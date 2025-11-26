Review: "Sometimes I'll wake up with zit stickers on my pillow, but these stay put! I apply these after I cleanse and tone. Once they're on I'll put on my serums, moisturizer, etc., and those normally seep under my stickers by the time I wake up. But these were great and super sticky. I like that they're a combination of salicylic acid and tea tree which seems to help stop my acne from spreading. 240 stickers is a lot for the price so it's great if you get small pimples that are prone to spreading." - ccfrmnj

