To All The Procrastinators, Here Are 24 Black Friday Deals You Can Still Snag
Alright, procrastinators, this one's for you. The Black Friday Week finish line is in sight, and the retail marathon is almost over. You've successfully avoided the early morning doorbusters and the website crashes. You've let the dust settle.
Now, it's your time to strike. This is the moment for a calculated, last-minute pounce on the glorious deals that are, by some miracle, still hanging on for dear life. We've scoured the digital landscape to find the absolute best of what's left. Think of this not as the leftovers, but as the exclusive after-party of sales.
This post may include affiliate links.
The Chaotic Avalanche Of Pots And Pans In Your Cabinet Can Now Be Tamed By This Ingenious Ceramic Cookware Set With Detachable Handles
Review: "Absolutely gorgeous and a breeze to use. Very nice quality and I like the removable handle, great for storing them away." - Kellyn
Your Phonebasically Is Now Obsolete Thanks To Rayban Meta Glasses
Review: "One of the best purchases ever! I have captured so many cool events that I would never have done with a phone. The POV is prefect and you can listen to music the whole time. Sound quality is actually pretty incredible. 10/10. Send it get a pair." - jose
The Collection Of Single-Purpose Gadgets Cluttering Your Counter Are About To Get An Eviction Notice From The Instant Pot Duo
Review: "This instant pot is well made with quality metal and parts. Very easy to use, instructions and recipes are understandable. The 6 quart capacity is large enough to make family sized meals. The best part is how quickly a good meal can be made. Highly recommend." - Amazon Customer
Your Kitchen Counter Can Finally Stop Moonlighting As A Swimming Pool For Your Clean Dishes With An Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack
Review: "Very useful, love the look and space it adds to my small kitchen sink, it’s sturdy and had no problem assembling it." - Nienna
That Motley Crew Of Dull Knives You've Been Collecting Since College Can Be Put Into Retirement By The Astercook 21-Piece Knife Set
Review: "My boyfriend used to be a chef and he was impressed with this set. He doesn’t use his chef knives anymore, he uses this set. It looks good and works WELL!" - Tessha Parran
You Can Get Your Game On From Your Phone Or Your TV Without Having To Relearn A Whole New Button Layout With A Universal Wireless Gaming Controller
Review: "After a lot of hours watching review videos about a lot of controllers... I noticed one controller that was repeatedly talked about, the 8bitdo ultimate 2. I decided to give it a shot as my main controller and it is just perfect, the feeling, the buttons, the precision and the layout, just awesome in every way. I added two rubber grips and turned it into the best controller ever." - martin
You Are Now Free To Enter A State Of Human Hibernation Until Spring Thanks To This Fuzzy Heated Blanket
Review: "Love this heated throw! So soft and comfortable. Washable but must be laid out to dry. Quality. Sturdy. Stitched well. Especially love the soft Sherpa side. Exactly what I was looking for." - Birdie
The Outside World Is Officially Cancelled Once The Playstation 5 Pro Console Arrives
Review: "The PlayStation 5 is a powerful and impressive next-generation console that offers one of the best gaming experiences available today. Its ultra-fast SSD significantly reduces loading times, making games feel smoother and more immersive. The graphics are stunning, with 4K resolution support and improved performance in demanding titles." - jade
Feeling that little thrill of last-minute victory? You should. While everyone else was fighting over TVs at 5 a.m., you were playing the long game. These are the hidden gems, the overlooked treasures that were waiting for a true shopping genius (aka you) to find them.
Your Favorite Excuse, "My Mouse Lagged," Is Now Officially Retired Thanks To The Aerox Wireless Gaming Mouse
Review: "I am super pleased with this mouse. I have a large (XXL glove size) hand and use a palm grip, and this is just perfect. VERY light!" - Warren S.
That Frantic "I Have Ten Minutes To Look Presentable" Feeling Is Way Less Stressful When You Own The T3 Luxedry Hair Dryer Set
Review: "This is one awesome hair dryer my new favorite, light weight, thin portable design and does an absolutely amazing job. I love that I have choices on the heat and desired accessory to use for curly, focused heat or all over. The best part is that it's not annoying noisy, dries quickly." - Toni
The Most Satisfying Part Of Your Day Is About To Be Power Washing The Gunk From Between Your Teeth With A Waterpik
Review: "This product is a fantastic addition to my oral dental care routine. I use it alongside brushing and flossing to ensure that every piece of food is thoroughly removed. I appreciate the adjustable levels, allowing me to customize the pressure to my preference, and the large water reservoir means I don’t have to refill it frequently. The portable travel case is also a great bonus, making it convenient to maintain my dental hygiene on the go." - Emilie C87
The Most Important Purchase You'll Make This Year Is A Purse For Your Water Bottle, Also Known As The Stanley Quencher Cross Body Carrier
Review: "I wish I could say that this was a needed purchase but it definitely was not. It’s cute and somewhat functional. Holds my Stanley 40oz snug. Pockets hold a small wallet and my phone. It’s VERY well made." - Circe330
That Waterproof Mascara You Thought Was A Lifetime Commitment Can Now Be Gently Ghosted Thanks To Bioderma Micellar Water
Review: "I’ve been using this brand for about 10 years and it never disappoints. I’ve had this micellar water for a little over a month, and so far it’s great, super gentle, removes makeup really well, and doesn’t leave any residue. What I love most is how long it lasts, one bottle usually goes for almost a year!" - Nina Glushkova
Your Water Will Remain Blissfully Ignorant Of The Outside Temperature Inside A Powcan Insulated Water Bottle
Review: "I’m honestly impressed with this bottle. I filled it with ice yesterday in the morning without adding any water, and the next day the ice was still almost completely solid. It only melted a tiny bit — the insulation is truly amazing. I’ve never had a bottle keep ice this long." - Merlande Septembre
Your Local Barista Is About To File A Missing Person's Report For You Once The Moccamaster Coffee Brewer Is Sitting On Your Counter
Review: "I’d say the quality of this coffee will last me for years to come. Only one year and it hasn’t skipped a beat! Perfect coffee temperature, easy cleanup, and the insulated coffee jug is perfect." - Eddie Hanks
That Expensive Smoothie Habit You Have Is About To Get Real Nervous When The Ninja Blending System Shows Up At Your Door
Review: "Bought this a long time ago now and it still works better than any blender I’ve ever owned. Fairly compact but still has a large capacity and extremely high power and easy to use. I love how the lid locks in and won allow it to start unless the 2 safety features are locked it." - Michael Kelly
Your cart should be looking pretty heroic by now, but we're not done yet. This is the final push, the last lap before the prices go back to their boring, normal selves. So take a sip of whatever beverage is fueling you through this, stretch those clicking fingers, and let's get you to the finish line with a wallet that's still mostly intact.
Your Shower Singing Is Finally Getting The Backup Band It Deserves With This Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Review: "This little powerhouse surprised me! It’s lightweight, portable, easy to setup, and blends in nicely when you don’t want it to be seen." - Porsha Murphree
Your Toddler's Favorite Youtuber Can Now Hang Out In Their Playroom, No WI-Fi Required, With These MS. Rachel Wooden Learning Blocks
Review: "My daughter loves these blocks. The colors and photos are cute and she especially loves the “action” blocks which tell you to “wiggle”, “clap”, “reach” etc…" - Nina M. Greco
That Reusable Grocery Bag You've Been Calling A Gym Bag Can Finally Go Back To Its Intended Purpose Now That You Have An Under Armour Duffel Bag
Review: "I really like this Under Armour duffel bag. It’s the perfect size for the gym — not too big or too small. The material feels durable, and the zippers are smooth. It fits my shoes, towel, and clothes easily, with extra space for small items. I also like how light it feels even when full. The design looks clean and sporty — great quality overall." - Mustafa Abdelbagi
Your House Guests Will Finally Have A Sleeping Arrangement That Feels Less Like A Sad Slumber Party And More Like A Legit Bed With This Luxury Double Height Air Mattress
Review: "We have another brand, expensive! queen air mattress and needed another for overnight guests. This air mattress surpasses, by far, our other air mattress, the expensive brand. We highly recommend this mattress as do our guests!" - Debra A. Muraski
Instead Of Begging Your Partner For A Disappointing Two-Minute Shoulder Rub, The Boriwat Back Massager Will Do The Job Properly Without Complaining
Review: "Great experience so far. Affordable product, works smoothly, gives excellent massages, and has a variety of modes. It came with an adapter to plug into a car outlet which is definitely a plus. The only downside is with the heat option enabled, there is a 15-minute usage limit before it automatically shuts off, and the instructions don’t specify how long to let it cool down before turning it on again." - Hillel Freiheit
Your Hair, Which Has Been Through A Lot Lately, Can Book A Much-Needed Appointment With The Eva NYC Therapy Session Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
Review: "This stuff will heallll ya hair after highlights!! I love it. I have included pictures when I freshly got my hair done vs a month later I have been buying this stuff for YEARS because of how soft it makes my hair feel. It heals damage like no other and the price is amazing !! The smell is also sooo good!! I could not recommend a better deep conditioner." - Brooke
Your Skin Is About To Enter Its Glorious Glazed Donut Era With A Little Help From This Saltair Body Oil
Review: "This Saltair Salt Water Vanilla Oil smells AMAZING! This is definitely a new favorite and I’m about to buy the lotion and body wash!!!" - Senorita Savealot
The Vanilla Frosting In Your Fridge Can Finally Live Out Its Rainbow Dreams With A Little Help From Watkins Food Coloring
Review: "These colors are actually really great! They come out as a more “pastel” color." - Elle Bailey