 involved in court over a $70,000 Disney vacation dispute.

    Comment by Helina Czerny discussing parents of 22 involved in court over a $70,000 Disney vacation dispute.

    Comment from Penny North defending parents' right to take holidays and criticizing UK fines for missing school. Parents Disney vacation court.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Penny North defending parents' right to take holidays and criticizing UK fines for missing school. Parents Disney vacation court.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Carla Taylor about a family making memories during a $70,000 Disney vacation causing court issues.

    Comment by Carla Taylor about a family making memories during a $70,000 Disney vacation causing court issues.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing parents and a $70,000 Disney vacation leading to a court case.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing parents and a $70,000 Disney vacation leading to a court case.

    Comment by Sheila Beadel expressing disbelief about Disneyland being educational, related to parents of 22 on $70,000 Disney vacation court case.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Sheila Beadel expressing disbelief about Disneyland being educational, related to parents of 22 on $70,000 Disney vacation court case.

    Comment from Calum Barnes discussing a rule knowledge in a social media post about a Disney vacation court case.

    Comment from Calum Barnes discussing a rule knowledge in a social media post about a Disney vacation court case.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Alizya Marschall expressing disbelief about a temporary move during a $70,000 Disney vacation dispute.

    Comment by Alizya Marschall expressing disbelief about a temporary move during a $70,000 Disney vacation dispute.

    Screenshot of social media post discussing parents facing court after $70,000 Disney vacation controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of social media post discussing parents facing court after $70,000 Disney vacation controversy.

    Parents of 22 discussing the $70,000 Disney vacation controversy with a fierce statement in a social media post.

    Parents of 22 discussing the $70,000 Disney vacation controversy with a fierce statement in a social media post.

    Comment by Yvonne Gibson, top fan, sharing opinion on $70,000 Disney vacation court case involving parents of 22.

    Comment by Yvonne Gibson, top fan, sharing opinion on $70,000 Disney vacation court case involving parents of 22.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment by Andrew Brown discussing kids and benefits related to parents of 22 and a $70,000 Disney vacation court case.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment by Andrew Brown discussing kids and benefits related to parents of 22 and a $70,000 Disney vacation court case.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Jackie Williams Allen Haines reacting to the $70,000 Disney vacation court case.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Jackie Williams Allen Haines reacting to the $70,000 Disney vacation court case.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Children
    family
    money
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    7
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    7

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The school should have to show that the children's academics were harmed. Who cares if parents take their kids out of school. Every day grades don't even matter in the UK it's all exams, so if exam grades don't suffer and kids weren't in danger, why waste public funds attacking parents?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kb0569 avatar
    Karl
    Karl
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still works out cheaper paying the fine than paying peak holiday prices. Also I’m somewhat disturbed that she was pregnant at 13 while he was 17 - legally speaking that’s statutory r**e 🤔

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    destinygilbert_1 avatar
    TruthoftheHeart
    TruthoftheHeart
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are rules stating how many days of school you can miss before you are in trouble. If the kids haven't missed too many days what's the big deal. As long as their grades and everything are fine the school needs to quit they're just mad because that family is big and so they lost out on a chunk of their government seating pay for those days.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The school should have to show that the children's academics were harmed. Who cares if parents take their kids out of school. Every day grades don't even matter in the UK it's all exams, so if exam grades don't suffer and kids weren't in danger, why waste public funds attacking parents?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kb0569 avatar
    Karl
    Karl
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still works out cheaper paying the fine than paying peak holiday prices. Also I’m somewhat disturbed that she was pregnant at 13 while he was 17 - legally speaking that’s statutory r**e 🤔

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    destinygilbert_1 avatar
    TruthoftheHeart
    TruthoftheHeart
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are rules stating how many days of school you can miss before you are in trouble. If the kids haven't missed too many days what's the big deal. As long as their grades and everything are fine the school needs to quit they're just mad because that family is big and so they lost out on a chunk of their government seating pay for those days.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Lifestyle
    Homepage
    Trending
    Lifestyle
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Lifestyle Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT