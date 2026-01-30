Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Fed Up Wife Matches Useless Hubby’s Energy, Desperate To Escape Marriage As He Turns It Against Her
Wife and husband tense on couch, wife fed up matching useless hubbyu2019s energy in desperate marriage conflict.
Couples, Relationships

Fed Up Wife Matches Useless Hubby’s Energy, Desperate To Escape Marriage As He Turns It Against Her

Look, adulting is hard but, at some point, you have to grow up and get on with it. Doesn’t mean you can’t keep the playful kid inside you alive, just do your laundry at least once a week, wash the dishes so you don’t get roaches, and, if you have kids, keep them alive.

One woman turned to an online community to vent after she finally decided to match her manchild husband’s lack of effort around the house, only to have him explode at her for it. Now, disabled, broke, and feeling trapped, she’s asking netizens for advice. 

 More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Marriage can feel like an epic adventure if everything goes according to plan but, if things turn sour, it can leave you feeling like a prisoner in your own home

    Couple having tense conversation on couch, wife matching useless hubby’s energy, both showing frustration and distress.

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    One woman, 15 years deep into a marriage with kids, finally hit her limit with her husband’s blissfully ignorant approach to chores and childcare

    Alt text: Frustrated wife matching useless hubby’s energy, desperate to escape marriage as he weaponizes her efforts.

    Text saying a wife expresses frustration after 15 years of marriage, feeling fed up with useless hubby's energy.

    Text describing a fed up wife matching her useless hubby’s energy as she struggles to escape a difficult marriage.

    Woman matching useless hubby’s energy, feeling fed up while caring for child, desperate to escape marriage tension at home.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When he left her alone with the kids while she was having a panic attack, even after she’d asked him to watch them, she decided to switch tactics and match his energy

    Text on a white background reading I repeated myself a couple of times and even asked if he understand and he just leaves, reflecting fed up wife matching useless hubby’s energy.

    Text excerpt showing a fed up wife matching useless hubby’s energy, highlighting tension over childcare expectations.

    Text describing gaslighting and weaponized incompetence in a troubled marriage where the wife tries to escape.

    Couple in tense conversation at home, wife matching useless hubby’s energy, showing signs of frustration and distance.

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Two weeks later she requested he look after the kids again, but he had a meltdown, so she sarcastically asked him if he expected her to do it

    Text showing a fed up wife matching her useless hubby’s energy, desperate to escape marriage as he turns it against her.

    Text post about a fed up wife matching useless hubby’s energy while seeking advice to escape marriage.

    Text discussing brain injury symptoms, difficulty holding a job, and nervousness about marriage tied to UK connections.

    Image credits: IamNotaRobot1101

    She found out later that he’d secretly recorded their interaction and played it to his therapist, who claimed she’s gaslighting him, so she turned to netizens for advice

    After fifteen years of marriage, the original poster (OP) says her husband still treats basic life skills like advanced electives. Clearing dishes, checking shoes, watching kids? Apparently not muscle memory yet. Instead, he insists he’s “not used to it” and needs reminders and training wheels, while she’s out of spare energy and low on sanity, too.

    Things escalated when he left her alone with the kids while she was in the middle of a panic attack, despite being asked to watch them. His defense? She didn’t specify a timeframe clearly enough. OP later went back to the baby monitor footage, confirming she explained, repeated herself, and checked for understanding. 

    So, she tried a radical experiment: matching his energy. When he stormed off needing “a minute,” she calmly asked if the expectation was that she watch the kids. To her horror, he exploded, angrily insisting she should’ve intuited that. Ironically, intuition suddenly mattered, just not when it involved childcare and chores. 

    What she didn’t expect, though, was betrayal with receipts. You see, her husband had secretly recorded their exchange, played part of the clip to his therapist, and was told OP’s gaslighting him. Now, disabled, broke, and awaiting benefits, she’s playing nice to survive, but quietly asking the internet for help finding a way out.

    Over a decade into marriage (with kids!) and he still can’t find his big boy pants? No wonder OP’s had enough; she’s a victim of weaponized incompetence. But just what is that? And what’s the best way to deal? Let’s dive in.

    Man in gray sweater lying on couch holding remote control, illustrating fed up wife and useless hubby energy conflict.

    Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    In an interview for Cosmopolitan, clinical psychologist Charlynn Ruan says, “Weaponized incompetence is a term that describes whenever someone in a relationship pretends they cannot perform a task they actually can do, or could easily learn to do, in order to avoid responsibility.” We’re looking at you, OP’s husband.

    Here’s the thing: over time, weaponized incompetence can harm the growth of romantic relationships, says therapist and founder of Inner Atlas Therapy, Cassie Krajewski, LCSW. This unhealthy setup can prevent couples from operating as a team. And what’s a marriage without teamwork, right?  

    So, what can OP do? Well, the experts at Psychology Today say that, to tackle weaponized incompetence, both people should openly discuss the situation. It’s best to kick the conversation off with curiosity and non-judgment. Listen to each other’s perspective, then explore what may be at the root of the behavior.

    Next, both people should work together to find a solution. Concrete to-do lists can help minimize vagueness about who’s responsible for what and when. Perhaps OP should make a gold star chart and stick it to the fridge, too?

    Unless she takes on her husband’s slacker attitude, she’ll be stuck under an avalanche of invisible labor soon. Maybe one she’ll never dig her way out of. What’s your take? Should she take the kids and run, or stick around and try to train her husband how to adult? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

    In the comments, readers asked if the woman had actually heard anything directly from the therapist because, if she hadn’t, her husband could be deceiving her

    Online forum text exchange showing a fed up wife matching useless hubby’s energy, desperate to escape marriage conflict.

    Reddit conversation highlighting a fed up wife matching useless hubby’s energy, desperate to escape toxic marriage dynamics.

    Reddit conversation about a fed up wife matching useless hubby’s energy, desperate to escape marriage struggles.

    Online forum discussion about a fed up wife matching useless hubby’s energy and seeking escape from marriage.

    Comments discussing a fed up wife trying to manage household chores as her useless hubby resists helping.

    Comments from Reddit users discussing challenges of obtaining disability benefits and coping with a difficult marriage situation.

    Comment thread discussing legal advice and support services for disability and housing, highlighting a fed up wife’s struggle in marriage.

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Support for brain injuries the UK is a lot easier to navigate than in the US, so I would say use those links to get to the UK, and plan an escape there. It's a lot easier to be poor in the UK and still have a decent quality of life than in the US. Not easy, but easier. That said if you want to stay in the US, make a plan. Reach out to brain injury groups, there are a lot of non profits, if you live near any military installations there are even better services. Someone can help make a plan. Status quo isn't working, time to figure out what you want.

    1
    1point
    reply
    jb_16 avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That comment about calling husband’s therapist… initially I thought, yeah, but then started thinking about it. Does she KNOW he’s going to therapy? He could be lying and, due to confidentiality, I’m not sure the office can deny he’s a client? Say, he is. Can/would the office confirm he is a client? Maybe not over the phone, so she wouldn’t know she contacted the right place. Why would the therapist take a call from the wife? Wouldn’t it be a conflict of interest? How would she prove she is his wife? If she writes instead, again, how does she prove their relationship? Why would his therapist take her input into account? Unless she’s willing to lie, she can’t report he’s a physical danger to others nor himself, that’s not happening. If the therapist did take her input and challenge the husband, couldn’t it be twisted into ‘proof’ that she is maliciously trying to derail his life? It sounds like advice she could take that could be pointless or, worse, give him ammunition.

    0
    0points
    reply
