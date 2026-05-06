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“Not Expecting That”: Lauren Sanchez Called Out After Fans Zoom In On Met Gala Photo
Lauren Sanchez at the Met Gala, wearing a dark blue gown, with long dark hair and dramatic makeup.
Awards & Events, Entertainment

“Not Expecting That”: Lauren Sanchez Called Out After Fans Zoom In On Met Gala Photo

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Lauren Sánchez, the journalist-turned-socialite and wife of Jeff Bezos, drew significant attention at the 2026 Met Gala on Monday, May 4 — though not entirely for the reasons she may have expected.

Serving as an honorary co-chair of the event, Sánchez walked the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a dress that paid homage to Italian painter John Singer Sargent’s iconic 1884 painting, Madame X.

Highlights
  • Lauren Sánchez’s Met Gala appearance sparked intense social media discussion after viewers zoomed in on one detail.
  • This came after Sánchez shared that she prepared for the Met Gala in a pretty unusual way involving the New York Fire Department.
  • The social media fixation on Sánchez’s appearance wasn’t new, as another female celebrity faced similar scrutiny last year.

However, viewers looked beyond the outfit and zoomed in on a detail that sparked conversations about Sánchez’s age, despite her efforts to maintain a youthful appearance through cosmetic procedures.

“Those hands. They tell all your secrets,” one netizen commented.

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    Lauren Sánchez was mocked by Met Gala viewers after her hands appeared to reveal her true age

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    Sánchez opted for a navy-blue Schiaparelli gown with corseting and lace-up back detailing for her Met outing.

    The dress’s straps drew direct inspiration from Sargent’s artwork, which featured the celebrated Parisian socialite Virginie Amélie Avegno Gautreau.

    In the painting, the right strap of Gautreau’s gown was shown falling, leading critics to call it “scandalous.” 

    Lauren Sanchez at the Met Gala in a dark blue gown, called out by fans for her unexpected look.

    Image credits: Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

    Sánchez’s ode to the piece was seen by one netizen as being “dressed for an Amazon party.”

    A second claimed Sánchez lacked “class despite her wealth.”

    While one section of social media focused on her attire, others fixated on her right hand, which dangled at her hip. 

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    The hand appeared noticeably wrinkled in contrast to the smooth skin on her face.

    “You can’t fix hands. Age shows there first,” a critic wrote, while another added, “Her hands look like they are 90 years old.”

    “They are jarring to look at,” added a third.

    A tweet from Millie dell, replying to @MeghansMole, stating: You can't fix hands. Age shows there first, relatable to Lauren Sanchez Met Gala.

    Image credits: MDell5648

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    @harpersbazaar#LaurenSanchezBezos just arrived at the 2026 #MetGala♬ original sound – Harper’s BAZAAR

    “She should’ve worn gloves,” the next advised.

    One user, meanwhile, pointed out that Sánchez’s hands appeared not only wrinkled but also “swollen,” adding that they were “not expecting that.” 

    Lauren Sánchez also made headlines on Monday for revealing the “unique prep” behind her Met Gala appearance

    A tweet by Surly Mermaid discussing Lauren Sanchez Met Gala photos, criticizing her appearance and posing a question.

    Image credits: Candi_Lieu

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    Lauren Sanchez poses at the Met Gala in a navy gown, stirring fan reactions and getting called out.

    Image credits: Lexie Moreland/Getty Images

    Sánchez dropped a quick two pounds just before the Met Gala with a little help from the New York Fire Department.

    “I went to visit the New York Fire Department and did their training,” Sánchez told Vogue in an interview, calling it “probably the most unique prep ever.”

    Sánchez revealed that the training routine included practicing life-saving techniques and crawling through an obstacle course filled with smoke, all while donning heavy gear.

    “It was bananas, but I loved it,” she noted.

    Close-up of a hand with long, pale nails, potentially belonging to Lauren Sanchez, at the Met Gala.

    Image credits: Lexie Moreland/Getty Images

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    Sánchez also revealed that she made some of her usual preparations over the weekend for the event, including getting a facial and a final fitting with Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry.

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    A tweet by Mary Kohler reads: My mother always said your hands will always tell your age. Relates to Lauren Sanchez's Met Gala photo.

    Image credits: KohlerMary16176

    A tweet by Sleepetch22 states, "Yeah... Can't really Botox hands can you? Hands always give it away." This references Lauren Sanchez and Met Gala photos.

    Image credits: Sleeptch22

    The former journalist said the look came to fruition after she had a casual conversation with her stylist, Law Roach, and Roseberry in Paris, saying, “We discussed what I like to wear and my personality, and then that got molded into a design.”

    Lauren Sánchez wasn’t the first celebrity whose hands drew attention for revealing her actual age

    Lauren Sanchez at the Met Gala, posing in a dark blue mermaid-style gown with embellished straps. Fans zoom in.

    Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

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    Kris Jenner stunned the world with a facelift performed by New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Steven M. Levine in early 2025. 

    The momager reportedly spent a six-figure sum to achieve her youthful look, but that did not keep netizens from noticing that she wore long opera gloves at her 70th birthday party.

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    Many believed her hands still displayed signs of aging, including wrinkles and sagging skin. 

    Close-up of Lauren Sanchez's hand at Met Gala, showing her ring and manicured nails, as fans zoom in on the photo.

    Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

    A Reddit user claimed she would eventually get surgery that would make her hands match her face.

    “I don’t think a surgery like that exists,” said another, to which a separate user replied, “She will make it exist.”

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    Others questioned Jenner’s decision to undergo a facelift, writing, “I just don’t get this obsession with agelessness. A mature face tells a story.”

    Many jumped to the reality star’s defense, stating, “She looks good and doesn’t owe it to anyone to have a face or hands that look a certain way.” 

    “There is a disconnect between her face/body and hands,” a netizen said about Sánchez

    A Twitter comment from "helpmehelpyou" dated May 5, 2026, about Met Gala outfits, related to Lauren Sanchez.

    Image credits: andsan43

    A tweet by Mike Chillit reading "Ironing board, please. Already wrinkled." a fan comment about Lauren Sanchez's Met Gala photo.

    Image credits: MikeChillit

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    A Twitter screenshot: Janet asks "Is that a diamond?" in a reply, related to Lauren Sanchez Met Gala.

    Image credits: LanceTk8nssbz4j

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    A tweet from Kris about Lauren Sanchez Met Gala photo: With that ring on her hand, no woman would care what the rest of the hand looks like!

    Image credits: Kris37188

    A tweet from Layla on May 5, 2026, saying Grow up. When will you people get bored of tearing women apart? A tweet discussing Met Gala backlash.

    Image credits: LaylaGS6

    A tweet from @Flormorena805, saying "I was NOT expecting that. Her hand looks swollen," referring to Lauren Sanchez Met Gala.

    Image credits: Flormorena805

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    A tweet from Mel Stoppy, stating "Should have worn gloves!", relates to Lauren Sanchez Met Gala discussion.

    Image credits: MelissaSto46401

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    A tweet from Getti (maybe) defending Lauren Sanchez from Met Gala photo criticisms, saying not to shame women for aging.

    Image credits: gertitriesai

    A Twitter comment from "karina" discussing a Met Gala photo, pointing out a disconnect between face/body and hands.

    Image credits: karinw7500

    A Twitter post by @mpage_rn, dated May 5, 2026, saying I always believed in looking at the hands. Fans zoom in.

    Image credits: mpage_rn

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    A Twitter post by Angie Wilson with a Met Gala-related comment: "She'll be in surgery tomorrow to fix that, I'm sure."

    Image credits: AngieWilso31166

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    A tweet from @IfnotnowW8586 saying, You can fake youth for just so long... This could be related to Lauren Sanchez Met Gala photos.

    Image credits: IfnotnowW8586

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    bastock23 avatar
    Andy
    Andy
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Woman in her mid 50s has normal hands for a woman in her mid 50s. Beyond scraping the barrel for content here

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    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Women are d****d if they do, and d****d if they don’t. What’s worse is so much of the pressure and toxicity comes from other women.

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    User avatar
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    bastock23 avatar
    Andy
    Andy
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Woman in her mid 50s has normal hands for a woman in her mid 50s. Beyond scraping the barrel for content here

    0
    0points
    reply
    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Women are d****d if they do, and d****d if they don’t. What’s worse is so much of the pressure and toxicity comes from other women.

    0
    0points
    reply
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