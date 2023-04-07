Some people like to think that they're wiser than others. But even Socrates, one of history's greatest philosophers, doubted his omniscience and famously said, "All I know is that I know nothing."

So let's remind ourselves that learning is a never-ending endeavor in this world, shall we? There's a Reddit post that's perfect for this task. Created by user u/TikiTC, it asked everyone on the platform "What's a little-known but obvious fact that will immediately make all of us feel stupid?"

Folks came through with plenty of insightful replies from a variety of topics, ranging from basic physics to human anatomy. Here are some of the most interesting ones.

#1

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid Cats, dogs, and other similar animals can't see directly below their faces.

Because their snout gets in the way.

(That's why you have to point out the treat a million times, they're not stupid, the damn thing is just in their blind spot)

tinyhatonapumpkin , Ioan-Dan Plesa Report

#2

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid Pufferfish are filled with water, not air. It wouldn’t even make sense, yet a lot of people are like *what??*

__adrenaline__ , Phil Maher Report

#3

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid If you touch a baby bird, the mother will not reject it. I don’t even know who came up with it.

anon , Pixabay Report

#4

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid Percentages are reversible. 8% of 25 is the same as 25% of 8 and one of them is much easier to do in your head.

wlwlvr , Mikhail Nilov Report

#5

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid Most cats are like super lactose intolerant, and drinking milk is really really bad for them.

jordanstevenson1134 , steve p2008 Report

#6

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid You don't actually bite down. You bite up because of your lower jaw.

Random_Weirdo_Girl , Wilson Vitorino Report

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Raise your hand if you just tried that...

#7

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid 911 operators have no f*****g clue where you are instantly unless you're on a landline.

You HAVE to say where you are. It's not our fault movies made you think we have a spy level video of you in your car.

Know your location.

BeardsuptheWazoo , Kindel Media Report

Allison Riley
Allison Riley
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, amen 1000% . I do not know where you are when I'm dispatching unless you call from an old school landline. Sometimes if you call a lot I can guess where you may be by looking through old calls but that takes time. If you are in an emergency you do not want me taking my time.

#8

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid Baby porcupines are called porcupettes.

rampantfreak , California Department of Fish and Wildlife Report

#9

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid When a nurse gives you an IV - they aren't leaving the metal needle inside your arm - they actually remove that and only a soft plastic tube remains - so you don't need to keep your arm that straight, relax.

Snakes_for_Bones , Stephen Andrews Report

White Paper Tsuru
White Paper Tsuru
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But I swear to god, if it's in your acf (front part of your elbow) keep it straight because a kinked hose will make the machine beep at us every time! lol but no. No metal.

#10

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid Covered bridges are designed with roofs to protect and preserve the wooden structure from the elements. Without the cover they'd last about 20 years, with the cover they can last up to 100. They're not built that way just to look charming.

ghostofhenryvii , Bonnie Moreland Report

#11

Vikings did not wear helmets with decorative horns.

s0nder369thOughts Report

TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
48 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Weren't all berserkers, worked most the time as farmers, craftmen and traders - and according to others were seen a bit as snobs for bathing a lot

#12

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid There's a 'd' in fridge but not in refrigerator. It really bothers me...

keigo199013 , Richard Kelland Report

Julia Medd
Julia Medd
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fridge is short for Fridgidaire, a type of refrigerator.

#13

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid World Wide Web contains fewer syllables than its intended short form - WWW, thus making the shorter version longer to say.

anon , Pixabay Report

Annika Traritrara
Annika Traritrara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah but the short form is intended for writing not for speaking. And in German and probably other languages it's just veh-veh-veh ;)

#14

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid It was never mentioned that Humpty-Dumpty was an egg.

YummyMango124 , Library of Congress Report

william mcgloin
william mcgloin
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Humpty Dumpty was actually a cannon. Google it.

#15

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid Tear ducts drain tears, they don't produce them.

Katiesullivan01 Report

Wheelchair athlete
Wheelchair athlete
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lacrimal glands make the tears that lacrimal (tear) ducts release/drain

#16

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid Words that are spelled the same but pronounced with emphasis on different syllables is actually indicative of the part of speech it is.
Stress on the first syllable is a noun. Stress on the last syllable is a verb.
Examples: CON-tract and con-TRACT. The former is a noun ( sign this contract) whereas the latter is a verb (the muscles contract).
Same with record, address, impact, object, and a few others.

Verlonica , Christina Morillo Report

Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A couple of examples given, but there are many others that don't behave like this. Even with those they're not consistent. Address is only stressed on the first symbol in American English, most of the rest of the world doesn't pronounce it differently whether used as a verb or a noun, same in reverse with impact.

#17

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid Just like humans, British cows moo in regional accents.

anon , Klaus Hollederer Report

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never moo in a regional accent

#18

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid My favorite thing to tell people: Penguins swim faster than Michael Phelps. Remember that discovery special that pitted a shark against him to see who was faster? Completely stupid, because even shark FOOD swims faster than he does! (Sharks eat penguins, to clarify)

mushupenguin , Bryan Allison Report

Dr T
Dr T
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So those people in "Jaws" were just too lazy to swim faster? 😜

#19

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid Oil paint doesn't dry, it hardens. There's virtually no water in it, there's ... well, oil.

BleuDePrusse , Alin Luna Report

Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oil which evaporates, just like water. So if you think the paint is wet in the first place then it does indeed dry.

#20

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid The word "helicopter" has two components. They aren't "heli" and "copter". They are "helico" and "pter".

"Helico" (helix) and "pter" (wing, like with "pterodactyl")

kabukistar , Pixabay Report

️Crystal️
️Crystal️
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like pterodactyl? Then let's pronounce helicopter with the silent p😃 helicoter

#21

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid Antisocial means that you are hostile or harmful to organized society. As in being or marked by behavior deviating sharply from the social norm.

Asocial is rejecting or lacking the capacity for social interaction.

OttoManSatire , ArtHouse Studio Report

Samuel Pelatan
Samuel Pelatan
Community Member
59 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still gotta prove deviating sharply from the social norm is hotile or harmful to society. With the definition here, queeer people are antisocial. That's like a ~50 yo definition.

#22

you don't give a person free REIGN, you give them free REIN.

a queen REIGNS over her queendom, but you REIN in a horse, which is where this comes from.

i see this mistake constantly, even in professional journalism, and it drives me nuts.

hjartatjuv Report

Dr T
Dr T
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment has been deleted.

#23

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid The modern keyboard layout is designed to make you type slower. When typewriters were a new thing, they had did the obvious thing and put the most-used letters on the home row. Result? People typed too fast and got the hammers tangled.

You’re not an idiot, learning to type fast IS hard. It’s supposed to be!

dustyrags , cottonbro studio Report

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh now I don’t feel bad when my teachers type with the efficacy of an octopus

#24

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid Do you get mad that dictionaries add new words like "crunk" or "bling"?

They add them because people use those words and people need to understand what they mean.

That's why they are in a dictionary.

typesett , Pixabay Report

SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And language evolves, it is never static, that’s how it develops

#25

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid When water boils it is the same temperature no matter how big the bubbles are.

Mcreeper51 , Alabama Extension Report

Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BUT boiling temperature depends on altitude... Higher you get lower it boils...

#26

The word "alphabet" comes from the first two Greek letters Alpha & Beta.

SwissFudgeSoldier Report

Banana
Banana
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

alpha and beta particles

#27

ATM stands for automated teller machine. So saying ATM Machine is like saying "automated teller machine machine"

Same with your PIN number. PIN stands for personal identification number

nowhereman136 Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In Portugal we have CP - Comboios de Portugal, which means Comboios de Portugal - Comboios de Portugal, and I find it amazing lol

#28

to 'fast' means to abstain from eating. you do this every night when you go to bed.

The first meal of the day is called 'breakfast' because you're breaking your fast.

bloodectomy Report

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fake, breakfast is called breakfast because back in the 1600's they had a breakdancing battle before eating and they had to do it fast or they would starve

#29

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid The words Laser and Scuba are actually acronyms and they stand for:

Laser- Light Amplification (by) Stimulated Emission (of) Radiation.
Scuba- Self-Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus

Gerd-Neek , Pixabay Report

JP Doyle
JP Doyle
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As are Radar - RAdio Detection And Ranging & Sonar - SOund Detection And Ranging

#30

the plural version of cul-de-sac is culs-de-sac

Spiritual-Walrus Report

#31

Cold water cleans just as well as warm water does.

When using modern detergent, clothes will be equally clean whether warm or cold water is used. There is one major difference: warm water uses much more energy (about 75 percent of the energy used for a load of laundry comes from warming the water).

whereegosdare84 Report

#32

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid Just like a dormitory is a place where you sleep, a laboratory is a place where you labor.

vellyr , Pixabay Report

#33

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid The little piggy didn't go to the market for shopping

bradr711 , Alexas Fotos Report

#34

You want to get ketchup out of a glass Heinz bottle? Gently chop the neck where the 57 sticker is. It's designed to pour when it's agitated right there. It sounds stupid, but it works. It's like black magic.

faceintheblue Report

9points
POST
jon gilbertson
jon gilbertson
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Heinz ketchup does the too. tap the 57 logo while holding at 45 degrees

#35

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid Potatoes didn't arrive in Europe until the 16th century.

It's so ubiquitous, you'd think it would've been a part of English culture since 10,000 BC.

chalkyWubnub , Pixabay Report

#36

Life is short cosmically but its the longest thing you'll experience

Szoreny Report

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Avatar, The Way of Water was the longest thing I'll experience.

#37

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid a chipotle pepper isnt its own type of pepper. its just a smoked jalapeno pepper.

hardnormaldaddy , woodleywonderworks Report

jon gilbertson
jon gilbertson
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and they're both delicious 😋

#38

St John's, Canada is closer to Rome than it is to Victoria, Canada

INFIDELicious45 Report

#39

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid Thee and Thou were actually the *informal* forms. The King James Bible used them so that the relationship with God would seem more personal.

kkngs , Church of England Report

#40

49 Little-Known But Obvious Facts That Made People Feel Stupid The Los Angeles Angels is basically saying "The The Angels Angels" when all in English.

AnxietyDepressedFun , Giovanni Calia Report

#41

Discover. It literally means to dis-cover something.

Cjv_13 Report

#42

Cocunut milk is not the liquid inside the coconut, that's coconut water, coconut milk comes from the white flesh inside. The white flesh is pulped or diced and left to soak in warm water, this pulp is then squeezed through a cloth giving you the milk.

Cary14 Report

#43

As you go higher in the atmosphere, you don’t actually get hypoxic (oxygen deficiency) because of lack of oxygen; you get hypoxic due to the decrease in pressure the higher into the atmosphere you go. This pressure is needed to actually allow your body to process the oxygen, oxygen % is relatively constant throughout the lower levels of our atmosphere.

S***GuysItsTheCops Report

#44

if you paint your entire room with one can of paint your room is one can of paint smaller

anon Report

6points
POST
Macy Kay
Macy Kay
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t understand this one

#45

Most cars have a little arrow on the fuel pump symbol to show which side of the car the filling cap is. (UK at least)

Sunbreak_ Report

#46

It takes 500lbs to crush a human skull and your jaw(your molers) exert 200lbs of force

keptgettingbanned Report

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*molar. The rest is also wrong, my jaw cannot lift 90 kgs, so my teeth cannot exert that force

#47

The saying "it is what it is" can be shortened to the equally correct, but much more confusing, "it's what it's".

rocketparrotlet Report

SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A non-English speaking background manager I worked for in a language school did the opposite. He used to put sayings up on the foyer notice board, one of which was ‘Here is to you’ (cheers). It took me a long time to explain to him that no one ever says that, it’s always ‘Here’s to you’ in the short form. He just couldn’t understand it saying ‘but it’s the same thing!’

#48

El Paso TX is closer to San Diego CA than it is to Houston TX

bazzer66 Report

️Crystal️
️Crystal️
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I HATE THIS. Texas might as well be it's own country, I feel trapped.

#49

There is no "n" in the word restaurateur. 

-eDgAR- Report

