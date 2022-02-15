My name is Tim and l live in the city of Sheffield in England. I'm a photography enthusiast with art and design training (Leeds College of Art). I combine a love of art and design, technology, an interest in people and the world around me in photography.

I took these long exposure photographs of trams traveling through my city. I spent six months going out at night and shooting with long exposure times in order to make them look as if they came from out of this world. 

#1

Tim Dennell
Elisa Gonzalez
Elisa Gonzalez
I took pictures of cars like that and do look beautiful, have no training .

#2

Tim Dennell
#3

Tim Dennell
#4

Tim Dennell
#5

Tim Dennell
#6

Tim Dennell
#7

Tim Dennell
#8

Tim Dennell
#9

Tim Dennell
#10

Tim Dennell
#11

Tim Dennell
#12

Tim Dennell
#13

Tim Dennell
#14

Tim Dennell
#15

Tim Dennell
#16

Tim Dennell
#17

Tim Dennell
#18

Tim Dennell
#19

Tim Dennell
#20

Tim Dennell
#21

Tim Dennell
#22

Tim Dennell
EmCWolf
EmCWolf
This is my favorite! Love the ghostly impression of the train

#23

Tim Dennell
#24

Tim Dennell
#25

Tim Dennell
#26

Tim Dennell
