51 Perfect Pics Of Animals Being Cute And Funny To Distract You From Monday
Cats might dominate the internet with their antics, attitude, and photogenic purrfection, but that doesn’t mean other critters don’t get their day in the cyber sun too. Animals of all kinds find their way onto our screens daily and we couldn’t be happier about it.
While there are several online communities dedicated to bringing netizens the best of beasts, we’ve picked a few that gave us the fuzzies with their ample bleps, blops, blups and bleploaves. Cuddle up to this collection of the cutest!
He Does A Blep Every Day
One of my beautiful grey boys used to sleep like this regularly, I wish I could post his picture here off my phone
This Is Stan. He Survived Being Hit By A Car. He's Happy & Healthy But He's Been Left With A Permanent Blep
Raccoon Blep
Urban Dictionary, the web’s most popular slang resource, defines the word "blep" as, "the act of a cat sticking its tongue out slightly without realizing it, often for long periods of time." The term was first coined over ten years ago by the creator of the r/Blep subreddit, BillohRly, who also came up with the variations "blop" and "blup" to describe the same behavior in other animals.
But just why do cats blep? There are actually several reasons. When cats stick their tongues out, they are literally getting a better sense of their environment by analyzing scents. This is part of the Flehmen response, which aids them in "smelling" through taste when encountering something unusual, like new smells on your shoes or clothes.
Double Rabbit Blep
This Is Magnus. He Lives In A Constant State Of Blep
She Bleps All The Time, But I Can Never Grab My Phone Fast Enough To Take A Pic
Bleps also happen when a cat is deeply relaxed, especially during sleep. Their jaws may slacken, letting their tongue slip out, a sign they feel completely safe and comfortable. Certain breeds like Persians or Himalayans are more prone to blepping because of their facial structure, which makes keeping their tongue inside a bit more challenging.
Sometimes, blepping can be a sign of dental discomfort, nausea, or even stress. If your cat bleps frequently alongside symptoms like drooling or trouble eating, it may be a sign of a health issue that warrants a trip to the vet - no cat’s favorite activity.
Baby Fox Blep
Pumpkin Blepping In His Sleep
Neighbors Threw Their Cat Out In The Winter Because He "Stopped Using The Litterbox". I Stole Him And He Repayed Me With This Minute Long Blep!
If you’ve ever owned a cat or known someone who does, you’ve probably seen the adorable phenomenon known as “cat loaf.” This cozy position, where a cat tucks in its paws and transforms into a fluffy bread-like shape, has captivated feline lovers everywhere. But have you ever wondered why cats do this?
The answer lies in both their feline physiology and instincts. Cats are naturally inclined to conserve body heat, and the loaf position helps them do just that. By tucking in their paws and tail, they minimize heat loss, keeping their core temperature stable. This is especially common in colder environments, where a good loaf can make all the difference in staying warm and comfortable.
Hope It’s Not Been Posted Before, Because This Is Freaking Adorable!
Lost My Cranky Angel Yesterday - Here's Her Angriest Blep. Safe Travels, Chomp Princess 💖😾💖
Our Brand New Little Girl Blepped In Just 4 Days
Beyond warmth, loafing is also a sign that a cat feels safe and relaxed. When a cat is in a full loaf, it means they’re at ease but still ready to react if needed. Unlike when they’re sprawled out and totally vulnerable, a loaf position allows them to spring into action if something unexpected happens. It’s a perfect balance of relaxation and vigilance.
Interestingly, a cat’s loafing style can reveal a lot about their mood and health. A tight, compact loaf often means a cat is feeling cozy and secure, while a looser loaf with one paw slightly out might indicate they’re just resting lightly. However, if a cat is loafing with a tense expression or awkward posture, it could be a sign of discomfort or illness worth visiting a vet for, just in case.
Red Panda Blep
Black Cat I Befriended In My Backyard
Bandit Was Banned From R/Animalsbeingderps For Posting This Pic
All things considered, we’re assuming that when a cat bleploafs, like some of the kitties in this list, it’s at the height of comfy derpyness, and you’re basically forced to take a pic (or, let’s face it, a few) and slap it all over your socials. And who could blame you? Your feline companion could just be the next meme, after all.
What did you think of the animals blepping in this list? Which cute creature does it best? Upvote your favorites and feel free to comment on the ones that made you go, “Awwww!”
Rip My Bestfriend. She Had The Best Bleps! She Was 18 Y/O In This Pic And Never Looked A Day Over 5!
October Looks Like A A Scruffy Muppet With A Blep
My One Eyed Blep
I Lost Her 4 Years Ago But This Will Forever Be My Favorite "I Pooped In Your Garden" Blep
My New Dog, His Name Is Jake
My Neighbor Saved This Cat Yesterday And Captured A Very Happy Blep :p
Just Happened To Have My Camera With Me In The Animal Shelter, When I Was Gifted A Blep From The Heavens
In Memoriam Blep. Rip Herman
How To Blep Your Dragon (X-Post From R/Aww)
Dave Cat Blepping Like A Pro. 👌🏻
The "Not Supposed To Be On The Counter" Blep
My 18 Yr Old Office Kitty 'Poof' Giving A Morning Blep :)
My 12 Year Old Cat Prince's Blep As He Anticipates His Tuna. (And Yes, I Did Teach Him To Give Paw)
Toothy Smile Blep
The Tiniest Of Bleps. He Sat Like This For A Solid 5 Minutes
My Tuxedo Usually Doesn't Blep, But This Here Was Caught My The Cat Sitter
Caught This Blep During A Moment Of Deep Thought
My Girlfriend’s Cat Is A Blep Goldmine
This Is Missy, She Loves To Blep
I Got Engaged And My Giant Derp Of A Cat Gary Gave Me The Best Ring Photo To Post On Fb. Excellent Blepper
Lil “Happy With My New Family” Blep
I Got Up To Check The Mail, Looked Over And Was Greeted With A Wonderful Blep
My Best Friend Since I Was 6 Passed Away Last Week. He Was A Blep Master And Used To Look At Me Like This When He Was Hungry
Smushflace Blep
Kitty Bleploaf
The Loaf Has Blepped
Bleploafing On A Book
The Teeniest Of Bleps Whilst Loafing
Cleo Bleps
He's Angry Cos I Burnt Him
Post-Sleep Blep
Bleploaf In A Circle
A Persian Floof Loaf On A Persian Rug (With Added Mlem)
Kitten Bleep
Immie's Slightly Different Angle Bleploaf
Penny Decided To Gift Us With A Blep After Helping Make The Bed
A little blep from Eowyn. 2020-blep-...95e2ef.jpg
A little blep from Eowyn. 2020-blep-...95e2ef.jpg