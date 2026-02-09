Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Groom’s Brother Brings Nothing But Drama To His Wedding, Then Throws A Baby Shower On The Same Day
Woman with curly hair in a white turtleneck looking at phone, reflecting wedding and baby shower drama discussions.
Entitled People, Relationships

Groom’s Brother Brings Nothing But Drama To His Wedding, Then Throws A Baby Shower On The Same Day

We all know that one person who sees themselves as the protagonist in life. The TikTok generation coined a term for it: Main Character Syndrome. It’s a trait that causes unwanted drama, much like what happened in the story you’re about to read. 

Here, a man had his wedding ruined after his brother suddenly flaked out and had his sister-in-law book their baby shower the same day as the ceremony. He knew she had done it out of spite, which further strained the family

Scroll through for the entire text, along with the readers’ reactions. 

    Main Character Syndrome is one of the leading causes of tension between close kin

    Woman showing engagement ring in front of her fiancé, highlighting drama at groom’s brother wedding and baby shower event.

    Image credits: Františka Vavreková / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    It was the reason for this man’s stressful wedding preparations

    Groom’s brother causes drama by throwing a baby shower on the same day as the wedding celebration.

    Text excerpt describing groom's brothers causing drama at wedding and throwing a baby shower on the same day.

    Text describing the groom’s brother causing drama at the wedding and planning a baby shower on the same day.

    Man in striped shirt on phone with serious expression, capturing groom’s brother bringing drama to wedding and baby shower.

    Image credits: Canva Studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    It began when the brother suddenly flaked out of the ceremony

    Text describing groom’s brother causing drama at wedding and planning a baby shower on the same day.

    Text excerpt discussing a friend's response about taking Pat’s place amid wedding drama and a baby shower event.

    Text excerpt discussing renting suits for Black Friday sale, including complaints about cost and financial challenges with kids.

    Text discussing the groom’s brother causing drama at the wedding and hosting a baby shower on the same day.

    Group of friends hiking outdoors on a sunny day, capturing the groom’s brother drama and baby shower moments.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    His bachelor’s weekend also had its hiccups

    Text excerpt describing a joint bachelor and bachelorette trip with group activities during a wedding event.

    Text excerpt discussing groom’s brother causing drama at wedding and hosting a baby shower on same day.

    Text excerpt about groom’s brother causing drama at the wedding and a baby shower happening on the same day.

    Groom’s brother causing wedding drama while hosting a baby shower on the same day, creating unexpected chaos.

    Woman with curly hair in a white turtleneck looking at her phone, reacting to drama at a groom’s brother’s wedding and baby shower.

    Image credits: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels (not the actual photo) 

    Things took a more heated turn when the sister-in-law got involved

    Text discussing drama caused by groom’s brother and a conflicting baby shower on the same wedding day.

    Text excerpt showing frustration over the groom’s brother planning a baby shower on the wedding day, causing drama.

    Text discussing groom’s brother bringing drama by throwing a baby shower on the wedding day to exclude family attendance.

    Text on a plain white background reading If you’ve seen *The Help*, my SIL is Hilly Walters.

    The author provided an update

    Text update about family drama with groom’s brother at wedding and baby shower on the same day.

    Pregnant woman in a yellow dress with a little girl holding her hand, representing baby shower and family moments outdoors.

    Image credits: Brooke Cagle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    He concluded that his sister-in-law’s actions were intentional to ruin his big day

    Text excerpt discussing a groom’s brother causing drama at a wedding and throwing a baby shower on the same day.

    Text excerpt describing drama caused by the groom’s brother who throws a baby shower on the wedding day.

    Text excerpt discussing a groom’s brother bringing drama to a wedding and throwing a baby shower on the same day.

    Image credits:

    People in the comments shared their reactions and unsolicited advice

    Online discussion about groom’s brother causing drama and throwing a baby shower on wedding day.

    Text message conversation showing a comment about drama caused by groom’s brother on wedding day.

    Reddit comment advising to ignore drama at wedding, discussing groom’s brother causing trouble and hosting baby shower same day.

    Text discussing issues when the groom’s brother brings drama and throws a baby shower on the wedding day.

    Text post discussing groom’s brother bringing drama to the wedding day and hosting a baby shower simultaneously.

    Text excerpt about wedding drama and baby shower, highlighting groom’s brother causing tension on wedding day.

    Text message discussing wedding drama caused by groom’s brother and family stress during the ceremony day.

    Comment saying sounds like you got lucky in a plain white background, discussing groom’s brother drama at wedding and baby shower event.

    Comment about groom’s brother bringing drama at wedding and throwing a baby shower on the same day causing family tension.

    Comment about groom’s brother causing drama at wedding and hosting a baby shower on the same day in a social media post.

    Comment discussing drama caused by the groom’s brother at wedding and baby shower on the same day.

    Comment mentioning a baby shower and family drama involving the groom’s brother on the wedding day.

    Comment suggesting sending a video message from wedding to apologize for missing niece/nephew arrival celebration on same day.

    Comment on a forum discussing drama caused by groom’s brother, including throwing a baby shower the same day as the wedding.

    Comment about groom’s brother causing drama at wedding and also throwing a baby shower on the same day.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about drama caused by the groom’s brother during the wedding and baby shower events.

    Reddit comment discussing groom’s brother bringing drama and hosting a baby shower on the same day as the wedding.

    Comment discussing drama caused by groom’s brother at wedding and hosting a baby shower on the same day.

    Comment text on a social platform discussing family drama at a wedding and throwing a baby shower on the same day.

    Comment about groom’s brother causing drama at wedding and hosting a baby shower on the same day in an online discussion.

    Comment discussing groom’s brother bringing drama to wedding and unexpected events on the same day.

    A man causing drama at a wedding while simultaneously hosting a baby shower on the same day, family tensions rise.

    Screenshot of a comment warning to hire security for a wedding due to drama and a concurrent baby shower on the same day.

    Comment text about wedding drama and baby shower confusion posted on an online forum discussion thread.

    Comment on a wedding forum discussing drama caused by the groom’s brother who also threw a baby shower the same day.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing the groom’s brother causing drama and conflict around the wedding day events.

    Comment discussing drama caused by groom’s brother during wedding and hosting a baby shower on the same day.

    Reddit comment discussing drama caused by groom’s brother at wedding and a conflicting baby shower event.

    Comment discussing the groom’s brother causing drama at a wedding and hosting a baby shower on the same day.

    Comment suggesting surprise baby shower and fake ceremony to create drama involving groom’s brother on wedding day.

    Comment urging family members to RSVP yes to the baby shower amidst groom’s brother causing drama on wedding day.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

