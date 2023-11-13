ADVERTISEMENT

Coming to grandma’s house is one of the best feelings in the world no matter your age. She will give you the biggest, warmest hug, tell you that you’re the most beautiful human being and will try to feed you a “light snack” that is usually a five-course meal she’s been preparing since early morning. Sadly, Grandma Peggy lost her beloved grandson Sam, 16, who would come over on Wednesdays with his friends for a delicious meal. To help her with grief and pay a beautiful tribute to Sam, his friends started coming over to Peggy’s for breakfast, bringing smile back to the grandma.

Grandma Peggy and her grandson Sam had a wonderful tradition of having breakfast together on Wednesdays

Image credits: Peggy Winckowski

Their Wednesday breakfast tradition began back in October of 2021. Sam, like any grandchild, knew that grandma was the best cook. Having a late school start on Wednesdays, he would stop by his grandma’s to get some breakfast while catching up with her. Soon, his friends started joining him, bringing a lot of joy to Peggy, who loves having a crowded table. Everyone preferred her meals over the cafeteria and even trendy food joints because Peggy would always add a secret ingredient – grandma’s love. This turned into a wonderful tradition, making Wednesday the best day of the week for both Peggy and the teenagers.

“Wednesday is my favorite day of the week. I will feed them as long as they come,” Grandma Peggy shared.

Tragically, in 2022, Sam Crowe lost his life in a car crash. His passing left the community devastated, especially his Grandma Peggy, who absolutely adored her kind, talented grandson. Despite his very short life, Sam managed to touch many hearts, forming genuine friendships with wonderful young people who were determined to help Peggy to get through her grief.

Soon, he was joined by his friends who were all in awe of Peggy’s homemade meals

Image credits: Peggy Winckowski

Image credits: Peggy Winckowski

Image credits: Peggy Winckowski

On that dark day marked with tragedy, a bunch of Sam’s friends showed up on Peggy’s doorstep, offering support and comfort. One of Sam’s friends, Jeremy, shared why they decided to help his grandma out: “We were all grieving with grandma. She’s family to all of us. Sam was too.”

The tradition continued and they would laugh and cry together, remembering Sam, slowly healing from his loss. Grief is a heavy, isolating emotion, making you feel like you’re alone in the world, so having someone – or 15 someones – who understand makes it more bearable. Grief is just love that has nowhere to go and Sam was very loved. After all, he made so many great friends who step up for his grandma when he cannot anymore.

Sadly, Sam passed away in a car crash, leaving a deep hole in everyone’s hearts

Image credits: Peggy Winckowski

On the day of his passing, his friends showed up on her doorstep, offering support during this difficult time

Image credits: Peggy Winckowski

As the school year was coming to an end, everyone wondered whether this delicious tradition would continue. Grandma Peggy had no intentions to end it, keeping her home open to the youngsters, who were overjoyed to hear that. Jeremy knew Sam would want that. “He would want us to continue, so we’re continuing it. We’re all here for each other.”

Now, in 2023, this tradition has flourished into something wonderful. Over 30 students gather in Grandma Peggy’s home every Wednesday, transforming her tiny kitchen into the coziest place on Earth, filled with love, support, silly jokes and everlasting memory of Sam, who would be immensely proud of his pals.

Cooking for 30 people is a mammoth task, but luckily, Grandma Peggy is not alone in this. Parents, town residents and even local businesses happily contribute to this wonderful tradition, ensuring that it goes on and grandma won’t exhaust herself.

“It’s a tiny house, but its walls are filled with love,” Grandma Peggy shared. She finds comfort in these weekly gatherings, reminding her of cherished moments she had with Sam.

“We were all grieving with grandma. She’s family to all of us. Sam was too,” one of his friends shared the reason they came to her

Image credits: Peggy Winckowski

Image credits: Peggy Winckowski

Every Wednesday, teenagers would come over for warm breakfast and conversations, healing together with Peggy

Image credits: Peggy Winckowski

Soon, the tradition evolved into something bigger as more and more students started coming over. Now Peggy has about 30 hungry “grandkids”

Image credits: Peggy Winckowski

Losing someone you love is the biggest tragedy a person can endure. It leaves a deep scar on one’s soul that will never fully heal. Grief can be devastating and paralyzing; it feels like the whole world has stopped, days melting into one. No one should go through that alone. However, it is not easy to support someone going through something so traumatic. It breaks your heart to see the pain and tears and not be able to do anything. But just being there, just holding their hand and telling them “You’re not alone in this” is a lifeline needed in the darkest moment.

Let the grieving person cry, bring them food if they are unable to leave the bed for a while and never, ever, tell them “Just get over this”. One day, they will feel better, and the pain won’t be as sharp as it now. They will be able to speak of the lost loved one, laugh at the joyful memories they had together and give you the biggest hug, silently thanking you for sticking with them whilst they grieved and promising to return the favor the day cruel fate decides to rob you of someone close to you.

Parents and local businesses joined in to help Peggy, ensuring the tradition keeps on going

Image credits: Peggy Winckowski

“It’s a tiny house, but its walls are filled with love,” Grandma Peggy expressed her joy

Image credits: Peggy Winckowski

“We can’t get over Sam’s passing, but we can surely get through it together. I hope they will pay it forward as they grow older,” the kind grandma shared her thoughts on this tradition. They will surely remember her cooking, her warmth and how coming together helped them get through the tragedy of losing a beloved friend. Every Wednesday will be greeted with a smile and warm memory of Sam.

