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Anyone with allergies will tell you it’s not a pleasant thing to live with, and it can make everyday things like trying new foods, eating at people’s homes, or going to restaurants much tougher. That’s why it’s horrible when someone treats a food intolerance as a joke or fakes it on a whim.

That’s what a man did by lying about an onion allergy to get fresh guacamole at a restaurant, but he ended up just causing everyone to panic. Things escalated from there, and the manager even took him to the emergency room, all over a lie.

More info: Reddit

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When people make up food restrictions for the fun of it, they don’t realize how much harm they’re causing the folks who actually have such allergies

Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

While the poster was on a date, he decided to fake an onion allergy so that he could ask the server to get him fresh guacamole, and it actually worked

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Image credits: keko64 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Unfortunately, since all the other food brought out had onions in it, the poster’s server began panicking, thinking he’d have an allergic reaction soon

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Image credits: 8photo / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster tried to leave and paid $20 as a tip to the waitress, but the restaurant manager insisted on covering the cost of the food and said he should go to the emergency room

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Image credits: M0shka

Eventually, the poster had to go to the hospital with the restaurant’s manager, and ended up paying a $500 bill just for getting checked up

Since the man was due to meet a Tinder date, he planned a get-together at a cozy restaurant nearby and tried his best to get the conversation flowing. As everything was a bit awkward at first, he decided to impress her with a pro tip he had wanted to try as a way to get fresh food when dining out.

Although tricks like asking for fries without salt can actually get you a new batch, research shows this can slow down service considerably for you and others. It might also inconvenience servers, as they have to prepare food in a completely different way.

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In this case, the man wanted to try getting fresh guacamole made, and his clever way of making that happen was to fake an allergy. He also made it seem as though his food intolerance was very severe, which is why the waitress took extra care to ensure his meal was not contaminated by any allergens.

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Some folks might think it’s funny to pretend that they have a sensitivity to certain foods, but experts explain that doing this can actually be harmful for people who do have allergies. It can also create distrust among service professionals who might not want to accommodate real individuals who struggle with these problems.

Image credits: M0shka

At first, the poster was quite happy to have gotten fresh guacamole with the help of his trick, but he didn’t remember that he’d have to do the same for his other food. That’s why, when the server realized that the man’s other meals contained onions, she was extremely concerned and asked him if he needed an ambulance.

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Even the manager came out and told the poster that his meal would be on the house because of such a mistake. Although it may feel great to have a restaurant comp everything, professionals say this can actually have an adverse effect on the server, as it could be deducted from their pay.

When the poster realized that the situation was getting out of control, he decided to cut his losses and leave immediately. Even though the manager was covering his meal, the young man decided to pay his server a $20 tip and pretend he was actually going to the emergency room for a check-up.

Unfortunately for the man, he had made his fake allergy seem so real that the manager insisted on taking him to the hospital. As a result, he had to spend $500 to pay the doctors, even though he was completely fine. This definitely must not have been on the cards when the man thought of faking a food intolerance just to get fresh guacamole.

What do you think about the poster’s tricks, and do you think he faced enough punishment? Do share your thoughts on this story, and if you’ve ever tried a pro tip like this.

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Folks told the man that he was a jerk for trying to trick people into thinking he had an allergy just for the sake of guacamole

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