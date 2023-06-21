Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

IT Worker Maliciously Complies With The Boss As He Orders Him “Not To Get Involved With The Company’s Affairs”, Cuts Off Their Internet For 3 Days
40points
Work & Money1 hour ago

IT Worker Maliciously Complies With The Boss As He Orders Him “Not To Get Involved With The Company’s Affairs”, Cuts Off Their Internet For 3 Days

Ignas Vieversys and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Getting slowly pushed out of a nice little hole you carved out for yourself in a company can be frustrating. Especially when you’re competing against money and not sober, matter-of-fact thinking.

Recently, u/Simpletexas shared this happening to him on a Malicious Compliance community. For more than 3 years, this IT manager was the CEO’s right-hand man, the guy that everyone listened to with respect. Until one unfortunate day, when a new “bonehead” hire started driving everyone out of the company – including our IT guy. “He was that bad,” he explains. However, before you cut someone out of the picture completely and threaten them with legal action, you have to make sure there are no loose ends. Unless, of course, you’re fine with being left with no Internet for a while.

Before you cut someone out of a picture, you have to be careful what you wish for

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)

After being pushed out of the company, this IT worker maliciously complied with the boss’ wishes and didn’t stop them from getting “unplugged”

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Anna Shvets (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Simpletexas

The author answered people’s questions and filled the story with extra details

People applauded OP for his juicy malicious compliance story and shared some of theirs

 

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Homepage
Next in Work & Money
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is more 'petty revenge' than malicious compliance. All the backstory about 'Bonehead' seems designed simply to justify the later, rather nasty, action.

0
0points
reply
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is more 'petty revenge' than malicious compliance. All the backstory about 'Bonehead' seems designed simply to justify the later, rather nasty, action.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda