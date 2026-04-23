Who Is Lee Majors? Lee Majors is an American actor widely recognized for his enduring presence in television. He has captivated audiences for decades with a steady stream of iconic roles and a charismatic on-screen persona. His breakout moment came with the science-fiction action series The Six Million Dollar Man, where he starred as Colonel Steve Austin. The show became an international success, solidifying Majors as a pop culture icon.

Full Name Lee Majors Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married To Faith Noelle Cross Net Worth $15 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Eastern Kentucky University Father Harvey Yeary Mother Mildred Yeary Siblings Bill Yeary Kids Lee Majors II, Nikki, Dane, Trey

Early Life and Education A sense of determination marked the childhood of Lee Majors in Middlesboro, Kentucky. He was adopted at age two by his aunt and uncle, Harvey and Mildred Yeary, after his biological parents’ early deaths. Majors attended Indiana University on a football scholarship before transferring to Eastern Kentucky University, where a severe back injury ended his athletic career. He then turned his focus to acting, studying at the Pioneer Playhouse and graduating in 1962 with a degree in history and physical education.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Lee Majors’ personal life, including his marriage to Farrah Fawcett, which garnered significant media attention in the 1970s. He was also married to Kathy Robinson and Karen Velez. Majors shares four children: Lee Majors II with Kathy Robinson, and Nikki, Dane, and Trey with Karen Velez. He has been married to actress and model Faith Noelle Cross since 2002, a relationship he credits with bringing stability to his life.

Career Highlights Lee Majors’ career truly soared when he landed the lead role of Colonel Steve Austin in The Six Million Dollar Man. This pioneering science-fiction series became an international sensation, broadcast in over 70 countries and turning Majors into a global pop icon. His serial success continued as he starred as Colt Seavers in the action-comedy series The Fall Guy, a role that further solidified his status as a television action hero. Majors also had notable roles in the Western series The Big Valley and Owen Marshall: Counselor at Law. Throughout his extensive career, Majors has maintained an impressive longevity, consistently appearing in films and television, including a cameo in the 2024 movie version of The Fall Guy.