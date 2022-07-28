11Kviews
I Created These Logos To Support Ukraine (14 Pics)
My name is Vladimir Malyavko and I am a creator, photographer, and designer.
The war in Ukraine agenda was gradually leaving the media and publicity. In order to prevent this, it is necessary to create newsworthy events, to speak and create. So last year, I have created unrealistic possible collaborations for major brands: the brand name is replaced with the name of the Ukrainian city. I call it “Logo for Ukraine”.
Instagram | vladimirmalyavko.tilda.ws | Facebook
Adidas
Last year there was news that the war agenda was gradually losing popularity. Maybe people are tired, I don't know. But when you live in a country where there is a war going on in the neighborhood, you do not forget about it for a second. It was these facts that prompted me to create such a project - the name of Ukrainian cities in the form of famous logos. Then I took the cities that most people heard about.
I chose cities that at that time were talked about a lot in the media. Many people wrote to me to make a logotype with their city, village.
IKEA
I believe that art is power. Creative, creative solutions allow you to look at things from a different angle, speak a different language. You can repost battles, destruction, and the horror of war, or you can convey the theme of war through other recognizable images. It seems to me that this project reminds the world of the world - the war is near.
Nike
I wanted to pitch these ideas to the brands whose logos I used, wrote to them about collaborations, but as expected, I did not receive a response. We made a couple of T-shirts with these logos, the famous German stylist Frank Peter Wilde was photographed in them. If this project is used not only in the digital environment, then even more people will learn about Ukraine, more people will be happy and proud to wear the names of cities on themselves.
Mcdonald’s
I received a huge number of words of gratitude for this project: the project went viral, I was interviewed, reposted. Yes, and on your resource, this project received a large number of views and comments. Make art, not war.
Kappa
Puma
Bucha, where the #FCKRUSSIANARMY created that horrible MASSACRE, so many unarmed and innocent CIVILIANS were cruelly killed, I want that horrible war to end, too many people died yet. #StandWithUkraine #PrayForUkraine #PeaceForUkraine.
This is a great project. If you'd like to join Vladimir in helping the people of Ukraine, here is a list of the top-rated charities that provide things like medical supplies, food, water, and other assistance: https://www.charitynavigator.org/index.cfm?bay=content.view&cpid=9366
I think you mean Vlodomir, cuz Vladimir is putin, vlodomir is zelenski
Right :)
Thank you, but I mean Vladimir, the post author, and I used the spelling he used. I definitely know who Volodymyr Zelenskyy is, though I've never seen the transliteration you used for his last name. Btw, your downvote is hilarious. Have a great night!
You didn't create any of these logos. You took others logos and wrote the names of cities underneath
Yes, thank you.
should add the cities names next to the brand in the titles, some of them are hard to read but this idea is awesome and i love the way it looks.. hope u dont get in legal trouble
i hope that all these companies understand what is going on :)
