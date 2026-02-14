Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Husband Leaves Wife Behind After She Reveals What She’s Planning To Wear To Brother’s Wedding
Woman wearing a white dress putting on earrings in front of a mirror before brother's wedding preparations.
Husband Leaves Wife Behind After She Reveals What She's Planning To Wear To Brother's Wedding

Weddings are monumental occasions for the couple to enjoy. Part of the celebration is an unwritten rule: the bride is the only one who wears white on the big day. 

This arrangement became a problem when a woman wanted to steal the show by wearing a white dress at the ceremony, much to her husband’s dismay. It became a headache for the man because his brother was getting married. 

The husband ultimately decided to exclude his wife from the wedding, which only worsened the situation. 

    Weddings have an unwritten rule where the bride is the only person who wears white

    Woman trying on earrings and smiling in front of mirror preparing outfit for brother's wedding before husband leaves her behind.

    However, this woman chose to disregard it out of spite

    Husband leaves wife behind after she plans to wear a white dress to brother's wedding causing family tension.

    Text conversation showing a person warning their spouse about plans for the brother's wedding outfit.

    Text discussing a husband upset after wife reveals plans to wear white to brother’s wedding, causing tension between them.

    Text on a white background reading she bought a black dress and said she'd wear it at the wedding related to husband leaves wife behind.

    Woman in a white strap dress causes husband to leave after she reveals her wedding outfit plans for brother's event.

    Screenshot with text stating refusal to take wife after she reveals outfit plans for brother's wedding causing husband to leave behind.

    Text excerpt describing a husband leaving wife after she reveals outfit plans for brother's wedding, causing conflict.

    Text message revealing conflict as husband leaves wife after she shares what she'll wear to brother's wedding plans.

    Husband leaves wife behind after she reveals her outfit plans for brother's wedding causing tension and absence.

    Text message screenshot showing a person describing toxic family drama after revealing planned wedding outfit to brother’s wedding.

    Text excerpt discussing family conflict after wife reveals her wedding outfit plans, causing husband to be stuck between family and wife.

    Man in black suit looking at phone, appearing upset after wife reveals plans for brother's wedding outfit.

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Her husband decided to take action, but wonders whether he was in the wrong

    Text post discussing a husband leaving wife over her choice of what to wear to brother’s wedding, causing a conflict.

    Entitled people will always have an agenda

    The man’s wife seemingly felt entitled to steal the bride’s thunder by wearing a white dress to the wedding. She likely knows it will cause a stir, yet she makes excuses to force the issue. 

    While she didn’t vocalize it, the woman also appeared intent on ruining the day because of her rift with the bride. According to relationship expert Dr. Barton Goldsmith, entitled people always have an agenda. 

    Dr. Goldsmith likewise noted that a sense of entitlement is typically rooted in deep-seated factors. It could stem from an underprivileged background or from consuming media that presents a blurred version of reality. 

    “Our personal histories or exposure to the media can let us forget that it is love that is meant to keep us together, not things, toys, or travel to exotic lands,” Dr. Goldsmith wrote. 

    Dealing with an entitled person, a significant other, at that, can be tricky. Attempting to reason is typically futile and a waste of effort. However, there are effective ways to go about it. 

    Licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Jade Wu says the top priority would be firmness in declining the person’s unreasonable request. However, she also advised using compassion along with a pragmatic approach because there’s only so much you can do with an entitled person. 

    In the story’s case, the husband’s decision to leave his wife behind was his way of putting his foot down and refusing to accept her behavior. The woman was out of control and could potentially ruin someone else’s big day – all because she was acting out of spite.

    Most people sided with the husband

    Reddit conversation discussing husband leaving wife after she reveals her outfit plans for brother's wedding.

    Comment about husband leaving wife after she reveals outfit plans for brother's wedding, discussing wearing white and wedding etiquette.

    Text excerpt discussing a wife planning to wear white to brother’s wedding causing a husband to leave her behind.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing relationship issues after a husband leaves wife over wedding outfit plans.

    Comment discussing a husband leaving his wife over her outfit choice for brother's wedding, highlighting drama and family tension.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a husband leaving his wife after she reveals her outfit for brother's wedding.

    Comment saying a husband leaves wife behind after she reveals outfit plans for brother's wedding, sparking debate online.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a husband leaving his wife after she reveals her outfit plans for brother’s wedding.

    Comment on a forum discussing a husband leaving his wife after she reveals her outfit plans for brother's wedding in a text post.

    Comment text discussing husband leaving wife behind after she reveals outfit plans for brother's wedding, highlighting relationship tension.

    Comment discussing social norms about wedding attire and criticizing a wife’s choice ahead of brother’s wedding.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a husband leaving wife over her planned outfit for brother's wedding.

    Commenter defending husband for protecting brother while criticizing wife’s behavior after wedding outfit reveal.

    Comment text about wife’s pink dress at brother’s wedding, discussing discomfort and husband leaving after outfit reveal.

    Comment discussing a husband leaving wife over her controversial clothing choice for brother's wedding and its social impact.

    Comment discussing immaturity and pettiness in marriage after wife reveals her outfit plans for brother's wedding.

    Comment on a forum post discussing a husband leaving wife after she reveals her outfit plans for brother's wedding.

    Comment discussing husband leaving wife after she reveals her outfit plans for brother's wedding, highlighting toxic behavior concerns.

    Man expressing frustration after wife reveals wedding outfit plans, highlighting tension in husband-wife relationship.

    Comment on a forum about a husband leaving his wife after a wedding outfit reveal, discussing embarrassment and apology.

    Text post discussing a husband leaving his wife after she reveals what she's planning to wear to brother's wedding.

    Comment warning husband about wife’s self-centered behavior after revealing outfit plans for brother’s wedding event.

    Screenshot of an online comment reading NTA she sounds like a nightmare, discussing husband leaving wife over wedding outfit plans.

    Comment about a wife causing misery to other women, highlighting jealousy and small-mindedness issues.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a husband leaving his wife after she reveals her outfit for brother's wedding.

    Comment discussing divorce advice after husband leaves wife over her wedding outfit plans, highlighting relationship issues.

    Comment from user turbo_sr discussing husband's reaction after wife reveals wedding outfit plans.

    Comment on Reddit thread discussing a husband leaving wife after she reveals outfit plans for brother’s wedding.

    Comment on a forum thread about a husband leaving wife after she reveals outfit plans for brother's wedding, calling wife toxic.

    Screenshot of a social media post with user Threash78 asking why someone is with another person.

    Comment about a husband leaving wife after she reveals her outfit plans for brother's wedding, warning about vindictive behavior.

    Reddit comment discussing a husband leaving wife after she reveals her outfit plans for brother’s wedding.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a husband's reaction after his wife reveals her planned outfit for brother’s wedding.

    Commenter criticizes wife’s decision on wedding attire, discussing husband leaves wife behind after outfit reveal at brother’s wedding.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

