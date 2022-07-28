My name is Vladimir Malyavko and I am a creator, photographer, and designer.

The war in Ukraine agenda was gradually leaving the media and publicity. In order to prevent this, it is necessary to create newsworthy events, to speak and create. So last year, I have created unrealistic possible collaborations for major brands: the brand name is replaced with the name of the Ukrainian city. I call it “Logo for Ukraine”.

More info: Instagram | vladimirmalyavko.tilda.ws | Facebook

#1

Adidas

Vladimir Malyavko
Last year there was news that the war agenda was gradually losing popularity. Maybe people are tired, I don't know. But when you live in a country where there is a war going on in the neighborhood, you do not forget about it for a second. It was these facts that prompted me to create such a project - the name of Ukrainian cities in the form of famous logos. Then I took the cities that most people heard about.

I chose cities that at that time were talked about a lot in the media. Many people wrote to me to make a logotype with their city, village.
#2

IKEA

Vladimir Malyavko
#3

Levi’s

Vladimir Malyavko
I believe that art is power. Creative, creative solutions allow you to look at things from a different angle, speak a different language. You can repost battles, destruction, and the horror of war, or you can convey the theme of war through other recognizable images. It seems to me that this project reminds the world of the world - the war is near.
#4

Nike

Vladimir Malyavko
#5

Google

Vladimir Malyavko
GPZ
GPZ
Community Member
Can’t upvote this enough

I wanted to pitch these ideas to the brands whose logos I used, wrote to them about collaborations, but as expected, I did not receive a response. We made a couple of T-shirts with these logos, the famous German stylist Frank Peter Wilde was photographed in them. If this project is used not only in the digital environment, then even more people will learn about Ukraine, more people will be happy and proud to wear the names of cities on themselves.
#6

Mcdonald’s

Vladimir Malyavko
Stormy
Stormy
Community Member
This whole concept is brilliant and important! This particular logo is my favorite!

#7

Disney

Vladimir Malyavko
I received a huge number of words of gratitude for this project: the project went viral, I was interviewed, reposted. Yes, and on your resource, this project received a large number of views and comments. Make art, not war.
#8

Kappa

Vladimir Malyavko
#9

Puma

Vladimir Malyavko
Marion Friedl
Marion Friedl
Community Member
Bucha, where the #FCKRUSSIANARMY created that horrible MASSACRE, so many unarmed and innocent CIVILIANS were cruelly killed, I want that horrible war to end, too many people died yet. #StandWithUkraine #PrayForUkraine #PeaceForUkraine.

#10

Chanel

Vladimir Malyavko
#11

Reebok

Vladimir Malyavko
#12

Lacoste

Vladimir Malyavko
#13

Fred Perry

Vladimir Malyavko
#14

New Balance

Vladimir Malyavko
Example of merch

