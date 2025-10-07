39 Cute, Weird, And Hilarious Cat Pics Feline Fans Will Probably Swoon Over
Every dog has its day, but cats have nine whole lives and netizens can’t get enough of them. Whether they’re blepping, loafing, working, or just basking in their celebrity status, our feline friends have a way of captivating us like no other creature could ever hope to.
An online community, almost a 1M followers strong, posts pics of cats in all their glory and they’re some of the cutest, funniest, and derpiest we’ve ever seen. If you’re a cat fan, we recommend cuddling up to this collection of fantastic felines doing their thing.
The Internet loves cats and, with the arrival of social media, they truly found their stage. In 2015, 15% of all web traffic consisted of cats and cat-related content. Over 2 million pieces of feline footage were posted on YouTube in 2014, which accounted for more than 26 billion views. By 2022, the number of cat videos on the site had reached tens of millions and, today, TikTok is also exploding with cat content.
It’s not just cat owners making kitty content anymore, either - cats are creating their own videos now, too. In fact, the New York Times reports that the rise of wearable camera tech, typically associated more with extreme athletes than pets, has led to a brand-new niche of cat content. Look no further than Mr. Kitters and his friends, who boast over 3 million followers on Instagram, to see what we’re talking about.
It sort of makes sense that the web is one big kitty playground. While doggo owners have long been able to socialize in the great outdoors, it wasn’t until the web came along that feline fans could share their obsession en masse. It also doesn’t hurt that the kind of people who spend most of their time indoors and online are more drawn toward a pet that can walk itself.
In an interview for Bored Panda, pop culture expert Mike Sington explains that cats’ independent personalities often lead to unintentionally funny situations that we can't help but chuckle at. “They can be grumpy, sassy, and independent, or cuddly and affectionate. We see ourselves or our moods reflected in these furry internet stars," he says. It’s no wonder then that photographers find them so utterly captivating.
According to Catster, cats were first domesticated in the Near East around 9,500 years ago. Archaeological evidence from a Neolithic site in Cyprus, dating to approximately 7500–7200 BC, includes the burial of an African wildcat alongside a human, suggesting a close relationship between us and cats at that time.
In her post for Treehugger, Laura Moss writes that there’s a lot to be said for cuteness when it comes to cats’ online, and offline, domination. According to Moss, our brains are actually hardwired to think certain features (big eyes, tiny noses, round faces) are adorable. It’s in our very nature to find them cute because babies need adults to act as their caregivers if they’re ever going to survive.
Cats may seem like masters of relaxation, but history proves they’ve been hard workers for centuries. From keeping rodent populations in check to sailing the seven seas and even going to space, kitties have earned their keep every step of the way.
The British Royal Mail had official “Post Office Cats” on payroll as late as the 1980s, while a Japanese cat named Tama went beyond pest control to become an honorary station master - complete with tiny hat. Who wouldn’t want to be greeted by a fluffy conductor on their morning commute?
So, there you have it - cats are born charmers, schizophrenic freaks, and endlessly photogenic, even when they’re blepping. Now if only we could figure out why they’ve got such a problem with glasses on countertops.
