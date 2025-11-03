ADVERTISEMENT

Cats might dominate the internet with their antics, attitude, and photogenic purrfection, but that doesn’t mean other critters don’t get their day in the cyber sun too. Animals of all kinds find their way onto our screens daily and we couldn’t be happier about it.

While there are several online communities dedicated to bringing netizens the best of beasts, we’ve picked a few that gave us the fuzzies with their ample bleps, blops, blups and bleploaves. Cuddle up to this collection of the cutest!

More info: Reddit | Reddit | Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

He Does A Blep Every Day

Gray and white kitten lying on striped fabric with tongue slightly out showing one of the cutest animal bleps.

blepsforjesus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
traceyattwood avatar
Fraxinus excelsior
Fraxinus excelsior
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of my beautiful grey boys used to sleep like this regularly, I wish I could post his picture here off my phone

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    This Is Stan. He Survived Being Hit By A Car. He's Happy & Healthy But He's Been Left With A Permanent Blep

    Black and white cat wearing a colorful bandana with its tongue sticking out, showing one of the cutest animal bleps.

    flowersstorms Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Raccoon Blep

    Two fluffy raccoons near a bowl of green food, one showing a cute animal bleps with its tongue out.

    matthieuC Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Urban Dictionary, the web’s most popular slang resource, defines the word "blep" as, "the act of a cat sticking its tongue out slightly without realizing it, often for long periods of time." The term was first coined over ten years ago by the creator of the r/Blep subreddit, BillohRly, who also came up with the variations "blop" and "blup" to describe the same behavior in other animals.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But just why do cats blep? There are actually several reasons. When cats stick their tongues out, they are literally getting a better sense of their environment by analyzing scents. This is part of the Flehmen response, which aids them in "smelling" through taste when encountering something unusual, like new smells on your shoes or clothes.
    #4

    Double Rabbit Blep

    Two small rabbits showing their tongues in a playful gesture, capturing the cutest animal bleps moment.

    matthieuC Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    This Is Magnus. He Lives In A Constant State Of Blep

    Black fluffy dog lying on floor with tongue blep showing in a cozy indoor setting, cutest animal bleps captured.

    KailunKat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    She Bleps All The Time, But I Can Never Grab My Phone Fast Enough To Take A Pic

    Gray and white cat with bright green eyes sticking out its tongue, showing one of the cutest animal bleps up close.

    TheNameIsChops Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bleps also happen when a cat is deeply relaxed, especially during sleep. Their jaws may slacken, letting their tongue slip out, a sign they feel completely safe and comfortable. Certain breeds like Persians or Himalayans are more prone to blepping because of their facial structure, which makes keeping their tongue inside a bit more challenging.

    Sometimes, blepping can be a sign of dental discomfort, nausea, or even stress. If your cat bleps frequently alongside symptoms like drooling or trouble eating, it may be a sign of a health issue that warrants a trip to the vet - no cat’s favorite activity.
    #7

    Baby Fox Blep

    Baby fox showing a cute animal blep while standing outside on a wooden deck through a glass door

    matthieuC Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    olivehuedesigns avatar
    jasper
    jasper
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have seen this numerous times, but it will never not be adorable!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Pumpkin Blepping In His Sleep

    Sleeping kitten with tongue sticking out covered by a blue blanket showing one of the cutest animal bleps.

    Gardengoddess83 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Neighbors Threw Their Cat Out In The Winter Because He "Stopped Using The Litterbox". I Stole Him And He Repayed Me With This Minute Long Blep!

    Black and white cat showing a cute blep with its tongue out while resting on a cozy blanket indoors.

    steventactical Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If you’ve ever owned a cat or known someone who does, you’ve probably seen the adorable phenomenon known as “cat loaf.” This cozy position, where a cat tucks in its paws and transforms into a fluffy bread-like shape, has captivated feline lovers everywhere. But have you ever wondered why cats do this?

    The answer lies in both their feline physiology and instincts. Cats are naturally inclined to conserve body heat, and the loaf position helps them do just that. By tucking in their paws and tail, they minimize heat loss, keeping their core temperature stable. This is especially common in colder environments, where a good loaf can make all the difference in staying warm and comfortable.
    #10

    Hope It’s Not Been Posted Before, Because This Is Freaking Adorable!

    Adorable otter resting on a rock with its tongue out, showcasing one of the cutest animal bleps in nature.

    Aelspeth87 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Lost My Cranky Angel Yesterday - Here's Her Angriest Blep. Safe Travels, Chomp Princess 💖😾💖

    Tabby cat showing the cutest animal bleps with its tongue sticking out behind a blue blanket on a bed.

    tamitaylorshair Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Our Brand New Little Girl Blepped In Just 4 Days

    Kitten showing cutest animal bleps while resting on a person's arm with a TV remote nearby on a couch.

    thebizzle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Beyond warmth, loafing is also a sign that a cat feels safe and relaxed. When a cat is in a full loaf, it means they’re at ease but still ready to react if needed. Unlike when they’re sprawled out and totally vulnerable, a loaf position allows them to spring into action if something unexpected happens. It’s a perfect balance of relaxation and vigilance.

    Interestingly, a cat’s loafing style can reveal a lot about their mood and health. A tight, compact loaf often means a cat is feeling cozy and secure, while a looser loaf with one paw slightly out might indicate they’re just resting lightly. However, if a cat is loafing with a tense expression or awkward posture, it could be a sign of discomfort or illness worth visiting a vet for, just in case.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Red Panda Blep

    Red panda showing a cute animal blep with its tongue out while reaching for treats on a wooden ladder outdoors.

    Chruper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Black Cat I Befriended In My Backyard

    Black cat sitting on grass with its tongue slightly sticking out showing a cute animal blep moment outdoors.

    SarcasticMothchild Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Bandit Was Banned From R/Animalsbeingderps For Posting This Pic

    Cute corgi dog with tongue out blepping, showing an adorable animal bleps moment indoors on carpet.

    cherrytreeguy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    All things considered, we’re assuming that when a cat bleploafs, like some of the kitties in this list, it’s at the height of comfy derpyness, and you’re basically forced to take a pic (or, let’s face it, a few) and slap it all over your socials. And who could blame you? Your feline companion could just be the next meme, after all.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What did you think of the animals blepping in this list? Which cute creature does it best? Upvote your favorites and feel free to comment on the ones that made you go, “Awwww!”

    #16

    Rip My Bestfriend. She Had The Best Bleps! She Was 18 Y/O In This Pic And Never Looked A Day Over 5!

    Tabby cat resting with its tongue slightly out, showing one of the cutest animal bleps in a cozy setting.

    sqwigles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    razill99 avatar
    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So sorry for your loss. Their time as angels on earth is way too short

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    October Looks Like A A Scruffy Muppet With A Blep

    Fluffy black cat with bright yellow eyes and tongue sticking out sitting on a wooden floor animal bleps moment.

    littlebittyoctober Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    My One Eyed Blep

    White and orange cat wearing a blue collar lying on carpet with tongue sticking out in a cute animal bleps pose

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    I Lost Her 4 Years Ago But This Will Forever Be My Favorite "I Pooped In Your Garden" Blep

    Brown and white dog showing a cute animal blep while standing on green grass in a garden setting

    bootmama64 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    My New Dog, His Name Is Jake

    Close-up of a light brown dog outdoors showing a cute animal blep with its tongue slightly sticking out under a clear blue sky.

    Mk_rhyno13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    My Neighbor Saved This Cat Yesterday And Captured A Very Happy Blep :p

    White kitten with tongue sticking out blepping, held gently in hand against purple background and mirror reflection nearby

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Just Happened To Have My Camera With Me In The Animal Shelter, When I Was Gifted A Blep From The Heavens

    Black and white kitten with blue eyes showing cutest animal bleps by sticking its tongue out slightly.

    thekanamitchick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    In Memoriam Blep. Rip Herman

    Tabby cat with wide eyes and tongue sticking out, showing one of the cutest animal bleps on a plaid couch.

    Tyson-Bigby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    razill99 avatar
    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry for ur loss. They are always taken too soon

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    How To Blep Your Dragon (X-Post From R/Aww)

    Black cat with yellow eyes and bat wings costume sticking out tongue for cutest animal bleps.

    handofgranite Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Dave Cat Blepping Like A Pro. 👌🏻

    Black and white cat with wide eyes and tongue sticking out in a cute animal bleps moment on a cozy sofa.

    cuddles_like_a_rock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    The "Not Supposed To Be On The Counter" Blep

    Fluffy tabby cat with its tongue sticking out, resting on a kitchen counter surrounded by household items, cutest animal bleps.

    DrPopcornMD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    My 18 Yr Old Office Kitty 'Poof' Giving A Morning Blep :)

    Gray and white cat with large eyes showing a cute animal blep while resting on a wooden office desk.

    l3ananaStand Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    My 12 Year Old Cat Prince's Blep As He Anticipates His Tuna. (And Yes, I Did Teach Him To Give Paw)

    White fluffy cat with tongue out giving a paw to a hand, showcasing one of the cutest animal bleps.

    coconutbananaa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Toothy Smile Blep

    Gray kitten lying on a yellow blanket with its tongue sticking out showing one cute animal blep.

    stengebt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    The Tiniest Of Bleps. He Sat Like This For A Solid 5 Minutes

    Black fluffy cat sitting on the floor with its tongue slightly sticking out in a cute animal bleps moment.

    paranormaldaisy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    My Tuxedo Usually Doesn't Blep, But This Here Was Caught My The Cat Sitter

    Black and white cat sitting on wood floor with wide eyes and tongue slightly sticking out in a cute animal blep pose.

    taschana Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Caught This Blep During A Moment Of Deep Thought

    Close-up of a gray tabby cat blepping with its tongue slightly out, showing one of the cutest animal bleps.

    motoo344 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    My Girlfriend’s Cat Is A Blep Goldmine

    Siamese cat with dark face and blue eyes showing cutest animal bleps by sticking out its tongue slightly.

    youngsamsa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    This Is Missy, She Loves To Blep

    Fluffy tabby kitten with bright eyes sitting on wooden floor showing adorable animal blep with tongue out.

    PopDaKira Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    I Got Engaged And My Giant Derp Of A Cat Gary Gave Me The Best Ring Photo To Post On Fb. Excellent Blepper

    Black and white cat blepping with its tongue out behind a hand wearing a ring in front of window blinds.

    karliflan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Lil “Happy With My New Family” Blep

    Black kitten lying on wooden floor with tongue sticking out showing one of the cutest animal bleps seen up close.

    podunk_red Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    I Got Up To Check The Mail, Looked Over And Was Greeted With A Wonderful Blep

    Black and white cat with eyes closed and tongue sticking out in a cute animal bleps moment on a soft surface.

    chesleymt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    My Best Friend Since I Was 6 Passed Away Last Week. He Was A Blep Master And Used To Look At Me Like This When He Was Hungry

    Close-up of a cat showing a cute animal blep with its tongue sticking out and expressive eyes.

    sads4turn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    razill99 avatar
    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am so sorry for you loss. Their time is always too short on earth.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #39

    Smushflace Blep

    Cat pressing its face against a fishbowl creating a cute animal blep reflection with a colorful fish inside.

    stbernardy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Kitty Bleploaf

    Adorable cat with large eyes and tongue sticking out in a cute animal bleps moment on a wooden table indoors.

    GoodOwRow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    The Loaf Has Blepped

    Black cat with wide eyes and tongue sticking out sitting on a shoebox showing one of the cutest animal bleps.

    Camsy34 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Bleploafing On A Book

    Black cat with wide eyes and tongue sticking out, showcasing one of the cutest animal bleps on a stack of books indoors.

    Camsy34 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    The Teeniest Of Bleps Whilst Loafing

    Black and white cat with bright green eyes and a small tongue blep, resting on a table indoors, cutest animal bleps.

    free-hugs-cost-a-hug Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Cleo Bleps

    Calico cat resting on colorful blanket with tongue out showing the cutest animal bleps in a cozy indoor setting.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    He's Angry Cos I Burnt Him

    Black cat with tongue out blepping while resting on a cloth on wooden floor, showing cutest animal bleps charm.

    whipplemynipple Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Post-Sleep Blep

    Black fluffy cat with tongue blep sitting on a wooden surface showing one of the cutest animal bleps.

    neptunetheorangecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Bleploaf In A Circle

    Black cat with wide eyes and tongue slightly sticking out, showcasing one of the cutest animal bleps on a carpeted floor.

    Magic_SkeletonGirl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    A Persian Floof Loaf On A Persian Rug (With Added Mlem)

    Fluffy white cat with large eyes and a small tongue blep sitting on a patterned rug showcasing cutest animal bleps.

    tiberius-skywalker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Kitten Bleep

    Gray tabby cat lying on a plaid blanket with its tongue slightly out showing one of the cutest animal bleps.

    jd2cylman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Immie's Slightly Different Angle Bleploaf

    Tabby cat with green eyes and a blep lying on a couch, showing one tongue tip in a cozy home setting.

    CarbineFox Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Penny Decided To Gift Us With A Blep After Helping Make The Bed

    Calico cat lying on a bed with its tongue slightly out showing one of the cutest animal bleps.

    twodadshuggin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!