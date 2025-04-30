ADVERTISEMENT

History is primarily shaped by the decisions individuals, groups, and societies make. Seemingly insignificant, little, and even last-minute choices have the potential to change the course of events and leave a lasting impression on the world. Many such instances await you in the list below, carefully curated by our Bored Panda team in hopes that it piques your interest in the bizarre side of history and reminds us that even the slightest and split-second decisions can hold a lot of power.

#1

The Man Who Stopped Nuclear War

Elderly man with gray hair and mustache sitting indoors, symbolizing last-minute decisions that changed history.

In 1983, Soviet Lieutenant Colonel Stanislav Petrov received a warning that US missiles were incoming. Protocol called for a retaliatory launch, but Petrov judged the alert to be a system error. He was correct, the system had misinterpreted sunlight reflecting off clouds and his decision likely prevented a nuclear war.

Wikipedia Report

nicoletta-karam avatar
Nicky
Nicky
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Vasily Arkipov saved the world during the Cuban Missle Crisis when a US ship fired grenades at a Russian nuclear sub, causing two of the three officers to vote to launch a nuclear strike.

RELATED:
    #2

    Einstein’s Letter To Roosevelt

    Black and white photo of a famous scientist making a playful face, symbolizing last-minute decisions in history.

    Despite his usual reluctance to engage in politics, Albert Einstein signed a letter to President Roosevelt in 1939. It warned about the possibility of Germany creating atomic weapons. This action contributed to the start of the Manhattan Project, which ultimately had a major effect on warfare and global politics.

    Wikipedia , go2tutors.com Report

    #3

    The Decision By Rosa Parks To Refuse To Give Up Her Seat On A Bus

    Rosa Parks smiling in a striped blouse and glasses, symbolizing last-minute decisions that changed history.

    In 1955, Rosa Parks decided not to give up her seat on a Montgomery city bus to white passengers, leading to her arrest under local segregation laws. This single act sparked the Montgomery bus boycott. The boycott ultimately succeeded in desegregating the city's buses and became a significant catalyst for the American civil rights movement.

    Unknown , britannica.com Report

    harrydotmdotmoore avatar
    Fakeus nameus
    Fakeus nameus
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    To be fair not a last second decision it was thoroughly planned. Still a remarkable choice and a commendable figure

    Have you ever wondered what leads us to make certain decisions? Well, this article should’ve definitely sparked this thought in your mind. Just last year, Harvard scientists gained new insights into how neurons (nerve cells) in the brain communicate during decisions and how connections between neurons may help to reinforce our choices. 

    The neuroscientists at Harvard Medical School who studied mice were the first to combine structural, functional, and behavioral analyses to explore how neuron-to-neuron connections support decision-making.
    #4

    The Accidental Discovery Of Penicillin

    Scientist in a lab coat making last-minute decisions in a historical laboratory setting with scientific equipment.

    In 1928, Alexander Fleming narrowly decided against throwing out some contaminated petri dishes before going on vacation. Upon his return, examining these specific dishes revealed mold that destroyed nearby bacteria. This chance observation, stemming from his choice not to discard the plates, led directly to the discovery of penicillin and the subsequent development of antibiotics.

    Wikipedia , go2tutors.com Report

    #5

    Potential Global Nuclear War

    Mushroom cloud rising over a landscape representing a last-minute decision that changed the course of history.

    During the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, Soviet Naval officer Vasily Arkhipov was aboard submarine B-59 when US ships deployed depth charges nearby. The submarine's captain and political officer believed war had begun and wanted to launch a nuclear torpedo, but Arkhipov disagreed. Since launching required agreement from all three senior officers, Arkhipov's refusal prevented the use of the weapon and possibly averted a nuclear war.

    Wikipedia Report

    #6

    Buddy Holly’s Desire To Do Laundry Changed Rock History

    Young man in glasses wearing a suit jacket, smiling and gesturing, illustrating last-minute decisions that changed history.

    Buddy Holly, Richie Valens, and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson died in a plane crash on February 3, 1959. They had been scheduled to travel by bus to their next concert. However, Holly decided to charter a plane so they could arrive early and do laundry, as they were running low on clean clothes. This last-minute decision led to the fatal flight known as "The Day the Music Died."

    Wikipedia , www.ranker.com Report

    “How the brain is organized to help make decisions is a big, fundamental question, and the neural circuitry — how neurons are connected to one another — in brain areas that are important for decision-making isn’t well understood,” said Wei-Chung Allen Lee, associate professor of neurobiology and co-senior author of the study.

    To finally get a better understanding of how the brain makes decisions, the researchers tasked mice with choosing which way to go in a maze to find a reward. Afterward, they found that the mouse’s choice to go right or left activated sequential groups of neurons and suppressed activity of neurons linked to the opposite decision.

    #7

    Abraham Lincoln’s Assassination

    Black and white portrait of a historic figure symbolizing last-minute decisions that changed the course of history.

    President Lincoln made a last-minute decision to attend Ford's Theatre on April 14, 1865, even though General Grant had cancelled and Lincoln's preferred bodyguard was unavailable. During the play, the guard assigned to Lincoln left his post. This sequence of events left the president unprotected, allowing John Wilkes Booth to enter his box and carry out the assassination.

    Wikipedia , vocal.media Report

    #8

    The Launch Of The Apollo 11 Mission

    Astronaut in a space suit standing on the lunar surface, a symbol of last-minute decisions that changed history.

    Just days before its scheduled launch in July 1969, the final go-ahead was given for the Apollo 11 mission, even with existing technical issues. This decision led to the first humans landing on the Moon. The successful mission met a national objective and represented a key milestone in space exploration.

    Wikipedia , NASA Report

    m2crows avatar
    Mike Crow
    Mike Crow
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    They had to change landing zones to avoid large rocks and made it safely with only seconds of fuel left.

    #9

    Hannibal Created A Battle-Losing Avalanche By Striking A Snow Drift With A Walking Cane

    Historic battle scene with leaders on elephant and soldiers, depicting last-minute decisions that impacted the course of history.

    While leading his army across the Alps, Carthaginian general Hannibal Barca encountered heavy snowfall. To demonstrate the ground was solid beneath the snow, he reportedly struck a large drift with his walking cane. This action triggered an avalanche, which unfortunately resulted in the deaths of many of his soldiers.

    Wikipedia Report

    “As the animal is expressing one choice, the wiring of the neuronal circuit may help stabilize that choice by suppressing other choices,” Lee said. “This could be a mechanism that helps an animal maintain a decision and prevents ‘changes of mind.’”

    Of course, these findings have to be confirmed with humans. But since mice are genetically very similar to humans, the same might apply to people. Interestingly enough, mice have become popular research subjects for the same reason, in addition to being easy to keep, having a short generation time, and being able to be produced in large numbers.

    #10

    The Invention Of The Microwave Oven

    Stack of old microwave ovens in dim room, symbolizing last-minute decisions that changed the course of history.

    While working near active radar equipment in 1945, engineer Percy Spencer observed that a chocolate bar in his pocket had melted. He chose to explore this effect right away, testing popcorn next. This quick decision to investigate led directly to the invention of the microwave oven, which significantly altered food preparation.

    Wikipedia , Wikipedia , go2tutors.com Report

    #11

    The Key That Could Have Saved The Titanic

    Historic ocean liner emitting smoke from funnels, illustrating last-minute decisions that changed the course of history.

    A last-minute crew change before the Titanic's voyage meant departing officer David Blair accidentally kept the key to the lookout's binoculars locker. Because the key was missing, lookout Frederick Fleet did not have access to binoculars on the night the ship encountered the iceberg. Fleet later testified that with binoculars, he might have spotted the iceberg sooner, potentially preventing the disaster.

    Wikipedia , vocal.media Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    This is absolute nonsense. You cannot see an iceberg more easily with binoculars. They will help identify what you see, but not when you see it. There were many mistakes that nught, but this key wasn't one that could have prevented the tragedy.

    #12

    Castro’s Close Call: Marita Lorenz’s Last-Minute Change Of Heart

    Black and white photo of a woman in uniform representing a last-minute decision that changed the course of history.

    CIA agent Marita Lorenz was assigned to poison Fidel Castro in 1959 using poison pills. However, at the decisive moment, she decided not to proceed with the plan and disposed of the pills instead. This inaction allowed Castro to continue leading Cuba for many decades.

    Wikipedia , vocal.media Report

    Getting back to the topic of decision-making, researchers also claim that many of our choices are made unconsciously. Since we make hundreds of decisions every day, we don’t think carefully through each one of them and often rely on our subconscious and emotions.

    While looking at brain activity, researchers could predict what choices people would make 7-10 seconds before they were even aware of it themselves. This means that even when we think we’re making a conscious, logical decision, chances are that we aren’t aware that it was unconscious. 

    #13

    The Assassination Of Archduke Franz Ferdinand: A Driver’s Error

    Black and white portrait of a military officer with medals, symbolizing last-minute decisions that changed history.

    A driver's error directly contributed to the start of World War I in 1914. After Archduke Franz Ferdinand survived an initial assassination attempt, his driver made a wrong turn. This mistake placed the Archduke's car directly in the path of Gavrilo Princip, who then shot and k**led him, triggering the war.

    Wikipedia , vocal.media Report

    #14

    Passengers Aboard United Airlines Flight 93 Made The Split-Second Decision To Fight Back Against The Hijackers

    Map showing a last-minute decision point marked with a star that changed the course of history in the United States.

    On September 11, 2001, passengers and crew aboard hijacked United Flight 93 made a critical decision to fight back after learning the plane was headed towards Washington, D.C. Their actions caused the plane to crash before hitting its intended target, likely the U.S. Capitol building. Because of their intervention, Flight 93 was the only one of the four hijacked planes that day that failed to reach the terrorists' goal.

    Mysid , nps.gov Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    Heroes in action. Together we can work for good!

    #15

    The Purchase Of Alaska

    Black and white profile portrait of a historical man in 19th-century clothing representing last-minute decisions that changed history.

    In 1867, Secretary of State William Seward arranged the purchase of Alaska from Russia for $7.2 million. The deal faced harsh criticism, nicknamed 'Seward's Folly', and only narrowly passed Congress after nearly failing. Despite the initial ridicule, Alaska later proved extremely valuable due to gold discoveries and its strategic importance.

    Wikipedia Report

    That’s probably what also happened with the people on this list who made the last-minute decisions that changed the course of history. In addition, they were also probably influenced by their gut feeling and emotions, since we can’t make choices without feelings, thanks to the ventromedial prefrontal cortex (or ‘vmPFC’) in our brain.

    It’s a part of the front of the brain, which is responsible for regulating anxiety and fear, and allows us to make decisions. So when a person can’t make up their mind about something, they’re better persuaded by appealing to their emotions than logical arguments.

    #16

    NASA’s Apollo 13 Scrubbing Protocol

    Saturn V rocket launching from the pad, a powerful last-minute decision that changed the course of history in space exploration.

    When an oxygen tank exploded on Apollo 13, the crew faced deadly carbon dioxide buildup. Engineers on the ground had to quickly design a filter using only materials available on the spacecraft, like plastic bags and duct tape. This improvised, last-minute solution was successful and saved the astronauts' lives.

    Wikipedia , go2tutors.com Report

    #17

    How Misplaced Plans Of Attack Altered The Course Of The American Civil War

    Black and white photo of a military officer representing last-minute decisions that changed the course of history.

    During the Civil War, Confederate Major General D.H. Hill inadvertently lost crucial battle plans meant for General Robert E. Lee. Reportedly left behind in an envelope, the documents detailed Union General McClellan's troop movements. A Union soldier found the plans, allowing McClellan to use this intelligence before the Battle of Antietam.

    George S. Cook , historyallday.com Report

    donadams_1 avatar
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    The plans were found by Union soldiers, wrapped around 3 cigars. While sensitive information, it's usefulness was diminishing as General McClellan was doing his customary foot dragging. Luckily, the Union possessed a 2.5:1 advantage in manpower, and was able to halt Lee's advance northward.

    A Coin Toss Named Portland, Oregon

    Hand flipping a coin in black and white, symbolizing last-minute decisions that changed the course of history.

    The name of Portland, Oregon, was determined by a coin toss between its founders, Asa Lovejoy and Francis Pettygrove. Each wanted to name the settlement after his respective hometown, Boston, Massachusetts, or Portland, Maine. Pettygrove won the best two-out-of-three toss, and the Oregon city was named Portland.

    detlefu , theweek.com Report

    Most of our decision-making is unconscious or emotional, but that doesn’t mean that it’s poor or irrational. Since we receive an overwhelming amount of data every day, our unconscious has evolved to process most of it and to make decisions that, most of the time, are in our best interests. This could be described as “trusting your gut,” and it often tends to work, just like it did for the people in this list.

    #19

    Kokura’s Escape From The Atomic Bomb

    Historic atomic bomb displayed on stand, representing last-minute decisions that changed the course of history.

    Kokura was the primary target for the second U.S. atomic bomb in August 1945, following Hiroshima. Due to clouds obscuring the city, the bomber could not proceed with the attack there. The mission was diverted to the secondary target, Nagasaki, which consequently suffered the bombing instead of Kokura.

    Wikipedia , vocal.media , vocal.media Report

    #20

    Christopher Columbus’s Route Change

    Map showing routes of four voyages across the Atlantic, illustrating last-minute decisions that changed history’s course.

    Shortly before his 1492 voyage, Christopher Columbus changed his planned route across the Atlantic. He decided against a more northern course and instead sailed west from the Canary Islands. This last-minute navigational choice resulted in his arrival in the Caribbean.

    Wikiepdia , go2tutors.com Report

