How many times have you ordered something online and the item that arrived was of disappointing quality? Or how many times a new item you bought broke after just one use? From shoes, clothes, cutlery, and even appliances – it seems that manufacturers don't build things that last anymore.

To highlight this phenomenon, we've collected the most frustrating and hilarious examples of low-quality items that people have shared online. From the "What I ordered vs. what I got" trend to everyday tools that left much to be desired in the quality department, we present to you the times new purchases had people extremely disappointed.

Just Bought This Underwater Protective Case In Thailand And Went Swimming With It

Low-quality item: a flimsy phone case held on a beach, with people relaxing in the background.

    My Toilet Brush Broke

    Toilet scene showing a low-quality toilet brush submerged in water.

    Can’t Really See It From The Other Picture But The Print Literally Has A Crochet Pattern In Addition To The Weird Flesh Tone. They Really Just Played In My Face

    Side-by-side comparison of a turquoise beach cover-up and a low-quality item version at home.

    In 2023, comedian Ellory Smith retweeted a photo of actor Ben Schwartz recreating Billy Crystal's character Harry's look from the cult classic When Harry Met Sally. In the photographs, both men are wearing white cable knit sweaters, yet the quality differs significantly. Whereas the sweater that Crystal was wearing was thick and chunky, Schwartz's was thin and almost see-through.

    "The quality of sweaters has declined so greatly in the last twenty years that I think it genuinely necessitates a national conversation," Smith captioned her tweet. Many netizens agreed, and even major publications ran articles like The Atlantic's "Your Sweaters Are Garbage" and Nylon's "What's Going On With Sweaters?"
    My Shoes Crumbled Into Literal Powder On My Way To Work

    Low-quality items showing damaged sneakers with torn soles and foam scattered on a car floor.

    Swipe through the pictures for reverse disintegration I guess. For context, these were relatively cheap off brand shoes I bought a few years ago and had not worn in the last 2 years. Had almost reached work when I noticed, had to ask the cab to take me back home and then bring me back to work.

    Put My Brand New $120 Pan On A Hot Pad That Was Supposedly Made For Hot Pans. I Hadn’t Even Cooked On It Yet, The Fabric Is Fused To The Pan And Won’t Come Off

    Low-quality items: tarnished stainless steel pan with water stains on a tiled kitchen floor.

    My Toaster Melts Its Own Plastic When Toasting

    A damaged toaster in a kitchen sink representing low-quality items people bought.

    Yet clothes aren't the only product that has declined in quality over the years. As evident from this list, people are noticing that everything from toilet brushes, knives, and even pans just don't last as long as they used to. We're not just imagining things. Experts concur that a lot of things are made to last us a shorter amount of time.

    They refer to this phenomenon as "Planned obsolescence." It's a strategy manufacturers use to drive consumerism and cut costs. Global compliance and sustainability director at Tag Alex Hicks explains: "Products over time have reduced in robustness in terms of materials. They've got thinner, the construction is cheaper, and we've seen a general move from metal to plastic."
    What I Ordered vs. What I Got

    Low-quality sweater with intricate knit pattern shown in comparison; product differs in appearance from online purchase.

    It Said 72 Bags. Didn’t Say They’d All Have Tea. A Few Of The Bags In My Great Value Green Tea Box Are Like This.

    Low-quality item: two tea bags, one appears empty, highlighting poor tea quality on a gray surface.

    Adamant - High Quality

    Broken hammer labeled "high quality" reflects low-quality items people bought.

    Today, we're almost used to replacing items quickly. Think about your shoes: what was the longest you spent using one pair of trainers? Some sources say that the average walking shoe is built to last for 300-500 miles. Others put the end of a shoe's shelf-life at 8-12 months. If we were to tell this to our grandparents, they would probably be appalled: "In my day, shoes would last you for 10 years," they would probably say.
    I Washed A Blanket With My Clothes And It Basically Disintegrated…

    Laundry room mess from low-quality laundry bag; debris scattered on wood floor.

    The Little Nail That Could And Two Hammers That Couldn't

    Low-quality items: two broken hammers on a wooden plank, showcasing ineffective tools purchased for work.

    When You Purchase A $20-30 Stained Glass Lamp On Amazon With Bad/No Reviews

    Stained glass mushroom lamp showing low-quality item comparison in two images.

    Listings I could find ranged from $20 to $30, all using the same product photo just edited into different backgrounds. Most had no reviews, a few had bad reviews but most people at least got something 3 dimensional!

    In truth, people replace used items even if they're not worn to bits. A desire for something more trendy, pretty, or functional can also drive sales. Take smartphones, for example: people often want to own the newest one that has all the cool new features and prolonged battery life.

    But manufacturers have faults here too. They design the phones to be replaced every couple of years or so, mostly so you can't update your old phone with the newest software and therefore are susceptible to cybersecurity concerns.
    IKEA Quality

    Low-quality item, a damaged desk from a lollipop mishap, highlighting poor construction.

    The Mask I Ordered (Left) vs. The Mask I Got (Right)

    Two men wearing low-quality face masks with distorted images, highlighting humorous design flaws.

    The Crystal Mug My Boyfriend Ordered Me For Our Anniversary vs. What We Actually Received

    Two low-quality geode mugs, one polished and one rough, highlighting differences in appearance and design.

    As Alex Hicks explains, back in the day, people would repair things. If your clothes ripped, you'd sew them back together. If a minor kitchen appliance broke down, you'd take it apart and maybe fix it yourself. But today, most things are built in a way that even people skilled at repairs won't be able to do. "Products are designed so that they're impossible to get into without specialist tools," Hicks says.

    Scam Level: Expert. Ordered These Cute Little Guys Assuming I Would Receive What Was Advertised….you Know What They Say About Assuming

    Low-quality items with animal ornaments on wood slices and red ribbons, showing unrealistic expectations vs. reality.

    The Seal Plush Pillow I Ordered vs. The One That Arrived

    Low-quality plush seal toy comparison, showcasing design differences between two purchases.

    What I Ordered vs. What I Got

    Low-quality old man mask purchased online, showing an advertising image on the left and a received product on the right.

    Ordered this mask almost a month ago hoping to get a good deal. Believe people when they say if it’s to good it’s probably not true. Where do I even begin with this monstrosity. The material looks nothing like advertised. It’s not stretchy whatsoever it feels like it came from the dollar store. The hair is very clearly fake there’s stains on the back half of the mask there’s NO mouth hole and it’s three sizes to big for any normal persons head. Not to mention it smells like battery acid. They removed the ability to review the products shortly after people started receiving them for obvious reasons. And I will 1000% be using the 30 day return policy. I just can’t see why anyone would think this looks even remotely similar. Maybe if I was blind and had never seen a human I might fall for this mask but I refuse to let this thing rot in the closet it can go right back where it came from. A month wasted and I still have to ship it back. Safe to say I’ll never be ordering from this group again.

    Some might argue that there's nothing wrong with items having a short shelf-life: they're cheaper, and sometimes even made from recycled materials. But there's a catch too: consumers need to be able to differentiate between greenwashing and which brands have truly "green" practices.
    Phone Was Dying And I Was In A Hurry, And Didn't Get The Chance To Read It Properly Until I Got Home

    Purple low-quality power bank labeled "one-time use emergency charger" on gray surface.

    Sick Of Everything Being Made Out Of The Lowest Possible Quality Plastic And Breaking After Like A Month Of Light Use

    Low-quality items on wooden floor, including a blue-handled scraper, tongs, and a brush with holder.

    Paint On My New Cheap Barbecue Melts When Coal Is Burning

    Damaged red surface on a low-quality item bought by someone.

    Hicks gives tennis shoes as an example: yes, they contain a lot of recycled materials. But you can't recycle shoes with holes in them when they're worn out, so, in the end, they still end up in the landfill. Manufacturers earn more money and are praised as "green," consumers spend more of their hard-earned money, and the planet accumulates even more trash when the tennis shoes go into a landfill. That doesn't seem that "green", does it?
    The State Of My Raybans Case After 1 Month

    Low-quality item; a hand holds a torn brown leather glasses case, highlighting poor craftsmanship.

    Haven’t been rough with it at all. Started to split a couple days ago and now it’s completely torn as I’ve gone to open them with absolutely no resistance. Premium sunglasses with a cheap leather case

    Almost Burned Down Our Kitchen

    Low-quality item: burned plush toy in a microwave.

    So we got gifted a Warming Toy that you warm up in the Microwave and it has lavender scent to help kids sleep. We followed the directions excatly, keeping in mind the wattage of the microwave too. Well the small store it was bought from put a bowtie on it because they probably thought it looked cute. However that did not go with the toy and turns out it can't be warmed either... cought fire inside the microwave. Smoked up the whole kitchen. Threw away the microwave as it was stained with burned plastic. Kids were both traumatized... ugh.

    My "Genuine Leather" Calvin Klein Belt. Got Home, Tore Off The Tag Which Peeled Back The Plastic Coating Revealing The Rubber Core

    Hand holding a low-quality belt with worn leather and visible screws, labeled "Genuine Leather" and "Made in China."

    So, what's the solution? Hicks believes that both the consumers and the manufacturers should take responsibility. People should evaluate their shopping habits and buy new things only if they really need them. They also should attempt to reuse and repair things as much as they can, and that's where manufacturers making repair-friendly items come in.

    Old Toilet Seat Broke From Wear & Tear, So Landlord Replaced It With This…

    Low-quality toilet seat being pressed with a finger, showing its poor material quality.

    Stainless Steel, Two Weeks Old

    IKEA knife blade close-up showing low-quality item with serrated edge and product details engraved.

    Got A Knife That Says USA. It Broke And Then I Realized It Say China On The Back

    Low-quality knife with chipped blade, black textured handle, displayed on a wooden surface.

    Then there's the legislative side. Hicks says laws should influence brands to guide people into a more sustainable and greener direction, but says that lawmakers need to go about it thoughtfully. "I have also seen how environmental controls can have a negative financial effect on those in society who have the least income first, which of course isn't fair as lower earners already deal with a lot of stress when it comes to purchasing decisions," he explained.

    The Handle Just Broke Off My Brand New Cast Iron Skillet. I Haven’t Even Cooked Anything With It Yet

    Low-quality item with a broken cast iron skillet handle on a wooden floor.

    Was Cutting A Zip Tie

    Broken multitool on a wooden table, showing low quality item failure with a snapped blade.

    Shoe Has Holes In The Plastic Sole That Let's Water Pass In Between The Styrophome And The Plastic. Results Are A Mobile Pitre Dish

    Low-quality item with a damaged, transparent shoe sole, highlighting consumer disappointment.

    Today was a hot day and I did alot of walking. They did not look this red in the morning. They are new shoes too!!

    What are your experiences with poor-quality items, Pandas? Have you ever bought a pair of shoes that disintegrated after their first wear? Or have you ever had any other frustrating experiences with a low-quality item? Let us know in the comments. And share with us how you personally fight the abundance of cheap, low-quality junk!

    Ordered Doc Ock, Received Depressed Ock Instead

    Low-quality action figure comparison, highlighting poor craftsmanship and detailing issues.

    I Ordered Some Acoustic Sound Panels. And People Complain About Their Big Macs

    Low-quality item, black foam pad comparison; pristine versus compressed on a wooden table.

    This Electric Heater Can Melt It's Plastic Casing When At Full Power

    Damaged heater with melted plastic grill, showing an example of low-quality items people purchased.

    Ordered The Robe You Wear When The Police Comes To Tell You Your Millionaire Husband Died In Suspicious Circumstances

    Pink robe comparison showing low-quality items bought, with expectations versus reality.

    Turns Out The Art On The New Mug My Dad Bought Me Is Just Paper And It’s Already Peeling From Washing

    Peeling design on a brown mug labeled "Canada," illustrating low-quality items people bought.

    The Incredibly Short Tang Of This Knife Was Only Secured By One Breakable Plastic Post. The Three Thicker Securing Pins Are Purely Aesthetic

    Broken knife with detached blade and handle, showcasing low-quality items on a brown surface.

    The €0.30 Dishwashing Brush My Wife Bought, After 3 Up-And-Down Movements Through A Lukewarm Pan

    Low-quality item: Close-up of a broken cleaning brush with bent bristles.

    Lived In Our Apartment Over A Year, Pay $1250/Month And This Is Our Door Now

    Low-quality item: a hollow door with poor construction materials shown from different angles.

    The glue or seal gave out the other day, now when we open/close the door the flappy front of the door gets stuck to the door frame and is terrifying. WHAT IS WITH THIS QUALITY?! The inside is just cardboard slivers. I’m so confused and frustrated by whatever this door is.

    This Garbage "Leather" Coating That Eventually Flakes Off And Gets Everywhere

    Worn-out headphones, highlighting low-quality items people bought.

    I love these headphones (Anker Soundcore Life Q20), they have great sound quality and noise cancelation for their price. But my GOD can manufacturers stop trying to make imitation leather with this garbage? Every time I use them, my hands and ears get covered in little black flakes.

    All The Floss Sticks In This Package Break Before I Can Even Get It Between My Teeth

    Low-quality dental flossers scattered on a counter with packaging.

    I usually get this brand and style since they seem to work better than others. Guess not this time. I thought maybe it was something with the teeth I was trying to use them on so I switched to the bottom row, same thing. So I decided to just squeeze one with my fingers, broke right in half with almost no pressure.

    Broke After A Month On Untangled Straight Hair

    Black comb labeled "unbreakable," missing several teeth, on a wooden surface; example of low-quality item.

    My Hammer Broke When I Hit A Nail On Workbench Trim

    Low-quality hammer with detached head lying on a wooden surface.

    Amazon Is Selling Bootleg Disney Colouring Books

    Rapunzel coloring book with low-quality illustrations, showing a character at a window.

    Wife bought this on Amazon, it's just a bound book of random low resolution/quality colouring pages easily found on Google image search. Initiated a refund and they didn't even want it back.

    Bought The Walnuts And Nutcracker From Local Market

    Broken nutcracker beside a walnut, illustrating low-quality items people bought.

    I Ordered A Happy Sad Octopus, Both Sides Came Sad,

    Low-quality item showing a reversible plush toy with a sad and happy face on a gray surface.

    I Kinda Feel Like You Should Never Unpack It

    Vacuum-sealed Garfield toy, illustrating low-quality items people bought.

    BBQ Set Came With Metal Skewers, But The Handles Are Filled With Plastic So They Melted All Over Our BBQ After The First Use

    Low-quality skewers with broken handles displayed on a wooden surface, highlighting flawed design.

    I Ordered A 6ft Tall Rainbow Tree From A Facebook Ad And This Is What Showed Up! I'm Crying From Laughing So Hard, I've Never Had This Happen In Real Life!

    Low-quality rainbow tree from ad versus real item showing poor color and structure.

    Was Suspicious Of My “5 Lb” Plate Set…

    Low-quality item: a 5 lb weight plate on a scale showing 3.6 lb.

    Took A Step On The Ledge And My Pants Exploded

    Ripped jeans with torn fabric, representing low-quality items.

    Was at work and took a slightly large step up onto a ledge, like literally 2 feet high, and my jeans did an explosive rip. From front crouch all the way around the back to the top of the butt! They did not even have a rip or wear spot prior. Never again buying cheap Target jeans.

    Breaking Bad Mask My Friend Bought On Instagram

    Close-up of a man in glasses next to a low-quality item resembling a distorted mask in plastic wrap.

    What You Order vs. What You Get. Don’t Buy From Instagram Ads!

    "Comparison of a high-quality and a low-quality toy figurine held in hands, showcasing low-quality items bought."

    What I Ordered And What I Got!

    Low-quality items bought: A poorly crafted purple-suited ornament next to a flat version on wooden surface.

    Rooster Lamp - "Quality Control Department" Said There Is No Difference Between What Is Pictured And What Arrived

    Low-quality item comparison of rooster table lamps; real product differs from advertised image.

    Someone Bought Me A 2to Ssd Last Year, It Died Recently, I Opened It And It's Just An USB

    Person holding a low-quality, empty USB drive casing, revealing the internal circuit board.

    What I Ordered vs. What I Got

    Low-quality items: two white mugs with poorly painted blue designs on a blue and white background.

    What I Ordered vs. What I Got

    Low-quality item: a poorly designed Christmas dog decoration being held by a person, compared to its online listing.

    To keep it short, I was specifically looking for a goldendoodle holiday figurine for my MIL. At the time, there were no reviews on this and it was $30 so I took a risk. It didn’t pay off this time… I at least thought it would be 3D LOLLL😭
    I would be a bit upset if it wasn’t so funny. I think I’m going to keep him and put him outside.

    What I Ordered vs. What I Got

    Low-quality items: a side-by-side comparison of Santa figures with Christmas trees, highlighting contrast in craftsmanship.

    Nike Quality Control Strikes Again

    Black and white sneakers with a logo, illustrating low-quality items people bought.

    You're Not The Only One

    Person sitting on a small chair, demonstrating a low-quality item experience.

    Knife Handle Broke Revealing It's Secret

    Broken knife handle on marble surface, illustrating low-quality items.

    Was doing some garden weeding with a cheap old knife when the handle snapped revealing a tiny tang and fake rivets!

    I Got Food Poisoning After Ordering Cheap Tilapia Online

    Cardboard box containing low-quality packaged meat items.

    I should've known that 45¢ per filet was gonna cause me trouble but no I just had to.

    I Bought A Cat Tower Online That Turned Out To Be Much Smaller Than Expected. Trevor Is Still Trying To Be Appreciative Tho

    Cat struggling in a low-quality cat tower indoors.

    Pearls Of Wisdom: Be Cautious When Ordering Online. Expectations vs. Reality

    "Low-quality item comparison: real pearl jacket vs. printed version."

    My Boss Ordered Chairs For The Break Room Last Year. He Too Did Not Get What He Expected

    Man sitting uncomfortably on a broken chair in an office, highlighting low-quality items people bought.

    Splurged For The First Time In A While And Bought Some Brand New Airpod Pros. They Tore In Half When I Tried To Take The Eartip Off

    Low-quality earbuds with exposed wires and broken parts on a table.

    I Waited 6 Months For This. Wtf

    Movie poster resembling the "Joker" with actor in a bright costume, a low-quality item some people bought.

    This Winter Hat I Ordered On Wish (vs) The One I Received

    Low-quality item showing a beige beanie as advertised, and the actual oversized product covering a person's face.

    Ordered A Pink Floyd Stained Glass Panel. Recieved An Actual Picture Of It

    A low-quality stained glass item with rainbow design, viewed against light, showing a lack of refinement.

    I Thought It Was One Piece.. Guess Not Guess The Plastic Was Structural

    Broken knife with handle detached, representing low-quality items people bought.

    I Should've Known Better Than To Order Free Socks From A Cereal Box

    Low-quality item showing mismatched Captain America sock design side by side.

    The Description Said Sweater And They Literally Printed A Fucking Sweater Pattern On Some Cheap Fabric. This Wasn’t Even From Temu

    Side-by-side comparison of low-quality sweater with cat design, highlighting purchase issues.

    160 Dollar Earbuds Bought 3 Days Ago New Have Bad Audio Quality

    Shiny bean-shaped earbuds in a case, example of low-quality items people bought.

    Bought A New Garter Belt 2hrs Before My Hockey Game. Broke Instantly

    Person holding low-quality item with poorly made metal hook design, showing potential purchase regret.

    For those that don't know. This clips onto your socks to keep them up while playing.
    The socks are tubes of fabric that go over your shin/knee pad. Not your feet.
    I was lucky I packed my old one that still works and is over 20 years old.

    Bought This For My 3 Year Old. "The Claw" Is A Print Out

    Crane toy part held in hand, illustrating low-quality items compared to the packaging image.

    This Speaker That Is Filled With Cement To Give You A False Idea Of The Quality Of The Magnet

    Low-quality items: broken speaker in hand revealing cardboard inside.

    I Am Trying Hard Not To Laugh

    Comparison of a fashionable dress and a low-quality item received on social media.

    My New Loofa Unraveled The First Time I Used It

    Low-quality items, a yellow bath puff and a blue shower loofah, hanging on a bathroom rack.

    Ordered Jordan's Online. Got Fake Ones

    Close-up of a red embroidered logo on a black shoe, representing low-quality items people bought.

    Broke The Key Trying To Open This Tin, Then Broke A Knife Instead

    Broken knife beside a metal can, illustrating low-quality items people bought.

    Pizza Cutter Broke And Sliced My Thumb Open, Proceeded To Burn My Other Hand On The Pizza Stone. All Over Some Cheap Frozen Pizza

    Low-quality pizza with unevenly distributed pepperoni slices and a cutter on top.

    Brand New Levis Just Came In From Amazon. This Is Not The Levis Quality I Was Raised On

    Low-quality items, ripped jeans with frayed edges and detached belt loop, highlighting poor craftsmanship.

    Hello Fresh's Quality Is Getting Horrible. Basically Chicken Scraps In A Bag Of Breast Strips

    Low-quality chicken breast strips on a wooden cutting board.

    I Ordered Nice Knives For The First Time In My Adult Life From Ebay. The Seller Sent Me A Box From The Set I Ordered But The Knives Were A Different Line With Much Lower Quality, Then Accused Me Of Swapping The Knives Out And Are Refusing To Accept A Return

    Low-quality items: mismatched Wüsthof knife set showing different labels and packaging.

    Ordering Paper Towels From Some Random Website

    Order summary and unexpected paper towels; example of low-quality items people bought online.

    My Mom's Last Aliexpress Order... Geographically Incorrect Tags. It Works Both For Italy And France Travel Journals

    A low-quality item showing a Torre de Pisa sticker mistakenly labeled "France."

    So I Ordered A Spider-Man Mask A While Back, And This Is What Came In

    Low-quality item example: Side-by-side comparison of two Spider-Man masks, one high-quality and one poorly made.

    Damn It Wish, That's Not What I Ordered

    Two wooden watches side by side, highlighting low-quality items people bought.

    I Bought A Top-Rated "Waterproof" Phone Case On Amazon. It Was Defective, Very Low Quality, Didn't Even Seem To Be Designed To Be Waterproof, And, Guess What, I Was Greeted With This

    Hand holding a low-quality phone mount with a gift card redemption instruction.

    That Thing Is Smaller Than My 13 Inch Laptop

    Comparison of ordered versus received low-quality wooden desk organizer.

