The stocking stuffer is the traditional opening act of Christmas morning, a humble assortment of socks, an orange, and maybe some waxy chocolate coins. It's the warm-up band before the main event under the tree.

But this year, we're staging a coup. The small gifts are ready for their headlining tour. We've found the tiny treasures and compact games that are so cool, so fun, and so genuinely wanted, they might just steal the whole show. Prepare to win the "Best Stocking Ever" award, because the era of filler gifts is officially over.