2017 Lena Dunham Tweet About Lorde And Jack Antonoff Resurfaces Amid Explosive Memoir Revelations

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Lena Dunham’s tell-all memoir pulled back the curtain on her long-term relationship with music producer Jack Antonoff and the speculation that he cheated on her with younger singer Lorde.

After Lena released Famesick, fans have unearthed one of her old social media posts, which is now being interpreted in a new light.

The Girls actress dated Jack, a Grammy winner and the lead singer of the rock band Bleachers, between 2012 and 2018.

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Highlights A 2017 post from Lena Dunham has resurfaced after she wrote about Jack Antonoff’s alleged affair with Lorde.

Lena dated the award-winning music producer between 2012 and 2018.

Without naming Lorde directly, Lena's memoir details the moments when she grew insecure about the singer's closeness to Jack.

Lena Dunham may have revealed how she felt about Jack Antonoff’s closeness to Lorde in an old tweet



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During their relationship, Jack began working with Lorde, who is 12 years his junior.

At one point in the memoir, Lena recalls FaceTiming her then-boyfriend to find him in the recording studio of their apartment, “where he was ensconced with a teen pop star I was too oblivious to be jealous of.”

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She said Jack spent his time “locked in a room with a teen pop star whose needs seemed as massive and complex as my own.”



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The unnamed teen star called her “Aunt Lena” and would confide personal struggles in Jack.

One day, Lena found the singer “sprawled across our sectional couch, weeping into Jack’s lap as he told her that ‘your teens are for experimenting’ in a tone so comforting, it almost brought tears to my eyes.”

Lena wrote that Jack hadn’t used that warm tone with her in a long time. “It had been so long since he’d spoken to me with that kind of expansive generosity,” she penned.

A year before they broke up, Lena posted a message about her then-boyfriend, Jack Antonoff, recording with Lorde

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In light of the revelations from the book, a 2017 message Lena had posted on X (then Twitter) has resurfaced.

It reads, “As @jackantonoff & @lorde recorded Melodrama in my house I heard bits and pieces and knew it would be a perfect album to write to. It is 🖤”

Melodrama is Lorde’s second album, released when she was 20 years old.

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People have noted that Lena wrote “my house” in her message, a phrasing that at the time went over people’s heads.

“‘In MY house’ I know that’s right,” wrote one fan, while another said, “Oh this is MESSY.”

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“Did not age well,” someone else admitted.

In Famesick, Lena mentions a fan-made PowerPoint breaking down supposed evidence that Jack had an affair with Lorde. The fan who created the viral presentation suggested the alleged affair was the reason Jack and Lena separated.

The Girls star detailed her feelings of jealousy and insecurity toward an unnamed young singer who had worked with Jack

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“I wasn’t paying attention, but the Internet sure was, and they made some pretty amazing PowerPoints on the issue, so convincing they had me rethinking events that I myself had been present for,” she wrote.

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The Golden Globe winner recalled telling Jack that she felt like a “ghost” whenever the unnamed singer was around, to which he allegedly responded, “‘You’re just mad because she doesn’t want to be your friend.’”

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In 2018, both Lorde and Jack denied rumors that they were together. The Royals singer said on Instagram, “Jack and I are not dating…I love him. He’s awesome, but we’re not dating.”

Meanwhile, the music producer boiled the speculation down to “heteronormative” gossip and the idea that men and women can’t be friends.

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In her book, Lena revealed that her breakup occurred as she was battling endometriosis. The star also has Ehlers–Danlos syndromes (EDS), a genetic connective tissue disorder.

The star said one day, while recovering from surgery, she wrote to an ex-boyfriend from middle school named Nick “with impunity.”

She admitted to cheating on Jack amid her suspicions that he had been unfaithful to her with the pop star.

“l’d just had major surgery and I needed to be cheered up. ‘Meet me by the bridge? Bring me a stuffed animal?’”



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Lena admitted to cheating on Jack amid his closeness to the young singer



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After sleeping with her ex, Lena felt healed and returned to Jack to give their relationship another chance.

“I had fixed myself, proved I could be the s*xy lively young woman he fell in love with. I had exorcised the demon. In a way, I had f**ked Nick for both our sakes,” she said of Jack.

“It would all be better now. I fell asleep to the rhythm of Jack’s breathing, like I had been doing for almost six years.”

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However, over time, she spoke with the producer to confront the reality that they weren’t “making each other happy,” sharing that the two “put our foreheads together and wept” before parting ways.

Jack is now married to actress Margaret Qualley, while Lena is married to musician Luis Felber.

Elsewhere in the book, Lena gave details about working with Adam Driver, claiming the actor was “verbally aggressive” and “condescending.”

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Social media users reacted to Lena Dunham’s revelations about Jack Antonoff and Lorde



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