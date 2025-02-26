Man Sneaks Out For 30 Minutes To Use Lobby Toilet So As Not To Stink Up Room, GF Goes Into A Panic

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all needed the bathroom urgently. Stomach churning, the sounds, all those indicators that you need to go. However, there’s only one problem: the hesitancy to use the bathroom for fear of stinking up the whole place.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) was on a getaway with his girlfriend when he had to use the bathroom early in the morning. Out of consideration, he decided to use the bathroom in the lobby, but this turned out to be a big problem.

The author and his girlfriend were on a getaway having so much fun until the next morning when he needed to use the bathroom urgently

Considerate of the fact that his girlfriend takes a shower every morning, he decided to use the lobby bathroom to avoid stinking up the bathroom

By the time he returned to the room, he found her crying hysterically and he was confused

She kept going on about how he should have told her he was leaving or left a note because she was worried about their safety

The OP had carefully planned a weekend getaway, determined to surprise his girlfriend. They enjoyed dinner, a live musical, and everything seemed to be going smoothly. But the next day at 6 a.m., disaster struck. His stomach started making those sounds that alert one they need the bathroom badly.

His girlfriend, who always starts her day with a shower, was still asleep, so he decided to avoid ruining her morning with the smell of his bathroom disaster. Because of this, he went to the lobby bathroom. A little over half an hour later, the OP returned to the hotel room, expecting to find his girlfriend still in bed.

However, he was surprised to see her in tears, expressing concern over their safety, wondering if something had happened to him or if someone could have broken into the room while she was alone. Her tears left him baffled, and despite him trying to explain that he had gone to the lobby to spare her from what could have been a “disastrous” bathroom experience, she wasn’t moved.

Regardless of his explanation, she insisted that he should have woken her up, left her a note, or simply used the bathroom in their hotel room. The OP, just wanting to be considerate, was left very confused.

To gain insight into why the OP’s girlfriend may have reacted that way, Bored Panda reached out to clinical psychologist Christabell Madondo, who explained that from a psychological perspective, her reaction points to something deeper. She highlighted that the girlfriend could be dealing with abandonment issues, separation anxiety, and insecure attachment style, or even borderline personality disorder.

“Her reaction is an indicator that something is wrong in terms of emotional maturity and upbringing,” she stated before giving an example of something as small as childhood experiences, like being forgotten at school, that could lead to a lasting fear of abandonment. She also cited examples of deadbeat parents, which could lead to a person being highly dependent on their partner’s constant presence.

We followed up by asking how one’s partner should handle situations like this, especially when it seems like an overreaction. “It’s important to acknowledge their feelings without making them feel ridiculous, as this is part of who they are,” she responded, explaining that addressing a partner’s seeming overreactions should involve reassurance and validation rather than dismissal.

Madondo suggested calmly expressing one’s own emotions without frustration when we asked how to balance being considerate of your partner’s emotions while also maintaining personal autonomy. “From personal experience, I do something called setting calm boundaries,” she answered before explaining that it entails letting them know that while your constant presence isn’t possible, your love and care remain unwavering.

She further explained that balancing consideration for a partner’s emotions with personal autonomy requires open and calm communication. She added that expressing sympathy and understanding while also setting calm boundaries helps maintain a healthy dynamic, emphasizing that it’s important to validate their feelings while ensuring one’s own needs and independence are respected.

Netizens found the reaction of the OP’s girlfriend exaggerated. They agreed that he acted considerately by not wanting to stink up the room, and several pointed out that she could have easily texted or called if she was concerned. Others also highlighted that her reaction could be a trauma response.

What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP was wrong for being considerate, and that the girlfriend’s reaction is justified? We would love to hear your thoughts!

Netizens highlight this could be a trauma response, and some also believe the author’s girlfriend was just overreacting