“It Was Epic”: Little Girl’s Brutally Honest Reaction To Golden Ticket Offer At Thanksgiving Parade Goes Viral
Little girl wearing a colorful knit hat giving a brutally honest reaction during a Thanksgiving parade interview.
"It Was Epic": Little Girl's Brutally Honest Reaction To Golden Ticket Offer At Thanksgiving Parade Goes Viral

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
During the 99th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’s telecast, a brief sidewalk exchange between Al Roker and a seven-year-old girl ended up being the internet’s favorite interaction. 

The longtime NBC host surprised a birthday girl named Elliot with a golden ticket to see the iconic Radio City Rockettes, but instead of excitement, the seven-year-old delivered an answer that instantly sent the internet doubling over with laughter.

Highlights
  • A birthday girl’s unfiltered reply to Al Roker's golden ticket instantly became the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’s breakout moment.
  • Netizens absolutely loved seven-year-old Elliot's honest reaction.
  • The Rockettes’ 100th anniversary has added extra holiday magic to the viral clip.
    The viral moment instantly became one of the internet’s best clips this Thanksgiving

    Aerial view of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with marching band and large crowd during the famous holiday event.

    Aerial view of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with marching band and large crowd during the famous holiday event.

    Image credits: NBC

    The clip opened with Roker weaving through the packed crowd, greeting families gathered along the barricades. When he noticed a shy little girl, he called her over, according to PEOPLE

    “So how old are you? Today’s your birthday?” he asked. Elliot quietly told the longtime host that she’s turning seven, earning a “Happy birthday!” from the host in return.

    Little girl giving brutally honest reaction to golden ticket offer during Thanksgiving parade interview on NBC.

    Little girl giving brutally honest reaction to golden ticket offer during Thanksgiving parade interview on NBC.

    Image credits: NBC

    Then came the surprise. Roker pulled out a golden ticket and delivered his big announcement: “You get to see the … Radio City Music Hall Rockettes!” he said enthusiastically.

    Elliot simply replied, “I did that yesterday.”

    Little girl reacts with honesty to golden ticket offer during Thanksgiving parade, capturing viral moments and epic reactions.

    Little girl reacts with honesty to golden ticket offer during Thanksgiving parade, capturing viral moments and epic reactions.

    Image credits: NBC

    The seven-year-old was so unintentionally blunt that Roker cracked up.“You did it yesterday! Oh my golly! Well, you get to see them again!” the longtime host said. 

    Elliot threw out a “Yay!” though at that point, she looked like she was more interested in the golden ticket than the NBC host. 

    Little girl holding golden ticket with dancers around her during Thanksgiving parade, showing a candid reaction.

    Little girl holding golden ticket with dancers around her during Thanksgiving parade, showing a candid reaction.

    Image credits: NBC

    The broadcasters on set, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, chimed in with their own laughter, with Savannah joking, “Hey, we saw her yesterday!”

    The video quickly went viral on social media. On X, a clip of the host and the seven-year-old’s interaction has garnered 2.4 million views as of writing.

    Comment from Jen Wisey praising a little girl's brutally honest reaction to a Golden Ticket offer at Thanksgiving Parade going viral.

    Comment from Jen Wisey praising a little girl's brutally honest reaction to a Golden Ticket offer at Thanksgiving Parade going viral.

    Comment from Suzy Pacheco Guzman about kids and brutally honest reactions to a golden ticket offer at Thanksgiving parade

    Comment from Suzy Pacheco Guzman about kids and brutally honest reactions to a golden ticket offer at Thanksgiving parade

    Netizens also had a field day reacting to the viral clip. One user summed it up perfectly: “One thing a kid’s gonna do is be honest.” Another viewer wrote, “She was not impressed by Al Roker. Her sarcastic ‘yay’ was the best.”

    “That was the most authentic moment ever aired on a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast. What a queen,” a third wrote.

    A century of Rockettes history makes this year’s Christmas Spectacular special

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Rockettes (@therockettes)

    The timing of Elliot’s now two-time Rockettes outing couldn’t be more fitting. The legendary dance troupe is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, making this season’s Christmas Spectacular one of its most meaningful runs yet. 

    The dance troupe was founded in St. Louis, Missouri, way back in 1925, though they were later brought to New York City by S.L. “Roxy” Rothafel. The group quickly gained a strong following, thanks to the quality of their performance and their impressive precision. 

    Marching band performing at Thanksgiving parade with festive decorations and large crowd watching the event live

    Marching band performing at Thanksgiving parade with festive decorations and large crowd watching the event live

    Image credits: NBC

    Their signature “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers” and their world-famous kick line quickly turned them into a holiday tradition.

    The Rockettes’ signature Christmas Spectacular show started in 1933, and it blended traditional and modern routines. According to the Associated Press, the choreography in many of the most famous numbers have remained largely unchanged since the troupe’s founding. 

    Three hosts seated with holiday decorations behind and festive flowers in front during Thanksgiving parade coverage.

    Three hosts seated with holiday decorations behind and festive flowers in front during Thanksgiving parade coverage.

    Image credits: NBC

    Some of the troupe’s costumes have also stood the test of time, according to Julie Branam, the show’s longtime director. 

    But while a lot of the Rockettes’ performance features a lot of classic elements, modern touches have been added over the years, such as digital projections, holographic animations, and drones. 

    Members of the Rockettes have shared insights on the athleticism required to be a precision dancer

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a little girl’s brutally honest reaction to a golden ticket offer at Thanksgiving parade.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a little girl’s brutally honest reaction to a golden ticket offer at Thanksgiving parade.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying kids have no filter with a brutally honest reaction to golden ticket offer.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying kids have no filter with a brutally honest reaction to golden ticket offer.

    Branam noted that the Rockettes’ performance is very intense. According to the director, the dancers perform more than 200 precision kicks during each 90-minute, intermissionless show.

    This was highlighted by Taylor Shimko, an assistant dance captain in her 16th season. “What’s truly amazing is that we are all exceptional dancers but we are also athletes. 

    Cheerleaders performing at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with festive decorations and holiday crowd in background.

    Cheerleaders performing at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with festive decorations and holiday crowd in background.

    Image credits: NBC

    “We say that we’re athletes dripping in diamonds. Every part of this is hard work, but it’s all about making it appear as though it’s easy,” she said. 

    Fellow dance captain Danelle Morgan also pointed out the prestige granted by the Rockettes.

    “Being a Rockette is something I didn’t anticipate. It becomes a piece of your identity, this job. It’s something that’s really special, and I didn’t necessarily see that coming,” she said. 

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Elliot’s viral reaction to her Rockettes golden ticket on social media

    Comment from Tammy L Coleman laughing about little girl's brutally honest reaction to golden ticket offer at Thanksgiving parade.

    Comment from Tammy L Coleman laughing about little girl's brutally honest reaction to golden ticket offer at Thanksgiving parade.

    Comment from Dawn Hughes imagining a little girl paying forward a golden ticket offer reaction from Thanksgiving parade viral post.

    Comment from Dawn Hughes imagining a little girl paying forward a golden ticket offer reaction from Thanksgiving parade viral post.

    Woman named Joan Rose Wilpan commenting on children and drunks never lying, related to little girl's brutally honest reaction.

    Woman named Joan Rose Wilpan commenting on children and drunks never lying, related to little girl's brutally honest reaction.

    Facebook comment about great grandson’s brutally honest reaction, highlighting kids’ brutally honest nature going viral.

    Facebook comment about great grandson’s brutally honest reaction, highlighting kids’ brutally honest nature going viral.

    Comment on viral video showing little girl's brutally honest reaction to golden ticket offer at Thanksgiving parade.

    Comment on viral video showing little girl's brutally honest reaction to golden ticket offer at Thanksgiving parade.

    Comment from Roxann Bailey-Griffith sharing a little girl's brutally honest reaction to a golden ticket offer at Thanksgiving parade.

    Comment from Roxann Bailey-Griffith sharing a little girl's brutally honest reaction to a golden ticket offer at Thanksgiving parade.

    Comment from BrianMaren Ruesch describing little girl's honest reaction to Golden Ticket offer at Thanksgiving parade, going viral.

    Comment from BrianMaren Ruesch describing little girl's honest reaction to Golden Ticket offer at Thanksgiving parade, going viral.

    Facebook comment from Susan Gionet LaFrance sharing advice about accepting gifts with gratitude during Thanksgiving parade discussions.

    Facebook comment from Susan Gionet LaFrance sharing advice about accepting gifts with gratitude during Thanksgiving parade discussions.

    Comment from Janet De Santo-Jacob sharing a brutally honest reaction about a gift, reflecting a viral moment at Thanksgiving parade.

    Comment from Janet De Santo-Jacob sharing a brutally honest reaction about a gift, reflecting a viral moment at Thanksgiving parade.

    Comment from parent about little girl's brutally honest reaction to gift at holiday party, going viral online.

    Comment from parent about little girl's brutally honest reaction to gift at holiday party, going viral online.

    Comment from Kelly Onstad about a little girl's brutally honest reaction to a golden ticket at a Thanksgiving parade.

    Comment from Kelly Onstad about a little girl's brutally honest reaction to a golden ticket at a Thanksgiving parade.

    Facebook comment by Lisa Taylor sharing thoughts on kids’ reactions and manners in contrast to past generations.

    Facebook comment by Lisa Taylor sharing thoughts on kids’ reactions and manners in contrast to past generations.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying Just like a New Yorker in response to a viral Thanksgiving parade reaction.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying Just like a New Yorker in response to a viral Thanksgiving parade reaction.

    Comment from Roseann about little girl’s brutally honest reaction to Golden Ticket offer at Thanksgiving parade going viral.

    Comment from Roseann about little girl’s brutally honest reaction to Golden Ticket offer at Thanksgiving parade going viral.

    Facebook comment reading I saw that live. Could not stop laughing, reacting to little girl's brutal honesty about golden ticket at parade.

    Facebook comment reading I saw that live. Could not stop laughing, reacting to little girl's brutal honesty about golden ticket at parade.

    Chat comment from Genevieve Fioretti saying I'll take the ticket with a ticket emoji, related to golden ticket offer at Thanksgiving parade.

    Chat comment from Genevieve Fioretti saying I'll take the ticket with a ticket emoji, related to golden ticket offer at Thanksgiving parade.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

