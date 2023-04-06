The primary fuel of the internet is, and you probably won’t be surprised, cat and food pics. Just like our fascination with felines is unparalleled, so is our endearing love for food.

Think of ice cream selfies, beautifully served dinner pics, cocktail dates, and all the times that people realized food is life and life is food.

This massively popular subreddit with 5.6 million members serves as proof of how much we all enjoy looking at the appetizing pictures. Below we prepared a new batch of freshly baked posts from the subreddit, so enjoy!

More gastronomic inspiration awaits in our previous features here, here, and here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Sourdoughbaguette

Sourdoughbaguette

chikara27 Report

21points
POST
Rats Inc
Rats Inc
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

bro this is a literal work of art

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#2

Cube Croissant (Filled With Pistachio Creme) - Copenhagen, Denmark

Cube Croissant (Filled With Pistachio Creme) - Copenhagen, Denmark

cheesytodd Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#3

Lemon Custard Dessert Called “Not A Lemon” In Duoro Valley, Portugal

Lemon Custard Dessert Called “Not A Lemon” In Duoro Valley, Portugal

cheesytodd Report

18points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love anything lemon, and whoever made this is extremely talented.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#4

My French Toast Jam Sandwich

My French Toast Jam Sandwich

ohhomelygirl Report

17points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

tokemynuts2 Report

15points
POST
Anna Demkovych
Anna Demkovych
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The table looks like the mixture of whats in the plate

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#6

My First Time Making Blueberry Pie

My First Time Making Blueberry Pie

thenameofbeautiful Report

14points
POST
Anna Demkovych
Anna Demkovych
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

First time?? I guess you discovered a hidden talent for baking!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#7

Rice Cooker Pancake

Rice Cooker Pancake

alejbondra007 Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#8

[homemade] My Attempt At Spicy Miso Ramen

[homemade] My Attempt At Spicy Miso Ramen

nix0nn Report

13points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Authentic ramen takes a very long time and lots of effort, that looks great.

1
1point
reply
#9

Happy Pancake Day

Happy Pancake Day

aminorman Report

13points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes the pancakes and bacon look good, but those sausages look magnificent.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#10

Dutch Farmers Gouda One With Sambal And Jalapeno

Dutch Farmers Gouda One With Sambal And Jalapeno

mitch-mma Report

12points
POST
The thinker's alt
The thinker's alt
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sambal in a cheese? This intrigues me

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Thick Cocoa Brownies

Thick Cocoa Brownies

L0v3_26 Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#12

My First Pizza

My First Pizza

Hl_IM_MR_MEESEEKS Report

12points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Excuse me? First? That looks amazing, mushrooms on a pizza make me very happy.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#13

Burger I Made Last Weekend

Burger I Made Last Weekend

pixelatedvegene Report

12points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you for not piling your burger up with a ton of s**t, a classic burger is delicious and this looks fire

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#14

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

otiso_niloc Report

11points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We have an amazing food truck here that serves chicken katsu, this looks just like it.

0
0points
reply
#15

I Make Bagels; My Labmate Makes Gravlax. This Week, We Did A Collaboration

I Make Bagels; My Labmate Makes Gravlax. This Week, We Did A Collaboration

vee-effekt Report

11points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Salmon bagels are one of the best things on earth. Your bagels look amazing, and that salmon looks perfect.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#16

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

Kzombi3z Report

11points
POST
#17

Air Fryer Roasted Parmesan Potatoes! Recipe And Tips In Comments

Air Fryer Roasted Parmesan Potatoes! Recipe And Tips In Comments

homecooking9 Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#18

Cast Iron Shepherds Pie

Cast Iron Shepherds Pie

emorphousform Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#19

Homemade Sunday Meatballs For The Family

Homemade Sunday Meatballs For The Family

Nespower Report

11points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Italian part of me is jumping for joy right now, sorprendente

1
1point
reply
#20

Homemade Tuna Salad

Homemade Tuna Salad

ProjectA-ko Report

11points
POST
JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A feast for the eyes and the palate.

0
0points
reply
#21

Fish And Chips From Not London But A Little Restaurant In Bainbridge, Wa

Fish And Chips From Not London But A Little Restaurant In Bainbridge, Wa

kellyyyannee Report

10points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
8 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A good fish and chips is one of my all time favorite foods. Which side are y'all on, malt vinegar or tartar sauce? Tartar sauce guy myself

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#22

One Of My Most Beautiful Boards I've Made Yet

One Of My Most Beautiful Boards I've Made Yet

drocup_ Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#23

Making My Waffle Stash

Making My Waffle Stash

kupzkie Report

10points
POST
Anna Demkovych
Anna Demkovych
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It would be gone in 3 hours if it was me.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

A Quick Attempt At 'Tonkotsu Style' Ramen

A Quick Attempt At 'Tonkotsu Style' Ramen

Samlevistewart95 Report

10points
POST
#25

My Beef Wellington

My Beef Wellington

dirtybirdy1993 Report

10points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks well(ington) done.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#26

Homemade Rustic Cheese And Vegetable Quiche

Homemade Rustic Cheese And Vegetable Quiche

ohhomelygirl Report

10points
POST
Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, I love quiche, served with a chutney😊

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#27

Amazing Curry Platter At My Local Curry Shop

Amazing Curry Platter At My Local Curry Shop

Osaka_Rambling Report

10points
POST
Elsker
Elsker
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wanna eat that!!!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#28

Double Smash Burger Deluxe I Put On Special Today

Double Smash Burger Deluxe I Put On Special Today

BBQMeatTrain Report

10points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everything about this is perfect. The two smash burgers that look perfect, the melted cheese, the dripping homemade sauce, the thiccles, and of course the other veggies.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#29

[homemade] Cheese Tortellini In Cheesy Cheese Sauce With Cheese On Top

[homemade] Cheese Tortellini In Cheesy Cheese Sauce With Cheese On Top

szthesquid Report

9points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
10 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#30

Blt With Cheese

Blt With Cheese

guyinthesky Report

9points
POST
JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love BLT, but BLOAT is even better. Bacon, lettuce, onion, avocado, and tomato.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#31

On A Cold, Winter Night Nothing Beats A Pot Of Stew

On A Cold, Winter Night Nothing Beats A Pot Of Stew

bae_guevara_ Report

9points
POST
#32

Matty Matheson's "The Bodega" Submarine Sandwich With A Side Of Onion Rings

Matty Matheson's "The Bodega" Submarine Sandwich With A Side Of Onion Rings

muddertung Report

9points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My stomach is going to devour itself. I wish the onion rings were closer though, I love a good onion ring. Even more so than fries.

0
0points
reply
#33

Bulgogi Burrito With Bok Choy, Rice, And Cheese. We Call It The "Korrito"

Bulgogi Burrito With Bok Choy, Rice, And Cheese. We Call It The "Korrito"

BBQMeatTrain Report

9points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As much as I love cheese, I wouldn't have put it there. I love fusion food though, Korean and Mexican being one of my favorites. Well done.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#34

Homemade Pan Pizza

Homemade Pan Pizza

cookinwithclint Report

8points
POST
#35

Home Made Pad See Ew

Home Made Pad See Ew

KaleidoscopeNew745 Report

8points
POST
#36

Poached Egg Money Shot

Poached Egg Money Shot

Dufusbroth Report

8points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love a good poached egg, and those are the definition of poached eggs.

1
1point
reply
#37

15 Hour Potatoes With Chilli Aoli

15 Hour Potatoes With Chilli Aoli

samspastic Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#38

Friend Flounder For Dinner

Friend Flounder For Dinner

mibenyce Report

8points
POST
#39

Cremia Softserve (Made With Fresh Hokkaido Milk!)

Cremia Softserve (Made With Fresh Hokkaido Milk!)

allstupidthings Report

8points
POST
Anna Demkovych
Anna Demkovych
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whats hokkaido milk? You milk hokkaidos or is it like almond milk kind of thing?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

CaptainPussy Report

7points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Orange chicken is my favorite Chinese food, I would kill for this. Anyone willing to be sacrificed?

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Pizza With Chives

Pizza With Chives

naxotech Report

7points
POST
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this your Halloween special or what?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#42

Creole Spicy Shrimp Étouffée

Creole Spicy Shrimp Étouffée

aminorman Report

7points
POST
#43

Customer: "I Want A Lot Of Salmon“ Me: " Say No More Fam"

Customer: "I Want A Lot Of Salmon“ Me: " Say No More Fam"

Jackie_Rabbit Report

7points
POST
#44

My Mom Picks A Dessert Every Sunday, I Make It For Her. This Sunday It's Pistachio Cheesecake!

My Mom Picks A Dessert Every Sunday, I Make It For Her. This Sunday It's Pistachio Cheesecake!

TheCroatianCookie Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#45

Homemade Bagels, First-Time Try

Homemade Bagels, First-Time Try

SanDieganNewYorker Report

7points
POST
Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow that's alot of cream cheese.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#46

Dark Chocolate Oatmeal Pecan Cookies - Usually Found In The Oven 20 Mins After The Kid Is In Bed

Dark Chocolate Oatmeal Pecan Cookies - Usually Found In The Oven 20 Mins After The Kid Is In Bed

SlightMammoth1949 Report

7points
POST
#47

Internals Of A Cube Croissant (Copenhagen Denmark)

Internals Of A Cube Croissant (Copenhagen Denmark)

cheesytodd Report

6points
POST
Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why does it look like Dijon mustard?

1
1point
reply
#48

Trying To Eat More Veggies, First Try At Beef Pepper Steak

Trying To Eat More Veggies, First Try At Beef Pepper Steak

Moto_Glitch Report

5points
POST
#49

Poutine

Poutine

cookinwithclint Report

5points
POST
The thinker's alt
The thinker's alt
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To those who watch rick and morty, this is what I imagine a shleemie would look like

0
0points
reply
#50

At-Home Pepperoni And Hot Honey

At-Home Pepperoni And Hot Honey

longstrangebeak Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Breakfast Sandwich - Egg, Sausage, Hash Brown & Cheese (Belfast)

Breakfast Sandwich - Egg, Sausage, Hash Brown & Cheese (Belfast)

kaworuscott Report

5points
POST
#52

Saturday Lunch-Beef/Lamb Gyro With Fries

Saturday Lunch-Beef/Lamb Gyro With Fries

Ok-Difficulty5074 Report

5points
POST
#53

Mozzarella & Calabrese Salame Sourdough Pizza

Mozzarella & Calabrese Salame Sourdough Pizza

ItsZaTime Report

5points
POST
#54

Sausage And Shrimp Gumbo. I Know You're Not Supposed To Mix Land And Sea But Yolo

Sausage And Shrimp Gumbo. I Know You're Not Supposed To Mix Land And Sea But Yolo

Levangeline Report

5points
POST
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Surf and Turf dude. It's not a flaw it's a feature.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#55

[oc] Would You Try A Sweet And Spicy Sourdough Pizza With Mangos?

[oc] Would You Try A Sweet And Spicy Sourdough Pizza With Mangos?

ItsZaTime Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#56

Gnocchi In A Blue Cheese/Chives Cream Sauce W/ Bacon, Black Pepper And Parsley

Gnocchi In A Blue Cheese/Chives Cream Sauce W/ Bacon, Black Pepper And Parsley

balalaikagam3s Report

5points
POST
JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where are the roasted pine nuts? Walnuts would do in a pinch.

0
0points
reply
#57

I Wanted Egg Rolls, Damnit. So I Made Some

I Wanted Egg Rolls, Damnit. So I Made Some

skyburn Report

5points
POST
#58

Made My BF His First Chili Cheese Dog

Made My BF His First Chili Cheese Dog

xbbn1985 Report

5points
POST
#59

I Made Bone In NY Strip, Caprese On Focaccia And Asparagus

I Made Bone In NY Strip, Caprese On Focaccia And Asparagus

garypiginthecity Report

3points
POST
#60

Heart Shaped Salmon Rolls, Practice For Valentine's Day Menu

Heart Shaped Salmon Rolls, Practice For Valentine's Day Menu