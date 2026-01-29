“Apparently I’m Not Needed”: MIL Throws Tantrum After Her Inappropriate Baby Shower Idea Was Rejected
When you think of suitable venues for a baby shower, what comes to mind? Perhaps someone’s house or garden, a restaurant, a park, another pretty place that gives off good vibes… How about a children’s home for kids who don’t have a family of their own? You might think that’s a somewhat insensitive and bad idea, but at least one woman would argue.
The woman we’re talking about went ahead and reserved such a venue for her daughter-in-law’s upcoming baby shower. The mom-to-be and her husband feel it’s rude and inappropriate to throw a baby celebration around a bunch of heartbroken, abandoned kids. When they politely raised the issue with the mother-in-law, she responded by exiting the family WhatsApp group.
She thought pregnancy hormones would be the biggest cause of headaches, but it turns out her mother-in-law takes the cake
Baby showers are moving with the times, and here’s how:
Back in the day, baby showers followed a strict set of rules and norms. Among them: “women only,” “the parent-to-be can’t host the shower,” and “you have to open gifts in front of everyone.” But that’s changed, and (almost) anything goes in modern times.
It’s not unusual for men and women to attend a baby shower, or for the guys to have their own diaper party. Some couples opt out of any and all celebrations altogether.
When it comes to who hosts the baby shower, experts say that’s entirely up to the expectant parent(s). A Babylist survey revealed that 91% of moms-to-be were involved in planning their baby shower to some degree. A quarter of them said they hosted their own baby shower with no other help.
“I love planning things like this,” said one respondent. “And then I have a little more control over what we’re eating and doing, which is nice considering I have zero control over my mind and body while pregnant, honestly.”
“I needed things for the new baby and no one offered to host,” said another.
Babylist’s team advises that if you are planning to host your own shower, don’t forget to let your loved ones know in case they’re planning a surprise one.
And what about the location? What is deemed appropriate nowadays?
“While baby showers have traditionally been held at locations like community centers, parks and people’s homes, Millennials and Gen Z parents-to-be are focusing more on how the location fits whatever vibe or theme they want for their baby shower,” reveals Babylist.
Many of those surveyed said their baby shower was hosted at a local brewery or coffee shop to support the casual vibe they wanted.
In the past, it was taboo for parents-to-be to ask for money as a gift. But that’s also changed… Modern experts believe it’s totally okay to ask guests to contribute to a cash fund.
“You can even use cash funds to request contributions to a diaper fund, childcare fund, college fund or something similar,” suggests the Babylist site.
“When you send shower invites, let your guests know then,” it adds. “Maybe word it something like: ‘We don’t need a whole lot. If you want to buy a gift, please contribute to this fund. It’s the only thing we need, thank you.'”
“Overgrown toddler”: Many people advised the woman to simply do nothing
Good grief! Prior to Reddit, I thought I had the WORST upbringing, but thanks to Reddit, I’ve been able to be grateful for mine because other people have had it sooo much worse that my parents seemed like child-rearing experts! The comments on this one have been *fantastic*, and I’ll be able to use the advice with people who behave the way this MiL does with her “I guess I’m not needed,” and taking her ball and going home. I have NO clue how people are even able to love these people who seemingly make everything about them, even when things aren’t remotely about them! I’d be so grossed out i wouldn't wanna even be in the same room with them. Still, I managed to giggle through most of these, perhaps fueled by relief and gratitude that I’ve never had to deal with family like these people!
Bye Felicia! Good grief talk about main character syndrome. Let's celebrate a birth around kids who have crud homes.. Mil needs to sod off.
