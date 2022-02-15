1k+views
I Spent 6 Months Taking Long Exposure Pictures Of Trams To Make Them Look As If They Came From Another World (26 Pics)
1k+views
My name is Tim and l live in the city of Sheffield in England. I'm a photography enthusiast with art and design training (Leeds College of Art). I combine a love of art and design, technology, an interest in people and the world around me in photography.
I took these long exposure photographs of trams traveling through my city. I spent six months going out at night and shooting with long exposure times in order to make them look as if they came from out of this world.
More info: flickr.com | youtube.com
This post may include affiliate links.
I took pictures of cars like that and do look beautiful, have no training .
These pictures are pretty cool. I enjoyed them. Thanks - J
Impressive
Nice work!
These pictures are pretty cool. I enjoyed them. Thanks - J
Impressive
Nice work!