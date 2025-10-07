ADVERTISEMENT

Every dog has its day, but cats have nine whole lives and netizens can’t get enough of them. Whether they’re blepping, loafing, working, or just basking in their celebrity status, our feline friends have a way of captivating us like no other creature could ever hope to.

An online community, almost a 1M followers strong, posts pics of cats in all their glory and they’re some of the cutest, funniest, and derpiest we’ve ever seen. If you’re a cat fan, we recommend cuddling up to this collection of fantastic felines doing their thing.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Close-up of a cute cat resting on a couch, showcasing its green eyes and soft fur in a cozy setting.

Flowers Pretty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Sleeping mother cat cuddles a tiny kitten on a soft blanket in a cozy, showcasing a funny and cute cats picture moment.

    Yurida Mei Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Fluffy cat with big eyes tilting head cutely, surrounded by canned goods and household items indoors.

    Laelasarii Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    The Internet loves cats and, with the arrival of social media, they truly found their stage. In 2015, 15% of all web traffic consisted of cats and cat-related content. Over 2 million pieces of feline footage were posted on YouTube in 2014, which accounted for more than 26 billion views. By 2022, the number of cat videos on the site had reached tens of millions and, today, TikTok is also exploding with cat content.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s not just cat owners making kitty content anymore, either - cats are creating their own videos now, too. In fact, the New York Times reports that the rise of wearable camera tech, typically associated more with extreme athletes than pets, has led to a brand-new niche of cat content. Look no further than Mr. Kitters and his friends, who boast over 3 million followers on Instagram, to see what we’re talking about.

    #4

    Funny cute cat standing on hind legs with wide eyes next to a woven basket planter in a cozy indoor setting.

    Ghita Intia Soffa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    A group of cute cats cuddling and sleeping closely together in a cozy box, showing funny and adorable cat moments.

    Reksy Novia Lestary Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Two black cats with striking eyes being held, showcasing funny cute cat pictures with expressive faces and soft fur.

    Wonyoungism - you are you, i am me ୨ৎ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It sort of makes sense that the web is one big kitty playground. While doggo owners have long been able to socialize in the great outdoors, it wasn’t until the web came along that feline fans could share their obsession en masse. It also doesn’t hurt that the kind of people who spend most of their time indoors and online are more drawn toward a pet that can walk itself.

    In an interview for Bored Panda, pop culture expert Mike Sington explains that cats’ independent personalities often lead to unintentionally funny situations that we can't help but chuckle at. “They can be grumpy, sassy, and independent, or cuddly and affectionate. We see ourselves or our moods reflected in these furry internet stars," he says. It’s no wonder then that photographers find them so utterly captivating.
    #7

    Cute kitten with a unique multicolor face and white paws standing on a wooden floor in a funny pose

    Wonyoungism - you are you, i am me ୨ৎ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Fluffy white cat with striking blue eyes sitting in a hammock outdoors, a perfect funny,and cute cat picture.

    Bulan Bintang Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Two cute cats dressed in adorable outfits posing near a scratching post in a funny and cute cats picture setting.

    Idayyadi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    According to Catster, cats were first domesticated in the Near East around 9,500 years ago. Archaeological evidence from a Neolithic site in Cyprus, dating to approximately 7500–7200 BC, includes the burial of an African wildcat alongside a human, suggesting a close relationship between us and cats at that time.

    In her post for Treehugger, Laura Moss writes that there’s a lot to be said for cuteness when it comes to cats’ online, and offline, domination. According to Moss, our brains are actually hardwired to think certain features (big eyes, tiny noses, round faces) are adorable. It’s in our very nature to find them cute because babies need adults to act as their caregivers if they’re ever going to survive.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Cute cat wearing a fluffy hat with ears sticking out its tongue, showing a funny and adorable expression.

    Adira Fatiha Azzahra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    White fluffy cat with striking blue eyes sitting indoors, showcasing one of the funniest cute cat pictures.

    Bulan Bintang Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Close-up of a cute cat with big eyes and expressive face, perfect for a funny and cute cat pictures collection.

    Atiah Atiah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cats may seem like masters of relaxation, but history proves they’ve been hard workers for centuries. From keeping rodent populations in check to sailing the seven seas and even going to space, kitties have earned their keep every step of the way. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The British Royal Mail had official “Post Office Cats” on payroll as late as the 1980s, while a Japanese cat named Tama went beyond pest control to become an honorary station master - complete with tiny hat. Who wouldn’t want to be greeted by a fluffy conductor on their morning commute? 
    #13

    Cute kitten sitting on a car steering wheel inside a Ford vehicle, showcasing adorable and funny cat behavior.

    Wonyoungism - you are you, i am me ୨ৎ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Close-up of a cute fluffy cat with green eyes looking curious in a cozy indoor setting for funny cute cat pictures.

    Mvit Gomes Gomes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Orange tabby cat stretching and relaxing inside a cozy cat condo in a funny cute cat picture.

    Wonyoungism - you are you, i am me ୨ৎ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    So, there you have it - cats are born charmers, schizophrenic freaks, and endlessly photogenic, even when they’re blepping. Now if only we could figure out why they’ve got such a problem with glasses on countertops.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What do you think of the cats in this list? Are you smitten by kittens, or more of a doggo person? Either way, we hope these fluffy felines have boosted your daily dopamine levels and given you a cuteness overload. Upvote your favorites and don’t be shy to leave a comment if you can’t resist!
    #16

    Two cats cuddling closely on a soft surface, showcasing a funny cute cat picture of affection and warmth.

    Permatasari Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Tabby cat with green eyes sitting inside a cardboard box, showcasing a funny and cute cat in a playful moment.

    Daniyal Ibnu Farel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Gray and white cat with green eyes lying on stone pavement outdoors in a relaxed pose in a funny and cute cat picture style.

    Beautiful Cat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Cute pic of three sleeping kittens in black, orange, and gray colors cuddled together on a soft white furry blanket.

    Milla Rossa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Cute tabby kitten with large eyes sitting on a wooden table outdoors in a funny and adorable pose.

    Wonyoungism - you are you, i am me ୨ৎ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Close-up of a cute cat lying down with big wide eyes, showcasing a funny and adorable expression.

    Nurmiati Sam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Two adorable kittens sitting side by side on a carpet, showcasing funny and cute cat pictures.

    Tatik Handayani Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Surprised cute cat with wide eyes in front of Eiffel Tower and fireworks at night, showcasing funny and cute cat pictures.

    Syahida Mubarokah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Light brown and white cat standing on a tree stump surrounded by autumn leaves in cute outdoor setting.

    Neng Risma Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    White cat reaching paw through rustic wooden door latch, a funny cute cat picture capturing playful feline behavior.

    Wawan Kusnadi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Sleeping black and white kitten curled up on a purple blanket next to a white stuffed animal in a cozy setting, an example of funny and cute cat pictures

    Wonyoungism - you are you, i am me ୨ৎ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Small and cute kitten with large eyes on a car dashboard looking down during a rainy day in a rural area.

    Dede Hariati D'gistar Denaya Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Two funny and cute cats wearing adorable costumes sitting side by side against a beige curtain background.

    Idayyadi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Two cute cats tucked under a checkered blanket, one wearing a pink bow, showing adorable and funny expressions.

    Idayyadi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Two funny cute cats in outfits, one licking the other who wears a pink bow and striped dress indoors.

    Idayyadi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Black and white cat with paws holding a needle and thread, tongue out in a funny and cute cat moment.

    Wonyoungism - you are you, i am me ୨ৎ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Black and white kitten sleeping curled up between legs, showing a funny and cute cat picture moment.

    Wonyoungism - you are you, i am me ୨ৎ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Three funny cute cats posing with surprised expressions in front of a colorful painted background resembling The Scream artwork.

    Wonyoungism - you are you, i am me ୨ৎ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Cute white and gray kitten walking on grass outdoors with a blurred natural background in funny and cute cat pictures style.

    Beautiful Cat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Cute cat wrapped in a soft blanket sitting on the floor with big eyes, a funny and adorable cat picture.

    Idayyadi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Cute cat wrapped in a yellow blanket with big eyes sitting on the floor in a cozy home setting, an example of funny and cute cat pictures

    Idayyadi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Fluffy black kitten with big eyes standing on wooden floor, holding a drawer, an example of funny cute cat pictures.

    Musdalifah Ifa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Orange fluffy cat with green eyes resting calmly on a black and white blanket in a cozy indoor setting - an example of funny and cute cat pictures.

    Dwisiska Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Cute cat wearing pink dress and hair curlers lying on a bed, a funny moment captured in a cozy setting.

    Rohida Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!