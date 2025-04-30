Have you ever wondered what leads us to make certain decisions? Well, this article should’ve definitely sparked this thought in your mind. Just last year, Harvard scientists gained new insights into how neurons (nerve cells) in the brain communicate during decisions and how connections between neurons may help to reinforce our choices.

The neuroscientists at Harvard Medical School who studied mice were the first to combine structural, functional, and behavioral analyses to explore how neuron-to-neuron connections support decision-making.