Secret Santa Organizer Won’t Let Coworker Participate If He Doesn’t Want To Receive A Gift

Christmastime is approaching, and so is the Secret Santa draw for many office employees. Some people can’t wait to get into the giving mood; others, not so much. According to one 2021 survey, 79% of Americans dread taking part in their workplace Secret Santa exchange.
One employee wasn’t a fan either, and he came up with a solution: he would buy a gift for someone but didn’t want to be in the recipient pool. However, the coworker organizing the event disagreed and refused to bend the rules. Read on to find out how the office solved this Secret Santa drama.
Two coworkers clashed over one’s participation in the office Secret Santa gift exchange
Man wearing Santa hat looking frustrated, representing secret Santa organizer enforcing gift participation rules.
Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.
