“Not Expecting That”: Lauren Sanchez Called Out After Fans Zoom In On Met Gala Photo

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Lauren Sánchez, the journalist-turned-socialite and wife of Jeff Bezos, drew significant attention at the 2026 Met Gala on Monday, May 4 — though not entirely for the reasons she may have expected.

Serving as an honorary co-chair of the event, Sánchez walked the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a dress that paid homage to Italian painter John Singer Sargent’s iconic 1884 painting, Madame X.

Highlights Lauren Sánchez’s Met Gala appearance sparked intense social media discussion after viewers zoomed in on one detail.

This came after Sánchez shared that she prepared for the Met Gala in a pretty unusual way involving the New York Fire Department.

The social media fixation on Sánchez’s appearance wasn’t new, as another female celebrity faced similar scrutiny last year.

However, viewers looked beyond the outfit and zoomed in on a detail that sparked conversations about Sánchez’s age, despite her efforts to maintain a youthful appearance through cosmetic procedures.

“Those hands. They tell all your secrets,” one netizen commented.

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Lauren Sánchez was mocked by Met Gala viewers after her hands appeared to reveal her true age

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Sánchez opted for a navy-blue Schiaparelli gown with corseting and lace-up back detailing for her Met outing.

The dress’s straps drew direct inspiration from Sargent’s artwork, which featured the celebrated Parisian socialite Virginie Amélie Avegno Gautreau.

In the painting, the right strap of Gautreau’s gown was shown falling, leading critics to call it “scandalous.”

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Sánchez’s ode to the piece was seen by one netizen as being “dressed for an Amazon party.”

A second claimed Sánchez lacked “class despite her wealth.”

Lauren Sanchez Bezos paid top dollar to pull her face tight but her hands are a whole different story 😳 pic.twitter.com/7PZVh6CRF5 — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) May 4, 2026

While one section of social media focused on her attire, others fixated on her right hand, which dangled at her hip.

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The hand appeared noticeably wrinkled in contrast to the smooth skin on her face.

“You can’t fix hands. Age shows there first,” a critic wrote, while another added, “Her hands look like they are 90 years old.”

“They are jarring to look at,” added a third.

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“She should’ve worn gloves,” the next advised.

One user, meanwhile, pointed out that Sánchez’s hands appeared not only wrinkled but also “swollen,” adding that they were “not expecting that.”

Lauren Sánchez also made headlines on Monday for revealing the “unique prep” behind her Met Gala appearance

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Sánchez dropped a quick two pounds just before the Met Gala with a little help from the New York Fire Department.

“I went to visit the New York Fire Department and did their training,” Sánchez told Vogue in an interview, calling it “probably the most unique prep ever.”

Sánchez revealed that the training routine included practicing life-saving techniques and crawling through an obstacle course filled with smoke, all while donning heavy gear.

“It was bananas, but I loved it,” she noted.

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Sánchez also revealed that she made some of her usual preparations over the weekend for the event, including getting a facial and a final fitting with Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry.

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The former journalist said the look came to fruition after she had a casual conversation with her stylist, Law Roach, and Roseberry in Paris, saying, “We discussed what I like to wear and my personality, and then that got molded into a design.”

Lauren Sánchez wasn’t the first celebrity whose hands drew attention for revealing her actual age

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Kris Jenner stunned the world with a facelift performed by New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Steven M. Levine in early 2025.

The momager reportedly spent a six-figure sum to achieve her youthful look, but that did not keep netizens from noticing that she wore long opera gloves at her 70th birthday party.

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Many believed her hands still displayed signs of aging, including wrinkles and sagging skin.

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A Reddit user claimed she would eventually get surgery that would make her hands match her face.

“I don’t think a surgery like that exists,” said another, to which a separate user replied, “She will make it exist.”

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Others questioned Jenner’s decision to undergo a facelift, writing, “I just don’t get this obsession with agelessness. A mature face tells a story.”

Many jumped to the reality star’s defense, stating, “She looks good and doesn’t owe it to anyone to have a face or hands that look a certain way.”

“There is a disconnect between her face/body and hands,” a netizen said about Sánchez

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