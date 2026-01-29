“Apparently I’m Not Needed”: MIL Throws Tantrum After Her Inappropriate Baby Shower Idea Was Rejected

ADVERTISEMENT

When you think of suitable venues for a baby shower, what comes to mind? Perhaps someone’s house or garden, a restaurant, a park, another pretty place that gives off good vibes… How about a children’s home for kids who don’t have a family of their own? You might think that’s a somewhat insensitive and bad idea, but at least one woman would argue.

The woman we’re talking about went ahead and reserved such a venue for her daughter-in-law’s upcoming baby shower. The mom-to-be and her husband feel it’s rude and inappropriate to throw a baby celebration around a bunch of heartbroken, abandoned kids. When they politely raised the issue with the mother-in-law, she responded by exiting the family WhatsApp group.

RELATED:

She thought pregnancy hormones would be the biggest cause of headaches, but it turns out her mother-in-law takes the cake

Woman in cozy sweater with eyes closed, pinching bridge of nose in frustration over baby shower conflict.

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska www.kaboompics.com/Pexels (not the actual photo)

The MIL is hellbent on hosting her baby shower at a home for kids who have been removed from their adoptive families

Text message about MIL throwing tantrum after inappropriate baby shower idea was rejected, causing family tension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message describing a mother-in-law planning an inappropriate baby shower despite uncertain visit dates.

Text about MIL throwing tantrum after her inappropriate baby shower idea was rejected and causing family tension.

Text discussing MIL working at a children’s home with troubled kids, relating to inappropriate baby shower idea rejection.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about rejecting an inappropriate baby shower idea causing a MIL tantrum and tension around the event location.

Text excerpt about MIL's inappropriate baby shower gift idea rejection and preference for shipped gifts due to travel.

Pensive middle-aged woman with short blonde hair reflecting on a rejected inappropriate baby shower idea.

Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing MIL’s inappropriate baby shower idea causing a tantrum after it was rejected by family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message describing a rejected inappropriate baby shower idea causing a mother-in-law tantrum and feeling unneeded.

Text explaining family reunion preference over traditional baby shower after MIL’s inappropriate baby shower idea was rejected.

ADVERTISEMENT

List of baby shower and party ideas specifying no children's home venue and shipping gifts instead of in-person delivery.

Text discussing a rejected inappropriate baby shower idea leading to a mother-in-law’s tantrum about not being needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text suggesting alternative baby shower ideas like park games, laser tag, and hosting at a family member's larger house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message discussing waiting for husband's work to confirm time off before reserving a place, related to baby shower planning.

Soft plush baby shower mobile with stuffed animals hanging delicately, symbolizing a rejected inappropriate baby shower idea.

Image credits: freestocks.org/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text on a white background reading her response is perplexing me and even the next day I'm still mad then she responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mother-in-law throwing tantrum after her inappropriate baby shower idea is rejected, feeling unneeded and excluded.

Text message conversation about baby shower coordination and a mother-in-law feeling unneeded after her idea was rejected.

Text message showing a family group chat where the mother-in-law left after her inappropriate baby shower idea was rejected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a mother-in-law's tantrum after her inappropriate baby shower idea was rejected during pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman in a gray sweater looking upset while holding a phone, reflecting frustration over a rejected baby shower idea.

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

Text message discussing feelings about an inappropriate baby shower idea and involvement of the baby's grandmother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt explaining rejection of inappropriate baby shower venue idea due to insensitivity to children's hardships.

Text discussing the rejection of an inappropriate baby shower idea from a mother-in-law causing a family conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a family message about involvement and planning before a year-long visit pause.

Text about setting boundaries after MIL’s inappropriate baby shower idea rejection causing tension and frustration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: throwawaystingray9

Baby showers are moving with the times, and here’s how:

Cupcakes decorated with teddy bears and baby lettering, representing an inappropriate baby shower idea rejected by MIL.

Image credits: Thgusstavo Santana/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Back in the day, baby showers followed a strict set of rules and norms. Among them: “women only,” “the parent-to-be can’t host the shower,” and “you have to open gifts in front of everyone.” But that’s changed, and (almost) anything goes in modern times.

It’s not unusual for men and women to attend a baby shower, or for the guys to have their own diaper party. Some couples opt out of any and all celebrations altogether.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to who hosts the baby shower, experts say that’s entirely up to the expectant parent(s). A Babylist survey revealed that 91% of moms-to-be were involved in planning their baby shower to some degree. A quarter of them said they hosted their own baby shower with no other help.

“I love planning things like this,” said one respondent. “And then I have a little more control over what we’re eating and doing, which is nice considering I have zero control over my mind and body while pregnant, honestly.”

“I needed things for the new baby and no one offered to host,” said another.

Babylist’s team advises that if you are planning to host your own shower, don’t forget to let your loved ones know in case they’re planning a surprise one.

And what about the location? What is deemed appropriate nowadays?

“While baby showers have traditionally been held at locations like community centers, parks and people’s homes, Millennials and Gen Z parents-to-be are focusing more on how the location fits whatever vibe or theme they want for their baby shower,” reveals Babylist.

Many of those surveyed said their baby shower was hosted at a local brewery or coffee shop to support the casual vibe they wanted.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the past, it was taboo for parents-to-be to ask for money as a gift. But that’s also changed… Modern experts believe it’s totally okay to ask guests to contribute to a cash fund.

“You can even use cash funds to request contributions to a diaper fund, childcare fund, college fund or something similar,” suggests the Babylist site.

“When you send shower invites, let your guests know then,” it adds. “Maybe word it something like: ‘We don’t need a whole lot. If you want to buy a gift, please contribute to this fund. It’s the only thing we need, thank you.'”

“Overgrown toddler”: Many people advised the woman to simply do nothing

Comment discussing a mother-in-law throwing a tantrum after her inappropriate baby shower idea was rejected.

Text discussing rejection of an inappropriate baby shower idea leading to a mother-in-law throwing a tantrum.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing concerns about a MIL's inappropriate baby shower idea rejected due to emotional issues.

Text excerpt discussing communication about MIL’s rejected inappropriate baby shower idea and alternative plans for a potluck gathering.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a workplace comparison related to a baby shower and inappropriate ideas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing discomfort with MIL’s work rules and rejection of inappropriate baby shower idea at her workplace event space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online discussion about a mother-in-law’s inappropriate baby shower idea being rejected.

Comment discussing how to handle a passive aggressive mother-in-law after her inappropriate baby shower idea was rejected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation showing a user discussing party planning and a mother-in-law’s inappropriate baby shower idea rejection.

Reddit user comments discussing a MIL throwing tantrum after her inappropriate baby shower idea was rejected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing controlling behavior of a mother-in-law after her inappropriate baby shower idea was rejected.

Text conversation about handling a MIL's inappropriate baby shower idea and managing family expectations calmly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment explaining how a MIL throws a tantrum after her inappropriate baby shower idea is rejected.

Text conversation showing advice on handling disagreements with a mother-in-law about an inappropriate baby shower idea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online discussion about MIL tantrum after her inappropriate baby shower idea was rejected, with frustration and drama shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment about a MIL throwing a tantrum after her inappropriate baby shower idea was rejected, showing family conflict.

Text block showing advice on handling a mother-in-law’s tantrum after her inappropriate baby shower idea was rejected.

Comment discussing MIL throwing tantrum over inappropriate baby shower idea and family conflict resolution attempts

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

MIL throws tantrum after her inappropriate baby shower idea is rejected by future parents planning their event.

Commenter explaining MIL's tantrum over rejected inappropriate baby shower idea and feelings about not being needed.

Text about a mother-in-law throwing a tantrum after her inappropriate baby shower idea was rejected.

ADVERTISEMENT

MIL throws tantrum after her inappropriate baby shower idea is rejected by family planning the event early

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing handling a mother-in-law’s inappropriate baby shower plans and setting clear boundaries.

Screenshot of an online forum discussion about a MIL throwing a tantrum over an inappropriate baby shower idea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a mother-in-law’s tantrum over rejected inappropriate baby shower idea in an online forum.

Text message conversation about resolving conflict with grandma after inappropriate baby shower idea rejection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about MIL upset over rejected inappropriate baby shower idea and family visit plans including son and daughter-in-law.

Reddit comment about demanding job and frustration after inappropriate baby shower idea was rejected by mother-in-law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment advising to ignore the MIL’s tantrum and plan the baby shower as desired without giving in to inappropriate demands.

Comment on a forum about a mother-in-law throwing a tantrum over an inappropriate baby shower idea being rejected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a mother-in-law’s tantrum over her inappropriate baby shower idea being rejected.

ADVERTISEMENT