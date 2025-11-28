Mom Goes Viral For An Insane Amount Of Gifts For Her Kids, Receives Backlash: “Consumerism 101”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s one thing to give your child a bunch of gifts to open on Christmas morning. Every parent understands the joy of seeing their little one unwrap their presents with a huge smile.

However, it’s another thing to present them with an unreasonably massive pile of wrapped goodies. This is what a Kansas mom did with her children, which went viral on social media. Safe to say, many who saw it weren’t pleased and had choice words for her actions.

The woman, however, defended her actions. Scroll down for the entire story.

RELATED:

A mom shared an unusual family Christmas tradition

Mom holding a large stack of wrapped gifts for her kids, highlighting consumerism and gift giving for holidays.

Image credits: pandaamandaxo

She wraps more than 200 presents each year and puts them on display for her children to enjoy

Woman surrounded by an insane amount of gifts in a living room, highlighting consumerism and holiday excess.

Image credits: pandaamandaxo

ADVERTISEMENT

Room filled with an insane amount of gifts for kids, highlighting consumerism backlash during the holiday season.

Image credits: pandaamandaxo

Living room filled with an insane amount of gifts for kids as a mom goes viral facing backlash over consumerism.

Image credits: pandaamandaxo

She posted images of the mountain of gifts on social media, which went viral

People tend to immediately dislike someone who appears to be spoiled by their parents

Amanda, the woman in question, later spoke with PEOPLE to explain her viral photo. According to her, it was a “giant optical illusion” that made it look like she had a mountain of gifts in her living room. In reality, the 200 gifts on display included presents for friends and relatives, as well as for her three children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amanda also noted that it was simply a visual of presents, a tradition in her family since she was a child.

What likely garnered negative reactions from people online was the idea that Amanda may be spoiling her children. According to psychiatrist Dr. Fredric Neuman, a spoiled child who eventually grows up “is likely to seem unpleasant, even obnoxious, to the people around them.”

“Being spoiled suggests to most people a desire for more and more possessions, and that is indeed one aspect of being spoiled; but another is an unwillingness to conform to ordinary social expectations,” Dr. Neuman wrote.

Parents can immediately sense if they are raising a spoiled child, especially one who is used to being showered with gifts. According to child psychologist Dr. Michele Borba, signs include being more inclined to receive than to give, never being satisfied with what they have, and demanding things ASAP.

“They’re used to having all the toys in the world, but it’s never enough. They always want more, more, more,” Dr. Borba wrote in an article for CNBC.

Dr. Borba included a few tips to help children unlearn spoiled attitudes they may have picked up, the most important one being to focus on giving, not getting. She advised setting limits on material items and teaching the child to accept gifts with politeness and appreciation.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Amanda, hopefully, she isn’t spoiling her children as much as it may have seemed in the viral photos. Her explanation wasn’t a good look, either.

People in the comments didn’t have very nice things to say

Comment expressing concern about the amount of gifts going to landfill in a viral mom consumerism backlash.

Social media comment reacting to a viral mom going viral for an insane amount of gifts, highlighting consumerism backlash.

Comment from Victoria B on backlash over consumerism for insane amount of gifts given to kids in viral post.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment discussing backlash over consumerism and an excessive amount of gifts given to kids by a mom going viral.

Screenshot of a social media comment saying consumerism 101 in response to a mom going viral for gifts for her kids.

Social media comment about family never receiving an insane amount of gifts, highlighting consumerism and viral mom backlash.

Comment from a user named April expressing concern about excessive gifts for kids and suggesting fewer, bigger presents.

Social media comment reacting to a mom going viral for an insane amount of gifts for her kids with backlash on consumerism.

Comment questioning what to do with the insane amount of gifts after Christmas in a viral post about consumerism.

Comment discussing how kids get overwhelmed opening an insane amount of gifts, highlighting consumerism concerns.

Comment from user Bridgid Annabel expressing feeling overwhelmed by an insane amount of gifts for kids amid consumerism backlash.

Screenshot of a social media comment about gifts for kids, highlighting consumerism and gift-giving challenges.

Comment questioning if half of the gifts from viral mom will be used in the next three months, highlighting consumerism.

Comment on viral mom receiving backlash for consumerism, discussing kids getting fewer toys due to need and abundance.

Comment criticizing a viral post about a mom's large amount of gifts for her kids, highlighting consumerism concerns.

Online comment from Jess debating mom going viral for insane amount of gifts for her kids and consumerism backlash.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a viral mom receiving backlash for an insane amount of gifts for her kids.

Comment from user Sharky discussing the perspective on gifts for kids and consumerism backlash.

Comment on social media about a mom going viral for an insane amount of gifts for her kids, sparking consumerism debate.

Comment discussing overwhelming amount of gifts for kids and questioning the impact of consumerism on children’s attention span.

Comment discussing the overwhelming amount of gifts kids receive, highlighting consumerism backlash and parenting views.

Comment reading capitalism and consumerism at its finest, highlighting backlash over excessive gifts for kids.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing excessive gifts for kids, highlighting consumerism concerns.

Comment by Camilla Breivik about kids hoping for presents this Christmas, reflecting viral mom and gift consumerism backlash.

Social media comment questioning if kids appreciate gifts amid viral backlash on consumerism and excessive gifts for kids.

Screenshot of a social media comment saying kids want presence not presents, related to consumerism backlash.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a mom going viral for an insane amount of gifts for her kids.

Comment on social media discussing viral mom receiving backlash for consumerism with kids' gifts.

Comment on social media post from user lornab expressing curiosity about the viral mom’s insane amount of gifts for her kids.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a mom going viral for an insane amount of gifts for her kids.

Screenshot of a social media comment questioning excessive gifting, related to mom going viral for gifts and consumerism backlash.

There were some who defended the woman

Comment from user asher defending a mom who goes viral for an insane amount of gifts for her kids amid backlash on consumerism.

Screenshot of a social media comment saying Kids are happy, related to mom viral gifts and consumerism backlash.

Comment from Leah defending a mom who went viral for giving an insane amount of gifts to her kids amid consumerism backlash.

Social media comment discussing a mom going viral for an insane amount of gifts for her kids and consumerism backlash.

Comment on social media about a mom going viral for an insane amount of gifts for her kids amid consumerism backlash.

Comment on social media about kids receiving limited presents, relating to viral mom and consumerism backlash.

Social media comment saying Adopt me with laughing emoji on a post about mom going viral for gifts and consumerism backlash.

The mom finally responded, mostly with indifference

Child in pajamas looking at an insane amount of gifts stacked by a Christmas tree, highlighting consumerism backlash for kids.

Image credits: pandaamandaxo

Text on a white background says since you decided to leave this in a comment I decided to let you know that I literally don't care, mom goes viral gifts backlash

One commenter pointed out how her kids may turn out

Room filled with an insane amount of gifts for kids, sparking backlash about consumerism and excessive presents.

Image credits: pandaamandaxo

She reiterated that it was a family tradition, while also mentioning her adult son

Alt text: Text about a mom explaining the tradition of giving multiple gifts to her kids amid consumerism backlash.

Text excerpt from a viral mom’s story about giving an insane amount of gifts to her kids and facing consumerism backlash.

Text excerpt describing a responsible and kind young man, highlighting his generosity and helpful nature.

Text about gratitude, kindness, and parenting versus consumerism and the number of gifts under a Christmas tree.

Alt text: Text about raising kids to be thankful and generous during holidays, highlighting consumerism and gift giving challenges.

Another commenter had some choice words

Living room filled with an insane amount of gifts for kids during the holidays, highlighting consumerism backlash.

Image credits: pandaamandaxo

She then explained that the display of gifts was more of an “optical illusion”

Text excerpt explaining a mom’s early Christmas prep and gift planning to avoid overspending amid consumerism backlash.

Text excerpt discussing a family's strategic approach to holiday gifts, highlighting consumerism and gift accumulation trends.

Text excerpt describing how kids don’t open every gift and gifts are stacked around the tree, highlighting consumerism.

Text describing creativity and presentation involved in packing an insane amount of gifts for kids, highlighting consumerism.

Living room filled with an insane amount of wrapped gifts for kids, highlighting consumerism during the holiday season.

Image credits: pandaamandaxo

Text excerpt discussing post-Christmas cleanup and donating kids gifts, highlighting consumerism in gift-giving.

Text about intention and imagination behind gifts, highlighting Christmas magic beyond consumerism and gift quantity for kids.

Text describing family spending hours enjoying gifts, highlighting consumerism and an insane amount of gifts for kids.

Alt text: Text excerpt discussing more presents and the concept of magic surrounded by loved ones related to gifts for kids.

However, some weren’t buying her explanation

Screenshot of a social media comment thread about a mom going viral for an insane amount of gifts for her kids.

Screenshot of social media comment thread discussing backlash over mom’s insane amount of gifts for her kids and consumerism concerns.

Social media comment about consumerism and excessive gift wrapping amid viral backlash for mom’s insane amount of gifts for kids.

Comment on social media post showing backlash against mom for consumerism after giving an excessive amount of gifts to her kids.

Comment criticizing excessive gifts for kids, highlighting consumerism and materialistic behavior during Christmas season.

Comment on social media criticizing consumerism as a mom goes viral for an insane amount of gifts for her kids.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a mom for excessive gifts reflecting consumerism concerns.

Comment discussing a mom going viral for an insane amount of gifts for her kids and consumerism backlash.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing disbelief over an excessive amount of gifts, highlighting consumerism.

Comment about teaching children materialism and wasting money, highlighting backlash on consumerism and gifts for kids.

Comment questioning the amount of gifts given to kids, highlighting consumerism criticism in viral mom backlash.

Comment on social media criticizing a mom who went viral for an insane amount of gifts for her kids, highlighting consumerism backlash.

Comment from Lisa Bubbles criticizing excessive gifts for kids, highlighting greed and consumerism backlash online.

Comment from Christina discussing gifts, reflecting consumerism in the context of a mom going viral for many gifts for her kids.

Screenshot of a social media comment about waiting to open new underwear in June, relating to consumerism.