ADVERTISEMENT

Alright, procrastinators, this one's for you. The Black Friday Week finish line is in sight, and the retail marathon is almost over. You've successfully avoided the early morning doorbusters and the website crashes. You've let the dust settle.

Now, it's your time to strike. This is the moment for a calculated, last-minute pounce on the glorious deals that are, by some miracle, still hanging on for dear life. We've scoured the digital landscape to find the absolute best of what's left. Think of this not as the leftovers, but as the exclusive after-party of sales.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Chaotic Avalanche Of Pots And Pans In Your Cabinet Can Now Be Tamed By This Ingenious Ceramic Cookware Set With Detachable Handles

Pink cookware set on gas stove burners with steak and vegetables cooking, highlighting Black Friday deals.

Review: "Absolutely gorgeous and a breeze to use. Very nice quality and I like the removable handle, great for storing them away." - Kellyn

amazon.com Report

16points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Your Phonebasically Is Now Obsolete Thanks To Rayban Meta Glasses

    Person wearing black Ray-Ban glasses sitting inside a car with Black Friday deals visible in reflections on lenses.

    Review: "One of the best purchases ever! I have captured so many cool events that I would never have done with a phone. The POV is prefect and you can listen to music the whole time. Sound quality is actually pretty incredible. 10/10. Send it get a pair." - jose

    amazon.com , brando Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    The Collection Of Single-Purpose Gadgets Cluttering Your Counter Are About To Get An Eviction Notice From The Instant Pot Duo

    Instant Pot Duo Plus on kitchen counter illustrating Black Friday deals for procrastinators to snag appliances.

    Review: "This instant pot is well made with quality metal and parts. Very easy to use, instructions and recipes are understandable. The 6 quart capacity is large enough to make family sized meals. The best part is how quickly a good meal can be made. Highly recommend." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , Damaisy Lemus Report

    10points
    POST
    #4

    Your Kitchen Counter Can Finally Stop Moonlighting As A Swimming Pool For Your Clean Dishes With An Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack

    Over-sink dish drying rack with multiple tiers, holding dishes, utensils, and kitchen items in a modern kitchen setup.

    Review: "Very useful, love the look and space it adds to my small kitchen sink, it’s sturdy and had no problem assembling it." - Nienna

    amazon.com Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    That Motley Crew Of Dull Knives You've Been Collecting Since College Can Be Put Into Retirement By The Astercook 21-Piece Knife Set

    Black Friday deals on AsterCook knife set and kitchen scissors displayed on a modern kitchen countertop.

    Review: "My boyfriend used to be a chef and he was impressed with this set. He doesn’t use his chef knives anymore, he uses this set. It looks good and works WELL!" - Tessha Parran

    amazon.com Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    You Can Get Your Game On From Your Phone Or Your TV Without Having To Relearn A Whole New Button Layout With A Universal Wireless Gaming Controller

    Hand holding a purple game controller with glowing buttons highlighting Black Friday deals for procrastinators.

    Review: "After a lot of hours watching review videos about a lot of controllers... I noticed one controller that was repeatedly talked about, the 8bitdo ultimate 2. I decided to give it a shot as my main controller and it is just perfect, the feeling, the buttons, the precision and the layout, just awesome in every way. I added two rubber grips and turned it into the best controller ever." - martin

    amazon.com , martin Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    You Are Now Free To Enter A State Of Human Hibernation Until Spring Thanks To This Fuzzy Heated Blanket

    Heated bedding remote controller displaying temperature 20, highlighting Black Friday deals for procrastinators.

    Review: "Love this heated throw! So soft and comfortable. Washable but must be laid out to dry. Quality. Sturdy. Stitched well. Especially love the soft Sherpa side. Exactly what I was looking for." - Birdie

    amazon.com , Birdie Report

    9points
    POST
    #8

    The Outside World Is Officially Cancelled Once The Playstation 5 Pro Console Arrives

    Two PlayStation 5 consoles and controllers on a desk next to a gaming PC with blue LED lighting, highlighting Black Friday deals.

    Review: "The PlayStation 5 is a powerful and impressive next-generation console that offers one of the best gaming experiences available today. Its ultra-fast SSD significantly reduces loading times, making games feel smoother and more immersive. The graphics are stunning, with 4K resolution support and improved performance in demanding titles." - jade

    amazon.com , Rex Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Feeling that little thrill of last-minute victory? You should. While everyone else was fighting over TVs at 5 a.m., you were playing the long game. These are the hidden gems, the overlooked treasures that were waiting for a true shopping genius (aka you) to find them.
    #9

    Your Favorite Excuse, "My Mouse Lagged," Is Now Officially Retired Thanks To The Aerox Wireless Gaming Mouse

    Black Friday deals on a black honeycomb gaming mouse with green lighting on a wooden surface.

    Review: "I am super pleased with this mouse. I have a large (XXL glove size) hand and use a palm grip, and this is just perfect. VERY light!" - Warren S.

    amazon.com , Warren S. Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    That Frantic "I Have Ten Minutes To Look Presentable" Feeling Is Way Less Stressful When You Own The T3 Luxedry Hair Dryer Set

    Hair dryer with attachments shown as part of Black Friday deals for procrastinators looking for last-minute savings.

    Review: "This is one awesome hair dryer my new favorite, light weight, thin portable design and does an absolutely amazing job. I love that I have choices on the heat and desired accessory to use for curly, focused heat or all over. The best part is that it's not annoying noisy, dries quickly." - Toni

    amazon.com , Just Another Amazonian Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    The Most Satisfying Part Of Your Day Is About To Be Power Washing The Gunk From Between Your Teeth With A Waterpik

    Black Friday deals on Waterpik cordless advanced water flosser shown with packaging in a bright room.

    Review: "This product is a fantastic addition to my oral dental care routine. I use it alongside brushing and flossing to ensure that every piece of food is thoroughly removed. I appreciate the adjustable levels, allowing me to customize the pressure to my preference, and the large water reservoir means I don’t have to refill it frequently. The portable travel case is also a great bonus, making it convenient to maintain my dental hygiene on the go." - Emilie C87

    amazon.com , Emilie C87 Report

    8points
    POST
    #12

    The Most Important Purchase You'll Make This Year Is A Purse For Your Water Bottle, Also Known As The Stanley Quencher Cross Body Carrier

    Pink Stanley insulated tumbler with strap on desk showcasing Black Friday deals product.

    Review: "I wish I could say that this was a needed purchase but it definitely was not. It’s cute and somewhat functional. Holds my Stanley 40oz snug. Pockets hold a small wallet and my phone. It’s VERY well made." - Circe330

    amazon.com , Circe330 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    That Waterproof Mascara You Thought Was A Lifetime Commitment Can Now Be Gently Ghosted Thanks To Bioderma Micellar Water

    Bottle of Bioderma Sensibio H2O micellar water on a bathroom counter, highlighting Black Friday deals available now.

    Review: "I’ve been using this brand for about 10 years and it never disappoints. I’ve had this micellar water for a little over a month, and so far it’s great, super gentle, removes makeup really well, and doesn’t leave any residue. What I love most is how long it lasts, one bottle usually goes for almost a year!" - Nina Glushkova

    amazon.com , Nina Glushkova Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    Your Water Will Remain Blissfully Ignorant Of The Outside Temperature Inside A Powcan Insulated Water Bottle

    Black water bottle held in hand with matte finish and POWCAN logo, featured in Black Friday deals.

    Review: "I’m honestly impressed with this bottle. I filled it with ice yesterday in the morning without adding any water, and the next day the ice was still almost completely solid. It only melted a tiny bit — the insulation is truly amazing. I’ve never had a bottle keep ice this long." - Merlande Septembre

    amazon.com , Merlande Septembre Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #15

    Your Local Barista Is About To File A Missing Person's Report For You Once The Moccamaster Coffee Brewer Is Sitting On Your Counter

    Black Friday deals on a stainless steel coffee maker with glass and black components on a wooden table.

    Review: "I’d say the quality of this coffee will last me for years to come. Only one year and it hasn’t skipped a beat! Perfect coffee temperature, easy cleanup, and the insulated coffee jug is perfect." - Eddie Hanks

    amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

    7points
    POST
    #16

    That Expensive Smoothie Habit You Have Is About To Get Real Nervous When The Ninja Blending System Shows Up At Your Door

    Ninja blender with a pink smoothie on a kitchen counter highlighting Black Friday deals for procrastinators.

    Review: "Bought this a long time ago now and it still works better than any blender I’ve ever owned. Fairly compact but still has a large capacity and extremely high power and easy to use. I love how the lid locks in and won allow it to start unless the 2 safety features are locked it." - Michael Kelly

    amazon.com , Kyle Rients Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Your cart should be looking pretty heroic by now, but we're not done yet. This is the final push, the last lap before the prices go back to their boring, normal selves. So take a sip of whatever beverage is fueling you through this, stretch those clicking fingers, and let's get you to the finish line with a wallet that's still mostly intact.
    #17

    Your Shower Singing Is Finally Getting The Backup Band It Deserves With This Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

    Portable Bluetooth speaker held in hand showcasing one of the Black Friday deals you can still snag this season.

    Review: "This little powerhouse surprised me! It’s lightweight, portable, easy to setup, and blends in nicely when you don’t want it to be seen." - Porsha Murphree

    amazon.com , Porsha Murphree Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Your Toddler's Favorite Youtuber Can Now Hang Out In Their Playroom, No WI-Fi Required, With These MS. Rachel Wooden Learning Blocks

    Wooden blocks with colorful letters, numbers, and animal illustrations representing playful learning for Black Friday deals.

    Review: "My daughter loves these blocks. The colors and photos are cute and she especially loves the “action” blocks which tell you to “wiggle”, “clap”, “reach” etc…" - Nina M. Greco

    amazon.com , Nina M. Greco Report

    6points
    POST
    #19

    That Reusable Grocery Bag You've Been Calling A Gym Bag Can Finally Go Back To Its Intended Purpose Now That You Have An Under Armour Duffel Bag

    Under Armour duffel bag on a black leather office chair showcasing Black Friday deals for procrastinators.

    Review: "I really like this Under Armour duffel bag. It’s the perfect size for the gym — not too big or too small. The material feels durable, and the zippers are smooth. It fits my shoes, towel, and clothes easily, with extra space for small items. I also like how light it feels even when full. The design looks clean and sporty — great quality overall." - Mustafa Abdelbagi

    amazon.com , Mustafa Abdelbagi Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Your House Guests Will Finally Have A Sleeping Arrangement That Feels Less Like A Sad Slumber Party And More Like A Legit Bed With This Luxury Double Height Air Mattress

    Bed with gray sheets and blanket, laptop on a portable desk, illustrating Black Friday deals for procrastinators.

    Review: "We have another brand, expensive! queen air mattress and needed another for overnight guests. This air mattress surpasses, by far, our other air mattress, the expensive brand. We highly recommend this mattress as do our guests!" - Debra A. Muraski

    amazon.com , Goodlookin' Report

    6points
    POST
    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Forget that matress, i want the lap table.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #21

    Instead Of Begging Your Partner For A Disappointing Two-Minute Shoulder Rub, The Boriwat Back Massager Will Do The Job Properly Without Complaining

    Heated massage cushion with control panel glowing red, one of the Black Friday deals you can still snag for relaxation.

    Review: "Great experience so far. Affordable product, works smoothly, gives excellent massages, and has a variety of modes. It came with an adapter to plug into a car outlet which is definitely a plus. The only downside is with the heat option enabled, there is a 15-minute usage limit before it automatically shuts off, and the instructions don’t specify how long to let it cool down before turning it on again." - Hillel Freiheit

    amazon.com , ISIS TRUJILLO Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Your Hair, Which Has Been Through A Lot Lately, Can Book A Much-Needed Appointment With The Eva NYC Therapy Session Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

    Bathroom shelf with hair masks and beauty products, alongside a smiling woman with long blonde hair in natural lighting, Black Friday deals.

    Review: "This stuff will heallll ya hair after highlights!! I love it. I have included pictures when I freshly got my hair done vs a month later I have been buying this stuff for YEARS because of how soft it makes my hair feel. It heals damage like no other and the price is amazing !! The smell is also sooo good!! I could not recommend a better deep conditioner." - Brooke

    amazon.com , Brooke Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Your Skin Is About To Enter Its Glorious Glazed Donut Era With A Little Help From This Saltair Body Oil

    Hand holding a bottle of nourishing body oil with Black Friday deals on skincare products in the background.

    Review: "This Saltair Salt Water Vanilla Oil smells AMAZING! This is definitely a new favorite and I’m about to buy the lotion and body wash!!!" - Senorita Savealot

    amazon.com , Senorita Savealot Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    The Vanilla Frosting In Your Fridge Can Finally Live Out Its Rainbow Dreams With A Little Help From Watkins Food Coloring

    White frosted cake with red and purple floral designs and four lit candles, perfect for Black Friday deals celebration.

    Review: "These colors are actually really great! They come out as a more “pastel” color." - Elle Bailey

    amazon.com , Elle Bailey Report

    4points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!