The Best Things Come In Small Packages And These 19 Black Friday Stocking Stuffers Are Proof
The adult stocking is often an afterthought, a sad little sock filled with a half-melted chocolate orange and maybe a pair of sensible socks. But this year, we're flipping the script. The stocking is no longer the opening act; it's the headliner. Thanks to the glorious chaos of Black Friday week, you can cram those knitted monstrosities with genuinely awesome stuff that won't require you to take out a small loan. We've scoured the sales to find the tiny treasures that pack a bigger punch than your aunt's infamous fruitcake.
That Sad Little Chapstick In Their Pocket Is About To Be Put On Permanent Vacation Thanks To The Nyx Fat Oil Lip Drip
Review: "Honestly I'm going to buy other colors because I love this so much!" - Anonymous
Now They Can Have Concrete Proof That Their Heart Races When Their Boss Emails Them Thanks To The Fitbit Charge 6
Review: "Excellent, to many positive things to say. Best part is using it at tap to pay locations, no wallet needed. Also the phone locator is pretty handy. Plan on upgrading the band though, I went with Fitbit's buckle type after reading where other bands had unreliable magnets for connecting to the actual Fitbit. There are some the are decent from what I can see." - John
That Uninvited Guest On Their Face Can Now At Least Be A Cute Fashion Accessory With These Star Pimple Patches
Review: "Sometimes I'll wake up with zit stickers on my pillow, but these stay put! I apply these after I cleanse and tone. Once they're on I'll put on my serums, moisturizer, etc., and those normally seep under my stickers by the time I wake up. But these were great and super sticky. I like that they're a combination of salicylic acid and tea tree which seems to help stop my acne from spreading. 240 stickers is a lot for the price so it's great if you get small pimples that are prone to spreading." - ccfrmnj
A Bath Bomb's Vibe Without The Whole Sitting-In-Your-Own-Filth Part Is Now Possible With These Shower Steamers
Review: "These shower steamers are amazing! The scents are strong enough to fill the bathroom but not overwhelming. They make an ordinary shower feel like a spa day at home. The packaging is beautiful, so it also makes a perfect gift. I’ve tried a few brands before, but these last longer and smell more natural." - Veronika
Their Face Is About To Have A 'Bright Idea' Of Its Own With The Bliss Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Bright Idea Serum
Review: "Dark spots on my face are fading away in almost a month now after purchase and usage!" - El
A Grown-Up Sippy Cup That Is Socially Acceptable To Carry Around Is The Owala Flip Insulated Stainless-Steel Water Bottle
Review: "Favorite toddler water bottle so far, and we have tried many! My twins love this water bottle, it is lightweight, easy to open/close, and they can even slide the lock on themselves. The handle is also perfect for their little fingers." - Gaby
Still with us? Good. By now your virtual shopping cart should be looking less like a stocking and more like Santa's entire sleigh. And you know what? We support that. Why should the main presents get all the glory? It's time to give the humble stocking the five-star, headline-worthy treatment it has always deserved. Let the big boxes watch in envy.
The George Costanza Wallet Living In Their Back Pocket Can Finally Be Put Out Of Its Misery With This Timberland Men's Trifold Wallet
Review: "This the best wallet that I've ever had, not a single tare, after almost a year of owning it. But it's a little tight fit for business cards in pockets under the card pockets in the left and right, over all I highly recommend this wallet." - Tyler Urbon
Their Phone And Wallet Can Finally Stop Their Long-Distance Relationship And Move In Together With A Magnetic Cell Phone Card Holder
Review: "Super cute! the magnet is strong enough that I have not had problems with it falling off. I hold 2 cards in it usually, but you could fit a third if you squished it in there a bit. I also have had a card wallet from the same company for over a year without the faux leather getting visibly dirty or messed up. I definitely recommend!" - alina
They Can Finally Listen To Their Guilty Pleasure Playlist Without The Whole World Knowing Thanks To The Soundcore Aeroclip By Anker
Review: "I love these! They are so much more comfortable and versatile than the Apple ear buds. They fit my ears and don’t hurt or get wax on them, the sound is amazing quality, and I love that I can still listen with only 1 ear buds on when I’m laying on my side. I was hesitant to buy these but I am 100% pleased with the purchase." - K.W.
The Dreaded Red Battery Icon Will No Longer Send Them Into A Full-Blown Panic With An Anker Power Bank In Their Pocket
Review: "Nice power bank for the money!" - RPH
Their Stocking Will Smell Less Like Old Candy Canes And More Like A Warm, Soulful Hug With A Bottle Of Billie Eilish Parfum
Review: "This perfume is my ULTIMATE favorite!" - Heather
They Can Put Their Bathroom Business Into The Witness Protection Program With This Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Pocket Toilet Spray
Review: "Do I really need to explain. Make that purchase cute and small can put in your pocket. Great for work, vacation, go when you have to go while outside in public." - Madisonn P
Let's pause for a moment to appreciate the magic of the stocking stuffer. It's the perfect little "I saw this and thought of you" without the pressure of a huge, ribbon-adorned box. It's the ultimate wingman to the main gift. These are small, perfectly formed declarations that you get them, you really get them. Now, back to the deals.
Give Their Face The "I Woke Up Like This" Glow Beyoncé Was Singing About With The Eqqualberry Vitamin Illuminating Serum
Review: "I'm going to be completely honest about this product; it truly exceeded my expectations. It moisturizes any area where you apply it, leaving your skin feeling soft and giving it a spectacular glow." - Miryam Ortega
Their Wallet's Career As A Professional Hide-And-Seek Player Is Coming To An Abrupt End Thanks To This AirTag Wallet Holder
Review: "The size is just right, and the AirTag is very easy to install." - Wenqi Feng
They Can Serve Some Serious Looks Without Ever Having To Pick Up A Racket With A Swarovski Emily Tennis Bracelet
Review: "Wear it everyday, stays shiny, clasp pretty strong." - Sasha
People Will Start Asking Them Who Their Lash Tech Is After They Use The Babe Original Lash Serum
Review: "I’ve been using this for over 4 years and I LOVE it! My lashes are so thick and long. It’s my absolute favorite!" - Jess Werrett
Their Chapped Lips Are About To Enter Their Smooth Era With Some Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment
Review: "I’ve tried many lip balms, but Aquaphor Lip Repair is one of the best. It instantly soothes and hydrates dry lips without feeling greasy. A little goes a long way, and my lips stay soft for hours. The pack of two is perfect for keeping one at home and one in the car. Highly recommend." - Miner Gomez
They're About To Smell Like The Human Equivalent Of A Freshly Baked Cupcake Thanks To Victoria's Secret Bare Vanilla Body Mist
Review: "This perfume has a light scent it is not that strong like other perfumes. The Vanilla flavor smells very sweet the size of the bottle is worth your money." - Jasmine Pineda
The Instagram Paris Filter Has Been Bottled And It's Called L'Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion
Review: "I’ve been using Lumi Glotion for almost two years and it’s one of the most amazing products I’ve owned. the texture is lightweight, doesn’t pill at all, and keeps my skin moisturised and glowing all day. I’ve never had any issues with this product, it’s never irritated my skin or given me acne. I usually go 1-2 shades lighter to make me more tan and glow is more noticeable." - Kylah