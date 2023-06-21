IT Worker Maliciously Complies With The Boss As He Orders Him “Not To Get Involved With The Company’s Affairs”, Cuts Off Their Internet For 3 Days

Getting slowly pushed out of a nice little hole you carved out for yourself in a company can be frustrating. Especially when you’re competing against money and not sober, matter-of-fact thinking.

Recently, u/Simpletexas shared this happening to him on a Malicious Compliance community. For more than 3 years, this IT manager was the CEO’s right-hand man, the guy that everyone listened to with respect. Until one unfortunate day, when a new “bonehead” hire started driving everyone out of the company – including our IT guy. “He was that bad,” he explains. However, before you cut someone out of the picture completely and threaten them with legal action, you have to make sure there are no loose ends. Unless, of course, you’re fine with being left with no Internet for a while.

Before you cut someone out of a picture, you have to be careful what you wish for

After being pushed out of the company, this IT worker maliciously complied with the boss’ wishes and didn’t stop them from getting “unplugged”

