There’s nothing inherently wrong with being forgetful at times. However, these momentary memory lapses may sometimes lead to messy yet comical disasters. 

These images from the Well That Sucks subreddit are prime examples. The name itself is self-explanatory, but the photos we’ve collected feature people’s hilarious mishaps after forgetting something important. 

May this list serve as a reminder not to leave your car window open while getting a car wash, or take out the food from the oven before taking a nap… unless you want to deal with the chaotic aftermath.

#1

I Forgot 3 Tangerines In My Backpack

Inside of a black bag with moldy oranges, showing a funny unfortunate situation of forgetting something causing a mess.

Today I wanted to use this backpack to go grocery shopping so I blindly grapped inside to remove everything. Well first I took out a yugioh tin and wondered what this mysterious dust and smell on it was... then I grapped the first tangerine.

Shirizuna Report

    #2

    I Forgot To Put My Controller Away While I Showered So Our New Pup With A Chewing Problem Found It

    Dog sitting in background while person holds a broken PlayStation controller in a funny unfortunate situation.

    Totally my fault. Yes he gets lots of exercise and mental stimulation. Yes he has lots of chew toys. Yes we try to clean up hazards so he doesn’t chew them. He’s learning slowly but surely what toys are for him and what he’s not supposed to touch. He’s a very good boy who just needs some time and patience to get better please no negative comments.

    monicapearl Report

    #3

    Someone Forgot Their Car/House Keys

    Canada Post mailboxes with keys accidentally left hanging on the lock, showing a funny unfortunate situation of forgotten items.

    mavelol123 Report

    Especially for aging adults, memory problems can be a precursor to more serious cognitive issues. But before you hit the panic button, it’s worth knowing the typical lapses that, according to Harvard Medical School, are still considered normal. 

    Absentmindedness, for example, happens when we fail to pay close attention to what we are doing. It could very well be a case of having a busy, preoccupied mind, and the brain wasn’t able to encode information securely.

    #4

    I Got A Panoramic Xray Of My Teeth The Other Day. The Dentist Forgot To Have Me Remove My Glasses

    X-ray image showing a skull with glasses left inside the mouth, illustrating funny unfortunate situations.

    maggiemoocorgipoo Report

    #5

    Drew This For My BF This Morning And Forgot About It. Scared The [hell] Out Of Myself

    Toilet paper roll with a black spider on it, capturing a funny unfortunate situation of forgetting to check carefully.

    EclipseCaste Report

    #6

    Gender Reveal Cake Without The Reveal. Ordered A Gender Reveal Cake And The Bakery Forgot To Dye The Cake The Gender Color

    Partially eaten pink, white, and blue baby shower cake with two teddy bear toppers, illustrating funny unfortunate situations.

    m4tty33 Report

    brittania_douglas avatar
    Brittania Kelli
    Brittania Kelli
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop doing gender reveals, it's so old fashioned; pink for a girl, blue for a boy. Either you don't mind gender stereotypes and don't know much about gender ideology and how we should allow children to explore and decide how they express their gender. Or you are having a genital reveal party which is kind of gross, like, hey everyone the bun in my oven has a dingle-dangle, let's eat some blue cupcakes! Just have a baby shower, celebrate having a baby, that's enough.

    Mental blocks are another form of memory lapse that shouldn’t be a cause for concern. It’s another common occurrence as we age, wherein, for some reason, a piece of information we already know suddenly slips us. It could be an answer to a question or even someone’s name. 

    Studies have shown that people can retrieve blocked memories in as little as one minute.

    #7

    My Mom Swore She Already Made Me A Waffle, But We Couldn’t Find It. So She Made Another One And I Grabbed A Fork

    Waffle placed on a plate inside a kitchen drawer, a funny unfortunate situation of forgetting something.

    FrustratedLemonPrint Report

    #8

    Just Felt Like I Forgot Something Last Night In My Car

    Crushed can filled with ice after being frozen accidentally, showcasing funny unfortunate situations people forgot something.

    The first time there was more ice inside my car than outside it. Forgot I didn't take this can into work, and well the Midwest is gonna do its thing.

    gldnplr Report

    #9

    Forgot To Close The Window Before Getting A Carwash

    Car interior covered in soap suds after someone forgot to roll up the window during a car wash, funny unfortunate situation.

    Modern-Day_Spartan Report

    So, how can you tell that memory loss has reached alarming levels? Dr. Alexanda Petrakos, who works as a geriatrician at Northwestern Medicine, says it’s when forgetfulness begins to interfere with everyday life. 

    Some examples she mentioned include the frequent repetition of questions, misplacing items in unusual places, such as a freezer, and forgetting routine tasks like paying bills. 
    #10

    My Tired Mother Accidentally Washed A Loaf Of Bread With Her Laundry

    Inside of a washing machine drum covered with small debris and a piece of fabric stuck, showing a funny unfortunate situation.

    My mom owns a bakery and pushes up on 80 hours a week. She decided to make some traditional stollen bread for the holidays and tossed this loaf into a bag with laundry to wash at home. Long story short she forgot to remove the stollen before dumping the laundry in. I think she needs some time off.

    Level_Bed_631 Report

    #11

    I Put Water In, The Pod In, Selected Temperature, Pressed Start, Went To The Bathroom. Guess I Forgot A Step.

    Coffee overflowing from a capsule machine onto the counter, showing a funny unfortunate situation of forgetting to place a cup.

    AfterTheEarthquake2 Report

    #12

    I Accidentally Had Dessert Delivered To My Ex-Husband’s House

    Small package left outside the front door on a mat, illustrating funny unfortunate situations with forgotten deliveries.

    I forgot to change the address on the app. And although he lives nearby, I can’t contact him to get back the box… because I have a restraining order against him and he’s about to stand trial for domestic violence crimes he committed against me.

    Neolithique Report

    Other signs Dr. Petrakos mentioned were getting lost in a familiar area and having trouble managing medications at home. When these symptoms persist, she advises getting cognitive screening tests. 

    "If your results are abnormal, your physician will refer you to a specialist, such as a neurologist, geriatrician, or neuropsychologist, for further evaluation,” she said.

    #13

    Hubs Unplugged The Crockpot Before We Went To Bed & Forgot To Plug It Back In

    Crock-pot filled with undercooked chicken and seasoning, showing a funny unfortunate food preparation situation.

    Woke up to half cooked creamy garlic chicken parmesan meal prep that sat at room temp for 9 hours. Food poisoning ready to serve! Love him to pieces but definitely the derp moment of the day.

    Bowl looks gross because we back to backed barbacoa and chicken.

    ScrupulousScorpion Report

    #14

    I Fell Asleep After Putting Food In The Oven- 6 Hours Later This

    Burnt triangular snacks inside an oven on parchment paper, showing a funny unfortunate situation of forgetting food.

    SvenSerpent Report

    #15

    4 Hours Into A 13 Hour Road Trip To My Families 3 Week Vacation Of The Year And I Just Realized That In The Rush To Leave I Forgot To Bring Any Other Shoes With Me

    Person wearing black Crocs and blue socks with jeans on a tiled floor, illustrating forgotten items in funny unfortunate situations.

    carrs-for-life-32 Report

    Now, if you’re fortunate enough not to have memory problems, there are ways to preserve it. Cedars-Sinai geriatrician Dr. Zaldy S. Tan urges getting enough sleep, engaging in regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and participating in social interactions. 

    Dr. Tan also advises against using prescription sleep aids and benzodiazepines and recommends being aware of drastic mood changes. But his most important piece of advice is proper stress management because elevated cortisol levels are an “underrecognized” cause of memory loss.

    #16

    Set My Remotes On My Heater While Cleaning And Forgot. Then Got Chilly

    Melted black Sony remote and broken part on table, showing funny unfortunate situations of forgetting something.

    reddit.com Report

    #17

    Forgot To Give Him His "Go" Command For Food. Poor Wee Pudding Sat There For About Ten Minutes And Didn’t Make A Peep

    Golden retriever sitting on wooden floor next to a slow feeder bowl with scattered dog food in a funny unfortunate situation.

    Herwiththetwodogs Report

    #18

    Uhh, Excuse Me Officer, But It Looks Like You Forgot Something

    Police car with gas pump nozzle inserted in the wrong fuel port, a funny unfortunate situation of forgetting something important.

    QuasarsRcool Report

    #19

    Left The Kettle On The Stove

    Damaged teapot and melted object on stove showcasing funny unfortunate situations of forgetting something.

    Got a set from goodwill mostly for decor cuz they’re cute but I’ve used them both multiple times and they work just fine. But don’t really whistle ….and usually I’m IN the kitchen while I’m making tea but this time I wasn’t n forgot about it. Came back in a few hours later to this. Wondering if the stove is salvageable and how I’m suppose to clean this up FML.

    Professional-Will-42 Report

    #20

    I Forgot I Took The Guard Off To Clean It And Went To Touch Up A Spot I Noticed

    Close-up of a person's head with an uneven buzz cut showing a funny unfortunate situation from forgetting something.

    swagboyclassman Report

    #21

    Someone Forgot Their Rotisserie Chicken In Their Cart At Costco

    Empty shopping cart left with raw chicken inside, illustrating people forgetting something in funny unfortunate situations.

    irishdrunkwanderlust Report

    #22

    Someone Forgot To Turn It Off

    Shadowed person holding a child's hand inside a snow-filled room, illustrating forgotten tasks and funny unfortunate situations.

    We have a bulk ice flake machine at my work and last night shift forgot to turn it off, this is what happened to running it all night.

    ToGoNuclearOrNot Report

    #23

    My Roommate Forgot A Plate Of Pasta In The Fridge

    Moldy pasta with food leftovers in a plate, showing a funny unfortunate situation of forgetting to eat or clean the meal.

    umberto_pagano Report

    #24

    Forgot To Move His Stairs Back After Vacuuming & Found Him Like This

    Small black and brown dog stuck on wooden pet stairs, illustrating funny unfortunate situations from forgetting something.

    aqui_nomas23 Report

    #25

    Guess A Memorial Day Beach Goer Forgot To Change Their Location For Delivery

    Paper bag with food delivery left outside a closed door, illustrating people forgetting and funny unfortunate situations.

    Bag has been outside the door since Friday night.

    rambaz710 Report

    #26

    Bought Myself A Replacement Pair Of Earbuds With A Note From My Loving Husband

    White wireless earbuds case in a box with text dont lose them, highlighting funny unfortunate situations of forgetting items.

    Still have OG 1st gen, lost a right bud of my 3rd (2nd?) gen that I had replaced at the Apple Store. Left went through the wash AND dryer… lost the right one again 3 weeks ago. We’ll see what happens…

    missybeputtinitdown Report

    #27

    I Forgot To Turn The Volume Back Up

    Multiple missed alarms on a phone with low volume and repeated replacements, illustrating a funny unfortunate situation.

    Katonmyceilingeatcow Report

    #28

    Was Helping My Husband Do Yard Work For An Elderly Lady And Forgot To Take Sunscreen

    Woman with a severe sunburn in a funny unfortunate situation after forgetting sunscreen outdoors

    mom2one2610 Report

    #29

    Broke My $1100 Camera After 3 Weeks

    Repair estimate for Sony RX100 Mark V showing uneconomical cost over 80% MSRP causing funny unfortunate situation.

    Bought myself a nearly mint Sony RX100 M5 for $1100 on March 28th then I brought it with me on a quick road trip on April 18th. I put it inside my small side bag and forgot to zip the bag before getting out of the car. As soon I got up the camera flew out and smacked onto the concrete floor of a parking garage. Got a quote for the repair at over $1100.

    Learnt a very expensive lesson to zip up my bag.

    Justin3210 Report

    kokopelli-wine avatar
    Russ Kincade
    Russ Kincade
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Always keep it zipped up. If only Bill Clinton had learned this lesson, the world would be very different today.

    #30

    Forgot To Take The Plastic Cutting Board Out Of The Oven Before Making Dinner

    Empty oven rack left inside accidentally, with a roasting pan of vegetables placed on top, illustrating forgotten items mishap.

    avcamp Report

    #31

    Getting My Laundry Out Of The Dryer And Apparently Forgot I Had A Roll Of Dog Poop Bags In One Of My Pockets

    Hand holding an umbrella tightly wrapped with tape in a funny unfortunate situation of forgetting something.

    thishereticflesh Report

    #32

    I Just Wanted To Feed My Kitties

    Spilled cans of cat food on the ground and damaged cans inside a torn box, depicting a funny unfortunate situation.

    I had just purchased this box of cat food the week prior. I had noticed a faint odor, but couldn't figure out where it was coming from. I thought it was just a random city smell and forgot all about it.

    Cue yesterday, time to feed the kitties (most feral), so I go to open their new box of food. The box has been sitting on some bricks for a few days. By the smells, I thought a rat had somehow got in the box and died, so I dumped it.

    Nope. Somehow, some cans had been busted or crushed open. That smell was rot, mold and bugs. Do maggots leave exoskeleton shells behind? That crusty mess is bug shells. It smelled like dead rat and rotten stuff.

    Of course I'd thrown away my receipt, so that's long gone. I did purchase with card, but I don't be able to get back to that store (Walmart) until Monday morning. Hopefully they'll be able reprint it. I've already contacted Friskies and they're offering to send me a coupon to replace the items. I just need store/purchase info first. There is NO way this is going back in my car. Directly into the garbage.

    Luckily I had some cans of kitten foods I'd been saving.

    Elistariel Report

    #33

    Waited An Hour At The Doctors Office Only To Be Told They Never Checked Me In

    Person wearing white slip-on shoes and green skirt, holding crutches in a waiting room, highlighting funny unfortunate situations.

    First post op appointment after my knee surgery and after developing an infection. Very important I be seen today. Took off work for this appointment because one of my pre op appts had a 2-hour wait. I had to be driven here because I can’t drive myself.

    Walked up to the front desk when I arrived and then was told I was good to sit down, they’d check me in because of my crutches. Waited about an hour and then asked how much longer. They said they forgot to check me in.

    The person I talked to said she would have to check if I’d be able to be seen today. I definitely had some kinda look on my face because her coworker saw me and was like no no no just add her to the schedule and we’ll explain.

    simplyikhanic Report

    #34

    The Author Forgot To Use Spaces In This Book, It Happened Multiple Times

    Text passage showing a humorous situation involving someone forgetting and eating a ham sandwich with coffee.

    Nikola_Orsinov Report

    #35

    Forgot To Check My Toddler's Pockets And Now Inside Of Dryer Is Covered In Ink Marks

    Inside view of a dryer drum covered in dark lint and marks, showing a funny unfortunate forgotten cleaning situation.

    dontbetouchy Report

    #36

    I Forgot To Grab My Watch Before Work This Morning

    Sunburned arm with a circular patch of untanned skin showing a funny unfortunate situation of forgetting sunscreen.

    grandmastoasted Report

    #37

    I Forgot To Add Water When Boiling Eggs

    Eggs forgotten to boil inside a rusty kettle causing burnt and exploded yolk, a funny unfortunate cooking mishap.

    itsHardToHaveAUsrena Report

    #38

    Forgot Dollar Store Air Horn In The Sun On The Dash Of My Truck Today

    Cracked car windshield with a party horn and a fallen can, showing a funny unfortunate situation of forgetting something important.

    mrstoness Report

    #39

    BF Made A Display For The Lashes I’ve Left

    False eyelashes stuck on wooden beam resembling closed eyes in a funny unfortunate situation of forgetting something.

    He has decided to call it his trophy wall. They look so peaceful there. I thought it was funny. Plus, it’s convenient - now I have spare lashes?

    Taekyungoppa Report

    #40

    I Met Ariana Grande At Disneyland In 2018. Got A Picture, But Forgot To Turn The Flash On. This Is The Pic Already Brightened

    Two people wearing mouse ears in a crowded event forgetting something, leading to a funny unfortunate situation

    She was pulled away by her bodyguards before I could take another. She was kind though and chose to come over to our little group, no one rushed at her or anything (just for clarification). This was right after her and Pete Davidson got engaged. So he was there, and Frankie Grande was there which was cool

    Serious-Jellyfish-38 Report

    #41

    This Is What I Came Home To After 1 Week Of Moving Into My New Apartment

    Washing machine fallen over in a small bathroom corner causing a funny unfortunate household mishap.

    Started the machine before i went to work and got home to this. I was washing my bed sheets and some other stuff and i forgot to close the buttons on the bedding and it all kind of formed a big ball of wet and heavy clothes in there.

    aysepivec Report

    #42

    My Family Forgot It Was My Birthday So Spent It Baking Myself A Cake

    Birthday cake with lit candles showing number 18, highlighting a funny unfortunate situation where something is likely forgotten.

    Maple spice cake with a maple buttercream! Not the best cake decorating skills LOL and also burned my finger in the process.

    internetfa1ry Report

    #43

    Forgot To Take My ‘Beer’ Out Of The Freezer

    Frozen broken beer bottle inside a dishwasher rack showing a funny unfortunate situation of forgetting to remove it before washing.

    FalconDifferent5132 Report

    #44

    Ever Left Your Fuel Door Open And Gas Cap Off, Then Driven Home? Well Then, This Should Make You Feel Better

    Car going through a car wash with one side spray missing, showing a funny unfortunate situation of forgetting.

    I did what I could and honked when I rolled in and she rolled out, she did exit the vehicle and take the fuel cap off of the fuel door and close everything back up but I watched with fear as the water jets repeatedly passed.

    vinchenzo68 Report

    #45

    Realized My Orthodontist Forgot A Band After I Already Drove An Hour Home

    Close-up of lower teeth with braces showing a missing bracket circled in red, illustrating a funny unfortunate situation.

    InterestingCarpet453 Report

    #46

    Forgot My AirPods Charger At Home So I Bought One At The Airport. It Broke Less Than An Hour After I Bought It

    Frayed charging cable held by a person sitting on a plane, highlighting a funny unfortunate situation of forgetting to replace it.

    mitchdwx Report

    #47

    I Forgot The Can In My Freezer And Now I Know A Little Bit About Physics

    Open fridge with spilled soda causing a sticky mess, illustrating a funny unfortunate situation from forgetting something.

    RecordCrasher Report

    #48

    A Package I Forgot I Ordered Missed The Entire Biden Presidency

    Order tracking timeline showing order received, in production, quality control, ready to ship, and shipped stages with delayed delivery date.

    longislandicedz Report

    #49

    Got The Employee In Training And He Forgot To Remove Security Tag Off My Backpack And Now Im In A Different Country

    Black wireless earbud stuck inside white fabric pocket illustrating funny unfortunate situations of forgetting items.

    adorelive Report

    #50

    My Paycheck This Week After My Supervisor Forgot To Input My Used PTO

    Screenshot showing a paycheck amount of $33.87 dated April 23, illustrating a funny unfortunate situation with forgot items.

    Was gone on vacation and used all of my available PTO for it. I guess someone forgot to input it into payroll.

    future-rad-tech Report

    #51

    I Forgot I’m Sensitive To Latex

    Leg showing red marks and ink lines from forgetting something, illustrating funny unfortunate situations involving people.

    i strained my groin, but i put kt tape on my thigh to help me be able to play tennis. needless to say, but i forgot im super sensitive to latex, this is after four hours of having it on, and three hours having it off, the residue hurts too much to remove.

    yourfriendeliza Report

    #52

    Carved A Pumpkin And Was Gonna Make Seeds But I Forgot About Them While I Let Them Dry

    Hand holding paper towel with pumpkin seeds sticking to it, a funny unfortunate situation of forgetting something.

    They are no stuck to the papertowel and if i take one off paper sticks to it. Maybe ill go plant it somewhere.

    t-o-m-u-s-a Report

    #53

    SIL Forgot Her iPhone On The Car Roof And It Fell Off Going 100kmh

    Cracked and damaged phone held in hand inside car, illustrating funny unfortunate situations of forgetting something important.

    Tomsboll Report

    #54

    Forgot To Rinse The Home Depot Sand Before Putting It In My Aquarium

    Empty fish tank with cloudy water on a wooden dresser illustrating a funny unfortunate situation from forgetting something important.

    Low-Baseball-7978 Report

    #55

    Daughter Left The Garden Hose Running Outside All Night And It Managed To Flood My Basement

    Basement flooded with water covering furniture and workout equipment in a funny unfortunate situation.

    Bonus points for the litter that spilled and the 4 hours of tinkering with my sump pump to pull this all out.

    Elden_Sage Report

    #56

    Made My Strawberry PB Smoothie But In Two Different Cups

    Two different colored drinks with a single order for a strawberry PB&J reflecting funny unfortunate situations.

    I got a large strawberry banana PB smoothie but they made the first one in a small cup with just the PB part. I asked them ab the size and she said she forgot the strawberries and was wondering why it turned into a small. She remade the large with just the strawberry part. It feels like a deconstructed smoothie and I look so big backed in class rn drinking two separate smoothies.

    Xx_Marxlle_xX Report

    #57

    I Swear It Had A Pull Tab This Morning

    A person holding a metal can with no label, showing a funny unfortunate situation of forgetting something important.

    Normally, I pack my lunch the night before but forgot, so I grabbed a can of soup this morning. Turns out I took the wrong can, and it didn't have a pull tab. This is why I can't pack a lunch before leaving for work.

    OkDate7197 Report

    #58

    They Forgot To Add Sauce On My Pizza. It Was Just Cheese And Bread

    Person using a tortilla chip to lift a slice of cheese pizza, illustrating a funny unfortunate situation with food.

    Sarah-tonin-def Report

    #59

    Forgot To Cap A Can Of Spraypaint. That’s My Computer

    Laptop with spilled white liquid and scattered cans inside a bag, showcasing a funny unfortunate situation from forgetting something.

    myburneracc6 Report

    #60

    Forgot To Take My Belt Off…

    Cracked glass door of a washing machine showing a funny unfortunate situation of forgotten item damage.

    Got called in for a later shift today and only had three hours, so I tried to do a quick wash on all of my laundry, 2 loads… the second load I didn’t realize had my belt in it still attached to my jeans until I came down right before leaving for work with the culprit smack dab on top… Glad I picked up that extra shift.

    ToastedTiefling Report

    #61

    I Just Gave Him A Bath

    White dog standing in a bathtub looking sad after being forgotten, a funny unfortunate situation captured indoors.

    I forgot to close the back door and this doofus ran out to roll in the dirt. Time for a second bath...

    Chainsaw_Dragon Report

    #62

    On My Lunch Break. They Forgot To Cut The Pizza. I Do Not Have Any Scissors In My Vicinity And I'm Sharing This With My Brother

    Pepperoni pizza with unevenly placed toppings in a box, showing a funny unfortunate situation of forgotten pizza preparation.

    Siper647 Report

