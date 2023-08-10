 Viral Star Lil Tay Has Tragically Died At 14 | Bored Panda
Viral Star Lil Tay Has Tragically Died At 14
23points
Celebrities, News

Viral Star Lil Tay Has Tragically Died At 14

Ignas Vieversys and
Justinas Keturka

Rapper and viral social media sensation, Lil Tay, whose real name was Claire Hope, has reportedly died at age 14.

The tragic news came through the teen’s Instagram last night. ‘It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,’ a statement written by an unnamed family member reads.

The statement also revealed the passing of her older brother, Jason Tian, at the age of 21.

“We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.”

Last night, a viral internet sensation, Lil Tay, passed at the age of 14

Viral Star Lil Tay Has Tragically Died At 14

Image credits: liltay

At this time, the exact cause of their death is unknown. Although the influencer’s former manager, Harry Tsang, couldn’t confirm whether the social media star is actually dead.

“Given the complexities of the current circumstances,” Tsang told Insider, “I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family. This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. I encourage everyone to rely on reputable and official sources for information. We must exercise patience while awaiting further developments before drawing any conclusions.”

The mysterious circumstances surrounding Tay’s death became ever more cloudy after her father, Christopher Hope, said he was not willing to comment on the Instagram post and declined to answer whether his daughter was still alive.

Neither the Vancouver Police Department nor the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that they’ve opened an investigation or received reports about the teen’s death.

Although there’s no further evidence, the tragic news was broken by her family members on Tay’s Instagram account

Viral Star Lil Tay Has Tragically Died At 14

Image credits: liltay

The statement also revealed the passing of her brother, Jason Tian

Viral Star Lil Tay Has Tragically Died At 14

Image credits: liltay

Lil Tay, whose real name is Clair Hope, shot to fame in 2018 at the age of 9 after going viral for her vulgar, sensational rap videos

Viral Star Lil Tay Has Tragically Died At 14

Image credits: liltay

Viral Star Lil Tay Has Tragically Died At 14

Image credits: liltay

Tay moved to LA with her brother and her mother the same year she went viral in pursuit of fame

Viral Star Lil Tay Has Tragically Died At 14

Image credits: liltay

Currently, neither the circumstances surrounding the teen’s death nor the authenticity of the news have been confirmed by government officials

Viral Star Lil Tay Has Tragically Died At 14

Image credits: liltay

Speculation has begun circulating on social media about the cause and authenticity of these deaths. One user, Jesse Ryan, claimed to have witnessed the incident.

“As someone who was at the scene, I can confirm that both were together when passing. Due to car collision. The brother was driving,” he wrote.

Lil Tay grew up in Vancouver, British Columbia but moved to pursue fame in Los Angeles, California, in 2018, where she took up residence in the home of Josiah Jenkins, a person known as the Los Angeles “miracle worker” due to his success in boosting the star status of teen influencers.

The teen sensation rose to fame in 2018 when she was barely 9. Calling herself the “youngest flexer of the century,” Tay blew up on social media for posting vulgar videos on Instagram, where she garnered millions of views by rapping and bragging about a luxurious way of life.

She hasn’t posted anything since 2018, with her final Instagram post displaying a screenshot capturing a FaceTime dialogue with rap sensation XXXTentacion, shortly after his tragic death.

People showered the teen with heartfelt comments

Viral Star Lil Tay Has Tragically Died At 14

Viral Star Lil Tay Has Tragically Died At 14

Viral Star Lil Tay Has Tragically Died At 14

Viral Star Lil Tay Has Tragically Died At 14

Viral Star Lil Tay Has Tragically Died At 14

Viral Star Lil Tay Has Tragically Died At 14

Viral Star Lil Tay Has Tragically Died At 14

Viral Star Lil Tay Has Tragically Died At 14

Viral Star Lil Tay Has Tragically Died At 14

Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Pink Princess
Pink Princess
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She wasn 't even a brat her brother and mum told her to act like a brat for "fame"

3
3points
reply
Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who? Is it my age? I've never heard of this person. Tragically young, but I have no idea who she is.

3
3points
reply
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So there's this thing called Google now where you can look things up, which is perhaps a little more classy than responding to news of a death with "Who?"

0
0points
reply
