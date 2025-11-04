It kinda makes sense that the internet is one big cat playground. While dog owners have always been able to socialize with their pets outdoors, it wasn’t until the web came along that cat lovers could share their obsession. It also doesn’t hurt that the kind of people who spend most time indoors and online (i.e. introverted geeks) are more drawn towards a pet that can walk itself.

Of course, it’s not hard to be the internet’s favorite animal when everything about you, from your physiology to your personality is just purrfect, even when you’re just a kitten. Of all the digital communities dedicated to celebrating felines, today we’re all about r/catsareliquid, a place where pics of cats who have poured themselves into odd places are the norm.