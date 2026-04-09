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Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet’s Beach Pics
Woman posing in clear water, part of viral funny recreation of Kylie Jenner and Timothu00e9e Chalamet beach pics.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet’s Beach Pics

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna, alongside her husband Harry Hamlin, who is best known for Clash of the Titans, on April 7, recreated Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s vacation pictures from last month.

Jenner drew ample buzz for flaunting her toned body in a black bikini while standing in the ocean, while Chalamet went viral for posing shirtless on the sand.

Highlights
  • Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin recreated Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s viral vacation shots.
  • The former perfectly mimicked Jenner’s ocean pose, while her husband copied Chalamet’s shirtless beach look.
  • The recreation sparked a wave of reactions, with many on social media claiming they outdid the original photos.

Despite the pair holidaying together, though, they failed to pose together and make their relationship social media official, which confused many. One X user even called it “strange.”

Rinna and Hamlin’s pictures, however, largely invited positive reactions from platform users, with one noting, “They ate it,” and another adding, “They’re so funny for this.”

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    Rinna and Hamlin had netizens in stitches with their playful recreation of Jenner and Chalamet’s vacation photos

    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

    Image credits: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

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    Rinna, sporting a black bikini, posed in the water to mimic Jenner, while Hamlin bared his upper body and perfected his arm placement to mirror Chalamet’s pose.

    “Having the time of our lives,” Rinna captioned the collage of their pictures on Instagram.

    As PopTingz, an X handle covering celebrity news and gossip, shared the snap on the platform, a follower commented, “Very on point. Hope it’s not AI.”

    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

    Image credits: lisarinna/Instagram

    A second shared similar views, writing that the pair copied Jenner and Chalamet so well that it made them think “it was AI.”

    “I thought they were AI versions of old Kylie and Timothée,” a third added.

    “I can’t believe the Temu version was the original one this time,” the next said.

    “They both outserved them,” someone else said.

    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

    Image credits: lisarinna/Instagram

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    Rinna drew significant individual praise as well, with one calling her “beautiful” and another saying she looked “flawless.”

    Comments about her husband were not so positive, though, as one user said, “Harry Hamlin looks 100 years old,” and another remarked he looks like a “d**ng jellyfish.”

    Timothée Chalamet, like Harry Hamlin, was also criticized for his appearance after posting his vacation photo

    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

    Image credits: PrincessZeldaBb

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    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

    Image credits: maelle_tales

    Chalamet is no stranger to comments about his slim frame, which some argue makes him appear younger than his age — and this time was no exception.

    “Bro looks like puberty forgot about him,” a critic said, while another advised, “Put on some bulk.”

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    The criticism of his physique soon escalated to the point where people began questioning how he impressed Kylie Jenner.

    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

    Image credits: kyliejenner/Instagram

    “She’s a swan, he’s a frog,” one said.

    “Crucify me, but she is too hot for him,” asserted another.

    “He and Kylie can’t be real. I mean, look at him lol,” a third remarked.

    “She’s everything, he’s just Ken,” opined the next.

    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

    Image credits: tchalamet/Instagram

    Kylie Jenner, however, feels differently about their relationship, according to an Us Weekly source, who claimed, “She is really proud of him and is always low-key bragging about him to her friends and family.”

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    “She is in awe of how respected he is by his peers,” the source added, further divulging that Jenner appreciates Chalamet’s career and ensures she prioritizes it despite her own busy schedule.

    The revelation came after Jenner was seen supporting Chalamet throughout the 2026 awards cycle

    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

    Image credits: slaygaykay

    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

    Image credits: loveitsofancy

    The pair first made a mutual appearance at the Critics’ Choice Awards on January 4. 

    As Chalamet picked up the Best Actor award for his ping-pong biopic Marty Supreme, he thanked Jenner from the stage for being the “foundation” of their relationship.

    He addressed her as his “partner of three years,” which also grabbed headlines.

    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    Chalamet and Jenner’s next awards show stop was the Golden Globes on January 11, where the former again bagged the Best Actor prize.

    This time, he acknowledged Jenner alongside his parents, expressing his “love” for them and thanking them for always being supportive. 

    Jenner then accompanied Chalamet to the BAFTAs and Oscars.

    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

    Image credits: Doug Peters/Getty Images

    Chalamet did not get the chance to take the stage at these two events, as he lost the Best Actor accolade to Robert Aramayo (I Swear) and Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), respectively.

    Daily Mail, citing a source, reported that Jenner felt bad for Chalamet’s Oscar loss because she believed “he worked hard on the film.”

    With their recent vacation, however, it seems that she, alongside the actor, has moved on from the setback.

    “You slayed King and Queen,” a netizen said about Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s picture 

    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

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    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

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    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

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    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

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    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

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    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

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    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

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    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

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    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

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    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

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    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

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    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

    Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Go Viral With Funny Recreation Of Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Beach Pics

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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