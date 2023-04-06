People Are Sharing Pics Of Nearly Perfect Food, And Here Are 70 Of The Most Aesthetically Pleasing Ones (New Pics)
The primary fuel of the internet is, and you probably won’t be surprised, cat and food pics. Just like our fascination with felines is unparalleled, so is our endearing love for food.
Think of ice cream selfies, beautifully served dinner pics, cocktail dates, and all the times that people realized food is life and life is food.
This massively popular subreddit with 5.6 million members serves as proof of how much we all enjoy looking at the appetizing pictures. Below we prepared a new batch of freshly baked posts from the subreddit, so enjoy!
Sourdoughbaguette
Cube Croissant (Filled With Pistachio Creme) - Copenhagen, Denmark
Lemon Custard Dessert Called “Not A Lemon” In Duoro Valley, Portugal
My French Toast Jam Sandwich
Butter Chicken
My First Time Making Blueberry Pie
First time?? I guess you discovered a hidden talent for baking!
Rice Cooker Pancake
[homemade] My Attempt At Spicy Miso Ramen
Happy Pancake Day
Dutch Farmers Gouda One With Sambal And Jalapeno
Thick Cocoa Brownies
My First Pizza
Burger I Made Last Weekend
Chicken Katsu
I Make Bagels; My Labmate Makes Gravlax. This Week, We Did A Collaboration
Mac & Cheese
Air Fryer Roasted Parmesan Potatoes! Recipe And Tips In Comments
Cast Iron Shepherds Pie
Homemade Sunday Meatballs For The Family
Homemade Tuna Salad
Fish And Chips From Not London But A Little Restaurant In Bainbridge, Wa
One Of My Most Beautiful Boards I've Made Yet
Making My Waffle Stash
A Quick Attempt At 'Tonkotsu Style' Ramen
My Beef Wellington
Homemade Rustic Cheese And Vegetable Quiche
Amazing Curry Platter At My Local Curry Shop
Double Smash Burger Deluxe I Put On Special Today
[homemade] Cheese Tortellini In Cheesy Cheese Sauce With Cheese On Top
Blt With Cheese
I love BLT, but BLOAT is even better. Bacon, lettuce, onion, avocado, and tomato.
On A Cold, Winter Night Nothing Beats A Pot Of Stew
Matty Matheson's "The Bodega" Submarine Sandwich With A Side Of Onion Rings
Bulgogi Burrito With Bok Choy, Rice, And Cheese. We Call It The "Korrito"
Homemade Pan Pizza
Home Made Pad See Ew
Poached Egg Money Shot
15 Hour Potatoes With Chilli Aoli
Friend Flounder For Dinner
Cremia Softserve (Made With Fresh Hokkaido Milk!)
Whats hokkaido milk? You milk hokkaidos or is it like almond milk kind of thing?
Orange Chicken
Pizza With Chives
Creole Spicy Shrimp Étouffée
Customer: "I Want A Lot Of Salmon“ Me: " Say No More Fam"
My Mom Picks A Dessert Every Sunday, I Make It For Her. This Sunday It's Pistachio Cheesecake!
Homemade Bagels, First-Time Try
Dark Chocolate Oatmeal Pecan Cookies - Usually Found In The Oven 20 Mins After The Kid Is In Bed
Internals Of A Cube Croissant (Copenhagen Denmark)
Trying To Eat More Veggies, First Try At Beef Pepper Steak
Poutine
To those who watch rick and morty, this is what I imagine a shleemie would look like
At-Home Pepperoni And Hot Honey
Breakfast Sandwich - Egg, Sausage, Hash Brown & Cheese (Belfast)
Saturday Lunch-Beef/Lamb Gyro With Fries
Mozzarella & Calabrese Salame Sourdough Pizza
Sausage And Shrimp Gumbo. I Know You're Not Supposed To Mix Land And Sea But Yolo
[oc] Would You Try A Sweet And Spicy Sourdough Pizza With Mangos?
Gnocchi In A Blue Cheese/Chives Cream Sauce W/ Bacon, Black Pepper And Parsley
Where are the roasted pine nuts? Walnuts would do in a pinch.