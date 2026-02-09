Shocked Woman Wonders About “Lesbian Immaculate Conception” After GF Of 4 Years Says She’s Pregnant

ADVERTISEMENT

Secrets and suspicions can ruin even the best relationships, and it often starts with just one moment of doubt. This can become worse if one partner acts on their misgivings without giving their loved one a chance to explain their side.

This is what seemed to be happening between two women who had been dating for four years when one of them found out that she was 13 weeks pregnant. Obviously, her girlfriend immediately suspected her of cheating and tried to get her to confess, until the shocking truth finally came out.

Having to face the suspicion that your partner might have had an affair can be incredibly painful to deal with

The poster had been dating her girlfriend Ana for four years and was concerned when Ana started gaining unusual weight in her stomach area

After Ana went to the doctor and did a urine test, she found out that she was 13 weeks pregnant, which shocked the poster, who accused her of cheating

The woman ignored Ana’s calls and texts, and even spent a night at her friend’s house until she was ready to figure out the situation with her

The women later decided to get an ultrasound done, as the previous doctor hadn’t done that, which led to them finding out that there was a mass on Ana’s ovary

The couple was horrified when they learned that Ana had stage 1 ovarian cancer, which is why she had gained the weight, so they had to begin figuring out their next steps

The poster clearly loved her girlfriend, Ana, a lot, and since they had been together for four years, they also planned on getting engaged soon. The problem is that Ana started to put on an unusual amount of weight that was mainly piling on in her stomach area, even though she was working out more and eating healthy.

According to medical professionals, when a person starts experiencing rapid weight gain of approximately 2-5 pounds a week, it’s important that they see a healthcare provider as soon as possible. This kind of quick weight gain might signal that something is wrong and that there is an underlying health issue that needs to be fixed.

That’s why Ana eventually decided to go to the doctor and see what was actually happening in her body. Unfortunately, what she learned left her shocked because the medical professional made her take a urine test, and he told her that she was 13 weeks pregnant, which didn’t seem possible.

When situations like this occur, it might be reasonable for people like the poster to suspect their significant other of having an affair. Although emotions might be running high, therapists advise confronting the other person about these suspicions and having a calm conversation to understand what really happened.

The poster was obviously baffled after learning that her girlfriend was pregnant, and she kept trying to find out whether Ana had cheated. Even though it must have been tough to deal with such accusations, Ana stayed firm and continued to plead her innocence to the OP.

This must have been a difficult thing for the poster to have to go through, which is why she decided to take a short break from Ana and stay over at her friend’s place. Eventually, though, she decided to figure out the truth with her girlfriend, and they planned to get an ultrasound done.

Usually, doctors advise undergoing an ultrasound after a few weeks have passed, as it might not show as much in the early stages of the pregnancy. Around week six, medical professionals can use this method to determine if the fetus is viable and can advise the mother-to-be about how to prepare.

Since Ana had been very confidently told by her first doctor that she was pregnant, both she and the OP were shocked when the ultrasound revealed a mass on her ovary. Although the test helped prove her innocence, it also meant she’d have to go through possible surgery and chemotherapy to deal with the cancer that was found.

Hopefully, this confusing situation helped bring the poster and her girlfriend together and increased their trust in one another. What would you have done if you were in the OP’s shoes and found out such news? We’d love to hear your thoughts on the story.

People were shocked by Ana’s first doctor’s negligence and urged the poster to report him

Comment discussing medical dismissal and hope for a good outcome, related to lesbian couple confusion partner pregnant.

Lesbian couple expressing confusion and concern after partner discovers unexpected pregnancy news.

Text conversation showing concern over medical delays and frustration about a partner’s health in a lesbian couple confusion partner pregnant scenario.

Lesbian couple expressing confusion and concern after discovering one partner is pregnant, sitting closely together indoors.

Comment text describing a story of confusion involving a woman and her health issue, capturing lesbian couple confusion partner pregnant context.

Commenter discussing the need for doctors to listen carefully to patients in a lesbian couple confusion partner pregnant case.

Two women sitting closely, showing emotions of confusion and concern related to partner pregnant news.

Comment discussing confusion and concern in a lesbian couple regarding partner pregnant and potential medical issues.

Comment about false positive pregnancy test warning, highlighting confusion in a lesbian couple when partner is pregnant.