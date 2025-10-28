13YO Opens And Uses Stepsister’s Gifts Without Permission, Fam Gets Mad When Stepsis Sets Boundaries

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember when being a good sibling meant sharing your toys and snacks? Those were simpler times, where sharing felt natural and boundaries weren’t complicated because you knew your crayons were your crayons, and your chocolate bar wasn’t going anywhere.

Well, for today’s Original Poster (OP), sharing has turned into a full-time job, and not one she applied for. With a half-sister who has a passion for skincare and all things that smell good, she had a thing for going after the OP’s things. However, the day the OP decided she’s had enough, it wasn’t well-received.

From borrowing clothes to raiding snack stashes, some families don’t know the delicate dance between generosity and overstepping boundaries

Young girl happily opening gifts, illustrating stepsister using presents without permission and family tensions over boundaries.

The author shares a close bond with her 13-year-old stepsister, but the younger sibling frequently borrows and uses her beauty products without permission

Text post about a 13-year-old stepsister opening gifts without permission and family conflict over setting boundaries.

Teen opens stepsister's gifts without permission causing family conflict over boundaries and respect.

Teen opens and uses stepsister’s gifts without permission, causing family conflict when stepsister sets boundaries.

Text excerpt describing a sibling using and depleting stepsister’s gifts without permission, causing family tension.

Teen girl applying makeup in bedroom, illustrating stepsister using gifts without permission and setting family boundaries.

Despite having her own collection, the 13-year-old insists on using her lotions, perfumes, and lip gloss, sometimes finishing them completely

Text on a white background stating she gets upset if I don’t share my stuff with her, highlighting family conflict over boundaries.

Text excerpt from a family conflict story about a 13-year-old using stepsister's gifts without permission.

Text excerpt showing a person describing being patient with their little sister despite being upset about gift boundaries being crossed.

Text about 13-year-old opening stepsister's gifts without permission, family conflict when stepsister sets boundaries.

Person holding red gift box with white ribbon near Christmas tree, illustrating stepsister boundaries and gift conflict.

She often tries to set subtle boundaries by keeping some items at her mother’s house, which upsets the younger sibling and her mother

Teen opens stepsister's gifts without permission, causing family conflict when stepsister sets clear boundaries.

Text describing stepsister’s gifts being used without permission, causing family conflict and boundary setting issues.

Text on a white background reads a direct quote about setting boundaries over personal belongings among siblings.

Teen stepsister upset while older girl scolds her on couch, family conflict over using gifts without permission.

On her birthday, the younger sister opened a gift meant for her, using the hand cream, a nail file, and cuticle oil without asking

Text about siblings sharing everything and difficulty setting boundaries, relating to stepsister gift conflict story.

Text excerpt about a stepsister conflict involving using gifts without permission and setting personal boundaries.

Text post asking if they would be wrong to be harsh about setting boundaries with a stepsister over gifts.

When she told her sister that she couldn’t keep taking her things, the younger sister became upset and her mother accusing her of being selfish

The OP shared that her younger half-sister has an impressive obsession with beauty products from lotions, perfumes, lip balms, to hair products. In fact, she had amassed so many lip glosses that the OP once counted 37 separate tubes. And yet, despite having her own stash, she frequently asks to borrow her things, sometimes using them up almost entirely.

She also noted that her sister would get upset whenever the OP wouldn’t share her gifts with her. However, the tension hit its peak on the OP’s birthday. While opening presents, she noticed one gift had been tampered with which was a hand care set from a brother. The younger sister admitted she had “really wanted to try it” and couldn’t wait, leaving half the hand cream used.

The OP noted that the challenge stemmed from her younger sister’s upbringing. Apparently, her sister’s mother taught her that everything that belonged to her siblings also belonged to her, and that sharing was a way to grow closer.

In that moment, the OP told the sister that she had to stop thinking all of her things were automatically hers too, and the reaction wasn’t exactly applause-worthy. Her little sister pouted, accusing the OP of never sharing her things and purposely leaving things behind at her mother’s house. Her sister’s mother also chimed in, saying she was “selfish” for belittling a sister who only wanted to be closer to her.

Teen girl looks upset on couch as woman comforts her, depicting family tension and stepsister setting boundaries.

The way parents raise their children can have lasting effects on how kids understand personal boundaries, empathy, and respect for others’ belongings. Parenting Science highlights that there are different parenting philosophies whether it is permissive, authoritarian, or authoritative, it can shape children’s behavior in distinct ways.

For example, children whose parents emphasize respect for personal property and autonomy tend to develop stronger boundaries and a greater sense of empathy, while overly permissive approaches may lead to entitlement or difficulty respecting others’ possessions. These early lessons influence how siblings interact, share, and navigate conflicts throughout their lives.

Bright Horizons highlight that blended families mostly tend to face challenges as there might be differing views on property and personal space. These differing views can lead to frequent boundary conflicts between biological parents, stepparents, and children.

Establishing clear physical and personal boundaries, and agreeing on acceptable behaviors is essential to create stability and reduce tension within the household. The Child Mind Institute notes that by setting these limits, misunderstandings are reduced and children learn to respect others’ belongings and personal space, which helps foster healthier family relationships over time.

Netizens firmly sided with the OP, stressing that her sister is more than old enough to understand boundaries. They argued that the younger sister’s behavior wasn’t innocent sharing but stealing and using without permission. They also encouraged the OP to stand her ground and stop tiptoeing around her sister.

What do you think about this situation? Is “sharing everything” a good family rule, or does it teach kids to ignore other people’s property? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens insisted that the mother’s “share everything” philosophy was doing real harm, saying it would lead to an awful awakening someday

Reddit conversation about a 13-year-old using stepsister's gifts without permission and family conflicts over boundaries.

Comment discussing stepsister using gifts without permission, suggesting grounding and setting boundaries for unacceptable behavior.

Teenager opens and uses stepsister's gifts without permission, causing family conflict when boundaries are set.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a 13-year-old learning boundaries after using stepsister's gifts without permission.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment suggesting getting hand creams as holiday gifts for stepmom and encouraging stepsister involvement.

Reddit comment discussing a 13-year-old opening and using stepsister's gifts without permission causing family conflict.

Reddit comments discussing stepsister using gifts without permission and family conflict over setting boundaries.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a 13-year-old opening and using stepsister’s birthday gifts without permission.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a 13-year-old using stepsister’s gifts without permission causing family conflict.

Comment discussing a 13-year-old using stepsister's gifts without permission and family reacting to stepsister’s boundaries.

