ADVERTISEMENT

From the tips of their tails to their boopable snoots, cats keep netizens endlessly amused. Whether they’re blepping, loafing, bleploafing, or getting a case of the zoomies at 3 in the morning, they’ve firmly claimed their place as the internet’s favorite animal.

One online community (boasting over half a million members) is dedicated to posting pics of cats proving that they can, and will, pour themselves into the most curious places. So, are cats liquid or solid? Dive into this collection and decide for yourself!    

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Literally

Two cats defying gravity and logic by fitting inside and on top of a plastic water bottle pack in a small space.

Beneficial_Sink_2949 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    How I Found My Cat This Morning

    White cat defying gravity, flowing like liquid while lounging stretched on a multi-level cat tree near a window.

    Jealous-Stable-7095 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    It's A Catscade

    Two orange and white cats lounging on wooden shelves attached to a door, showcasing flexible liquid-cats photos.

    Little_Sumo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It kinda makes sense that the internet is one big cat playground. While dog owners have always been able to socialize with their pets outdoors, it wasn’t until the web came along that cat lovers could share their obsession. It also doesn’t hurt that the kind of people who spend most time indoors and online (i.e. introverted geeks) are more drawn towards a pet that can walk itself.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Of course, it’s not hard to be the internet’s favorite animal when everything about you, from your physiology to your personality is just purrfect, even when you’re just a kitten. Of all the digital communities dedicated to celebrating felines, today we’re all about r/catsareliquid, a place where pics of cats who have poured themselves into odd places are the norm.
    #4

    Perfectly Fit

    Calico cat flowing like liquid, curled up inside a blue plastic laundry basket fitting perfectly into the nook.

    ElfinAllocation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Turns Out Pretzels Sink When Dropped In A Jar Of Cat

    Black and white cat curled up inside a large glass jar filled with pretzels, demonstrating liquid cats photos humor.

    Gimpyface Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Our Sunbathing Cat Tiny Melting On The Porch

    Gray cat stretched out on a wooden railing near an above-ground pool in a backyard, captured in liquid cats photos.

    Auridion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Just what makes cats so flexible, though? According to experts at Cats.com, cats have a jaw dropping 53 vertebrae (more than humans, who only have 33), mostly due to having over 20 of these small bones throughout their long tails. The bones in a cat’s spine are also very flexibly connected, with elastic cushioning discs between each one.

    The elasticity in cats’ vertebrae lets them turn their head and trunk around almost 180 degrees, meaning they can have their body facing one way while their head and neck are pointing in the complete opposite direction. These super flexible spinal connections explain why cats can twist in mid-air without damaging their spines and change direction in the blink of an eye.
    #7

    14 Pounds Of Cat In A 12” Sink

    Cat curled up tightly inside a round sink, blending perfectly with the dark countertop in this liquid cats photo.

    gknaussfsdf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    This Is Basil, And He Is 1 Gallon

    Cat flowing like liquid inside a large measuring jug, showing how cats defy gravity and fit into tight spaces.

    Justinehatesyou Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    He Can Play Tetris

    Tabby cat stretched and hanging upside down between couch cushions in a relaxed liquid cats photo.

    ndf99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Now that we know a bit about what makes our feline friends so amazingly bendy, let’s tuck into the topic at hand: are cats liquid? Well, interestingly enough, there’s actual science about this. Writing for Scientific American, Manon Bischoff says that memes referring to cats as liquid caught the eye of physicist Marc-Antoine Fardin of the Jacques Monod Institute, and he had an idea.

    In 2014, he began to scientifically study the fluid behavior of cats, a hobby that allowed him to put off his actual work. “This procrastination actually led to some success,” he explains in his TEDx talk. “It won me the Ig Nobel Prize of Physics, which rewards research that makes you laugh as well as think.”
    #10

    Meet Blossoms!

    Tabby cat comfortably curled up inside a clear container, demonstrating liquid cats photos with relaxed paws and face.

    JacquelinLaughridge Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Cat... Slug?

    Cat defying gravity, stretched out on a wooden floor, flowing like liquid into a narrow space near the wall.

    dvargas135 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Mods Are Sleeping. Upvote Sleeping Cat And Pan!

    Black cat curled up like a pan on a pink and yellow patterned blanket showing liquid cats photos humor.

    Honeycastle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fardin’s research was based on the science of fluid dynamics, also called rheology. In this field, objects that have a constant volume and a fixed shape are solids. On the other hand, the volume of liquids remains the same, but their shape can change. The latter criterion seems to apply to cats: despite a constant volume, they can bend as they please to squeeze into the most unlikely of places. 

    As Fardin points out, cats share other properties with liquids, too. For example, they have a yield stress, meaning that a minimum amount of force must be applied before they flow out of a container. In addition, cats, like a fluid, adapt their body to the vessel they enter so that they fill it completely. Basically, if a cat’s head can fit in it, the rest of its body can too. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Hey Bro, Your Cat Has Melted

    Cat flowing like liquid inside a transparent backpack, defying gravity by fitting perfectly into a small nook outdoors.

    hoangdl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Does Anyone Have A Towel Or Something? The Cat Spilled Again

    White cat stretched in an unusual position beside a red plaid pet bed on a wooden floor in liquid-cats photos style.

    wildblood859 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Spilled A Little Cat Into My Catholder, What Do I Do?

    Kitten curled inside a car cup holder creating a liquid cats photo with a soft, cozy appearance.

    NKVDawg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Well, who are we to argue with science? In the end, whether cats are officially liquid or just chaos wrapped in fur, the internet has spoken. Every photo of a cat melting into a bowl, vase, or sneaker reminds us why we love them: they literally bend the rules, reshape reality, and make the world delightfully weird, one physics-defying act at a time.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What do you think of the cats poured into curious places in this list? Do you have a cat that does the same? Upvote your favorites, share with a cat fan, and feel free to leave a comment if you can’t resist!

    #16

    Cat Fits Perfectly In Violin Case

    Orange cat flowing like liquid, stretched out inside a violin case on a wooden table in a cozy living room.

    THESILVERDRAGONYT Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Liquid Cheek

    Gray cat sleeping with head and paw hanging over edge of a box in a cozy indoor setting liquid cats photos

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Maybe Not Quite Liquid Yet But Definitely Melting

    Liquid cats photos showing a cat stretched out like liquid in a wooden bowl on a dining table with another cat below.

    Prior-Space-2732 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Magic Void Liquid Is Stored

    Black cat peeking from inside a large clay pot, showing cats defying gravity and flowing like liquid into small spaces

    nya4nko Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Freeze Frame Just Before This Cutie Goes All Over The Counter

    Orange cat squeezed inside a white container with paws sticking through holes, demonstrating liquid cats photos humor.

    sfaulkner89 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Liquid Cat In A Bowl Served With Toe Beans

    White cat curled up inside a transparent bubble on a cat tree, showing liquid-cats-photos perspective from below.

    SimplyEquivocal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Didn't Stop Meowing Until He Was In The Cup

    Small kitten flowing like liquid, curled up inside a clear plastic cup held gently in person's hands.

    VickeyBaran Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Ooooo I’ll Take The One On The Bottom Left

    Black and white cat flowing like liquid inside a refrigerator among bottles, showcasing gravity-defying cat behavior.

    Public_Climate_7434 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    The Purrfect Spot

    Orange cat sleeping stretched out and molded perfectly on curved roof tiles in a liquid cats photos moment.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Cat.zip

    Ginger and white cat curled inside a cardboard box, defying gravity and flowing like liquid into a small space.

    Ch00singBeggar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    When Your Cat Arrives In The Mail

    Orange cat stretched and relaxed inside a narrow cardboard box, demonstrating liquid cats photos charm and flexibility.

    giodongqua Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Awww 🥰

    A white and black cat curled up inside a clear glass bowl, exemplifying liquid cats photos with a relaxed expression.

    AwwCatsDotCom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    A Noodle

    White cat stretched out with body spilling over pet bed, demonstrating liquid cats photos in a cozy room setting.

    raijin90 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Someone Remembered To Water The Flowers

    Several liquid cats photos showing kittens curled up tightly inside a flower pot with yellow flowers.

    ilumewey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Dam Broke

    Black cat perched on top of a cat tower with beige fabric flowing through the side opening in a liquid cats photo.

    Bicc_boye Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    This Belongs In Here

    White cat fitting perfectly inside a clear container labeled flour among kitchen items, showcasing liquid-cats-photos humor.

    u--x Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Always Remember To Water Your Plants

    Cat curled up and sleeping inside a large blue pot with a small tree growing from the soil, liquid cats photos.

    bouchandre Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Someone Told Me You Guys Would Love Honey! He Loves This Position

    Black cat defying gravity and logic, flowing like liquid as it sprawls across a rug and tile floor in a relaxed pose.

    Queasy-Stay1882 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Soup Of The Day

    White cat perfectly molded and relaxed inside a clear curved bowl, demonstrating liquid cats photos in a cozy home setting.

    MethaneProbe4MrLion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Tough Economy, Liquidating My Assets

    Fluffy cat fitting snugly into a clear plastic container, showcasing a perfect liquid cats photos moment at home.

    cakes1todough1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Pixel Is Liquid

    Ginger cat curled up inside a clear plastic container, showcasing liquid cats photos in a cozy indoor setting.

    NothinButKn8 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Somebody Forgot To Put The Cap On And He's Just Oozing Out

    Gray cat stretching its body out of a small container on a wooden floor in a home setting showcasing liquid cat photo.

    9999monkeys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Liquid In A Wooden Bowl

    Gray tabby cat curled up tightly inside a wooden bowl, showing classic liquid cat behavior on a hardwood floor.

    bou4pas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    The Cat Water Bowl Is Filled

    Two cats flowing like liquid, curled up tightly inside the compartments of a pink double pet bowl on a tiled floor.

    tyw7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Almost Spilled

    Fluffy cat squeezed inside a clear container, showcasing the liquid cats concept with its head tilted back.

    vihor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    :3

    Orange cat squeezed under a table with paws dangling, showing an adorable liquid cats photo moment in a cozy indoor setting.

    Amateurlapse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    The First 90 Degree Weekend In Colorado Melted My Cat

    Black and white cat defying gravity, flowing like liquid while stretched out on a beige carpet in a relaxed pose.

    kendrafae7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    I Am Plant

    Cat perched on a tall plant stand blending in with leaves in a humorous liquid cats photo.

    Lill34 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Liquid Yeti Filling Up A Small Box

    Fluffy cat defying gravity, flowing like liquid, fitting perfectly into a small cardboard box on the floor.

    TranscendentalNova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Proof Cats Are Liquid

    Fluffy orange cat curled up inside a cooking pot with a glass lid on a kitchen stove.

    fireboltz200 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Stretched, Melted, Fell Asleep

    Tabby cat stretched out fully on the floor with its body elongated like a liquid in this liquid-cats photos.

    original-CABANARAMA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!