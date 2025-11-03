ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no arguing that, while dogs may be man’s best friend, cats have dominated the internet since day one. Whether they’re blepping, loafing, purring, pouncing, or having a case of the midnight zoomies, netizens will always find a way to celebrate them.

One online community is devoted to posting before-and-after pics of kittens and the cats they’ve become, and it’s possibly the most adorable thing we’ve ever seen. Dive into this collection of the best and share it with a cat fan - just try not to collapse from cuteness overload.

More info: Reddit