There’s no arguing that, while dogs may be man’s best friend, cats have dominated the internet since day one. Whether they’re blepping, loafing, purring, pouncing, or having a case of the midnight zoomies, netizens will always find a way to celebrate them.

One online community is devoted to posting before-and-after pics of kittens and the cats they’ve become, and it’s possibly the most adorable thing we’ve ever seen. Dive into this collection of the best and share it with a cat fan - just try not to collapse from cuteness overload. 

#1

From Tiny Butler To Full-Time Lounge Lizard

Black and white kitten and cat side by side, showing growth and development from kitten to cat.

Galatic_Kitty Report

    #2

    From 6 Weeks To 6 Months

    Gray kitten growing to cat from six weeks to six months old, shown side by side on a white surface.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    #3

    Just Celebrated 12 Years With My Baby Girl 🖤

    Black and white cat growing from kitten to cat shown in two side-by-side photos on furniture and indoors.

    harothecat3 Report

    Cats have been living alongside humans for around 10,000 years. Archaeologists discovered evidence of domesticated cats in Cyprus long before the internet was even a dream. Back then, humans gave them shelter, and in return, cats protected grain stores from rodents. And, of course, with cats come kittens. 

    Experts agree that, after just 9 weeks in the womb, kittens are born tiny and fragile. They’re only about 3-4 ounces at birth; about the weight of a smartphone. Their eyes and ears are closed (they can’t see or hear properly until around 7 to 14 days old), but when their eyes do open, they’re always striking blue, because pigmentation in the iris hasn’t developed yet. 

    #4

    They Grew Up So Well 🥹

    Two cats showing growth from kitten to cat, resting together in a pet carrier and cuddling on a wooden surface.

    nothatnoah Report

    #5

    Clementine 3 Weeks>3months>1 Year 🥹

    Kitten and grown cat side by side, illustrating the difference a few years makes.

    Safe-Championship908 Report

    #6

    Twig (Tortie) When We First Brought Her Home vs. Now

    Orange and black cats sitting on tables showing transformation from kittens to cats.

    Aquariumcats Report

    By week 3, kittens start wobbling around and developing basic locomotive skills. By about 7-8 weeks, they’re exploring actively and engaging in social play like chasing, pouncing and climbing. Their hearing, smell and reflexes are super sharp, and their famous “righting reflex” (landing on their feet) begins developing at 3-4 weeks.

    Kittens spend about 70% of their day sleeping. That endless napping fuels rapid growth and brain development. When awake, they can hear ultrasonic frequencies, allowing them to detect even the tiniest squeaks from potential prey. Their whiskers are ultra-sensitive and help them navigate tight spaces with surgical precision.
    #7

    Maple’s Kitten Pics Keep Getting Stolen, So Here’s An Update!

    Orange tabby kitten grown into a cat, shown sleeping on a bed and then sitting alert near an art desk.

    jjt_123 Report

    #8

    This Is Baby. He Was Born During A Storm And It Scared His Mom Off So I Raised Him From Day One

    Newborn kitten being bottle-fed and fully grown cat resting comfortably, showing the difference from kitten to cat.

    reddit.com Report

    #9

    Benji Started Yelling At Me The Moment I Brought Him Home (12wks). He Hasn’t Stopped Since (6 Yrs)

    Side-by-side images showing kitten and fully-grown fluffy cat.

    radcatters Report

    As kittens mature, they begin developing independence, and plenty of personality! Around three to six months, their coordination improves dramatically. This is when you start to see glimpses of the confident, self-assured cat they’ll become. Their baby fluff gives way to sleeker fur, and their signature cat “attitude” starts to shine through.

    By the one-year mark, most kittens have officially transitioned into adulthood. They’re still playful but calmer, their energy now balanced with moments of zen-like relaxation. Adult cats retain that kitten curiosity but use it with more control. Their hunting instincts remain strong, even if their “prey” is just a feather toy or a laser dot these days.
    #10

    Arnold Goes From Trash Boy To Best Boy

    Orange tabby kitten hiding among wooden planks and grown cat resting on a pet bed with a dog nearby showing growth from kitten to cat.

    Nermcore Report

    #11

    Miss Molly, Found Abandoned In A Box On The Side Of The Road

    Fluffy kitten laying on a blanket and the same grown cat standing on hind legs playing indoors.

    GuiPhips Report

    #12

    I Posted About Arlo A Year Ago And Thought I’d Update Now That He’s Fully Grown

    Side-by-side images showing a kitten grown into a large cat wearing a festive collar indoors.

    wildfire155 Report

    While they could make a living just being cute, one of the earliest recorded professions for cats was that of a pest exterminator. Ancient Egyptians revered their ability to put an end to rodents that threatened grain supplies. Their efficiency in keeping food stores safe led to their worship, with some even being mummified alongside their owners - talk about an employee appreciation program.

    During the Age of Exploration, cats became essential crew members. Sailors kept them on board to control rat populations that could spread disease or damage food supplies. Some cats, like Simon of the HMS Amethyst, became naval legends. Simon even received the Dickin Medal for his service during the Chinese Civil War, proving that ship cats were more than just freeloading furballs.
    #13

    Spectacular Glow Up Since Last Summer

    A small kitten resting on a person's lap and the same cat grown, sleeping peacefully on a soft surface.

    Leirnis Report

    #14

    She Grow Up ❤️❤️❤️

    A black and white kitten wrapped in a blanket next to the same cat fully grown with wide eyes.

    AccomplishedAd925 Report

    #15

    Noodle And Gnocchi From 10 Weeks To 4 Years

    Two tabby cats side by side, showing the change from kitten to cat.

    queenofthekumquats Report

    Whatever they grow up to be, watching a kitten mature is like watching chaos evolve into charisma. One day, they’re stumbling after their own tails; the next, they’re strutting around like they own the world. From helpless fluffballs to majestic purring companions, cats remind us daily why we fell in love with them in the first place.

    What do you think of the before-and-after pics of the kitties in this list? Cuter as kittens, or cats? Upvote your favorites and don’t be shy to leave a comment if the cuteness is too much for you!

    #16

    We Found Our Cat’s Old Toy Under The Fridge

    Side by side images of a kitten and the same kitten all grown up into a cat.

    CleverUsername006 Report

    #17

    From 1 Month To 7 Months. I Was About To Adopt My Very First Kitten ; Cat Foster Family Said "Don't You Want To Adopt These Two? They'd Be So Happy Together". They Were So Right

    Side-by-side images showing the change from kittens to cats.

    croutelle Report

    #18

    1 And A Half Year Difference

    Side-by-side images showing the change from kitten to cat.

    nucleargreenday Report

    #19

    Phil, 8 Weeks To 5 Months

    Side-by-side images showing a fluffy white and orange cat grown from kitten to cat in a home setting.

    Pinkpurplegreentea Report

    #20

    Can Someone Please Explain How She Got So Big Like I Don’t Understand

    Gray tabby kitten and same grown cat resting indoors, showing the growth stages from kitten to cat.

    sarahkali Report

    #21

    Nyx - Thrown Out A Car Window At 6 Wks, Queen Of The Castle At 2 Yrs

    Side-by-side images showing the growing transformation from kitten to cat with soft fur and bright eyes indoors.

    ArtisticTarantula Report

    #22

    She's 14 Now, But We Still Call Her Kitten

    Fluffy white cat growing from kitten to cat resting on striped blanket and perched on cat tree indoors.

    Laney20 Report

    #23

    Skippy With His Mama, Emcee. 3.5 Months -> 2 Years

    Two cats sitting side by side, showing the contrast from kitten to cat.

    Laney20 Report

    #24

    Clonazepam Was A 4 Month Old Watercolor Baby. Now She’s 7

    Side by side images of a kitten and the same kitten all grown up.

    cat_blep Report

    #25

    Skippy Is Bigger, But Still The Same Kitty At Heart. 2 Weeks -> 1.5 Years

    Side by side images of a kitten and the same kitten all grown up.

    Laney20 Report

    #26

    Oh How They Grow Up So Fast

    Side by side images of a kitten and the same kitten all grown up.

    Tay1ormoon Report

    #27

    💖petra💖

    A gray and white kitten next to a picture of it all grown up.

    ilIa_mae Report

    #28

    3 Years Later… Just Longer And Sleeker

    Black kitten sleeping curled up on blanket next to stuffed animal then stretching as a fully grown cat on bed showing transition from kitten to cat.

    mulanusaf Report

    #29

    My 7 Year Old Babygirl Leia, 100% Hair

    Black kitten being held in hands transitioning to a fully grown black cat sitting on a stool indoors.

    NikiBubbles Report

    #30

    Fizzgig Was Just A Tiny Poofball When I Found Him

    Side by side images of a ginger kitten and the same kitten all grown up.

    squishedgoomba Report

