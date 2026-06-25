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Everyone hopes that their partner is paying attention to what they say because relationships require that kind of give-and-take. Unfortunately, when folks disregard their loved one’s simple requests, it can snowball into a much bigger issue over time.

This is why a woman felt frustrated after constantly telling her absentminded boyfriend to lock the front door when he went out, as it was a glaring safety issue. Unfortunately, he kept ignoring her pleas until a shocking incident occurred in their apartment building.

More info: Reddit

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When a person has to keep reminding their partner to do a simple task, it can lead to a lot of resentment

Image credits: karlyukav / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that even though her apartment building had two locks, she worried because her partner kept forgetting to lock their front door

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Image credits: lumineimages / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Even though the woman repeatedly expressed her concerns over the issue, the man kept making excuses or tried his best, and then went back to forgetting the lock

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Image credits: simonapilolla / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster decided to get an automatic lock if her boyfriend didn’t change his forgetful behavior even after a month

Image credits: ansiia / Magnific (not the actual photo)

In a shocking update, the woman mentioned that a random stranger broke into her upstairs neighbor’s home and began fighting with him

Image credits: pressfoto / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The boyfriend and the upstairs neighbor had to wrestle the stranger out of the building and call the cops to take him away

Image credits: Schattenspringer

This break-in incident scared the poster’s boyfriend, who became much better at locking their front door since he realized unsafe things could happen at any time

Ever since the woman and her partner started living together, she realized that he always forgot to secure their front door properly, especially when she was home alone. This began to irk the poster over time, because she didn’t understand why her boyfriend kept being so forgetful about something so simple.

According to research, there could be many reasons why people are absentminded, ranging from having many tasks to remember to even larger health issues. The main concept behind this is that if someone is constantly forgetting important things, then it is essential to confront them about the issue and get a check-up if needed.

That’s why this situation also made the poster very concerned, as she realized that her boyfriend’s absentmindedness could affect her safety. She even tried to get him to understand that by leaving the front door open, he could expose her and their home to potentially unhinged strangers.

As most safety experts note, it’s important for people to secure their home’s entry points to prevent theft or vandalism. What most folks don’t understand is that criminals always look for easy ways to steal, and keeping one’s door open can make them the perfect target.

Image credits: prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The woman realized that almost every time her boyfriend went out, he’d leave the front door unlocked and would also make excuses for his behavior. Since he felt that it was quite a safe area, he didn’t even think that he needed to secure the house, but he did try to be a bit better every time she confronted him.

In situations like this, professionals advise that people should be as open and honest with their partner as possible so the other person understands their point of view. Rather than using blame to try to convince them, it might help to use ‘I’ statements to show how their actions affect you.

Eventually, the poster reached the end of her rope, and she felt that if her boyfriend couldn’t remember to lock their front door, she would buy an automatic system so that the problem would be solved. Even though he didn’t like the idea of having a lock like that, he realized how his forgetful habits were impacting her.

It’s possible that the man would have gone back to his old behavior soon enough, but when a stranger broke into their apartment building, that ended up teaching him a lesson. He saw how his upstairs neighbor had to fight off the strange guy, so he started locking his front door, which made his girlfriend feel very relieved.

What do you think is the best way to deal with a partner who keeps ignoring your requests? Do share your honest thoughts in the comments below.

Folks were annoyed by the man’s behavior and couldn’t understand why he didn’t take his girlfriend’s pleas seriously