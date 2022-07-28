My name is Vladimir Malyavko and I am a creator, photographer, and designer.

The war in Ukraine agenda was gradually leaving the media and publicity. In order to prevent this, it is necessary to create newsworthy events, to speak and create. So last year, I have created unrealistic possible collaborations for major brands: the brand name is replaced with the name of the Ukrainian city. I call it “Logo for Ukraine”.

More info: Instagram | vladimirmalyavko.tilda.ws | Facebook